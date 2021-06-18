New Incorporation and LLC filings
Anna’s Bookkeeping Solutions LLC, Anna Gabrielle McLeran, 1504 Arkansas Highway 267 S. in Searcy, filed June 7, 2021.
Rhodes Precision Auto Repair & Service Inc., Dillon Rhodes, 201 Boggan St. in Griffithville, filed June 8, 2021.
Fishing with Big Sarge LLC, Vince Sherill, 102 Lake Barnett Road in Romance, filed June 8, 2021.
Bongoland Logistics LLC, Leola Urassa, 108 Mahoney Drive in Beebe, filed June 8, 2021.
BK BLM LLC, Robert F Miller, 3 Oakridge Drive in Bald Knob, filed June 9, 2021.
Apex Protection Services LLC, Christopher Mario Veddern, 114 Hurricane Lake Road in Bald Knob, filed June 9, 2021.
Michael Wadley DVM PLLC, Michael G. Wadley, 306 Evans St. in Searcy, filed June 9, 2021.
No Name Needed Properties, LLC, Joshua B. Duke, 431 Campground Road in Beebe, filed 6/10/21.
Scrappy Scrappin’ Scrappers LLC, Randall Sledge, 526 Prince Reaper Road in Pangburn, filed June 10, 2021.
4M Plumbing & Construction LLC, Matthew Allen Matlock, 3111 Arkansas Highway 31 S. in Beebe, filed June 11, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Peggy Ann Clark, 104 Autumn Circle in McRae, document number 02111572, filed June 11, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Rickey Wayne Capps, 279 Gravel Hill Road in Romance, document number 202111573, filed June 11, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, June 10
Christian Zackorie Johnson, 20, of Judsonia and Melinda Nichole Free, 29, of Judsonia
Matthew Brian Quinlan, 60, of Beebe and Rona Marie Deller, 59, of Beebe
Joshua Allen Johnson, 43, of Searcy and Tonya Rose Estes, 41, of Searcy
Friday, June 11
William Eugene Carr, 59, of Pangburn and Angelia Kay Shelton, 57, of Pangburn
Branshode Devon Orlando, 19, of Searcy and Katie Lynn Faith Grimes, 20, of Searcy
Donald Laurence Novy Jr., 44, of Searcy and Leslie Ann Henson, 45, of Searcy
Beau Zachary Thomas Wire, 33, of Searcy and Kristen Lee Trantham, 23, of Searcy
Glenndal William Sims, 55, of Judsonia and Amanda Lynette Price, 44, of Searcy
Tristan Tyler Abbott, 21, of Ward and Somyr Alexsys Huezo, 22, of Ward
Monday, June 14
Johnny Ray Beasley, 55, of Searcy and Daphne Jlanie Decker, 40, of Searcy
Anthony Joseph Patterson, 42, of Trumann and Angela Dean Hunt, 52, of Trumann
Tuesday, June 15
Dustin Blake Jones, 31, of McRae and Elizabeth Ann Sewell, 32, of McRae
Justin Shelby Simmons, 34, of Judsonia and Paige E. Honeycutt, 27, of Judsonia
Wednesday, June 16
Anthony Rocco Ultrino, 27, of Beebe and Madisen Elizabeth Babineau, 24, of Beebe
Brandon Wayne Defoure, 25, of Judsonia and Kelsey Michelle Davis, 25, of Judsonia
Thursday, June 17
Jason Brent Bridges, 47, of Searcy and Paula J. Wilson, 40, of Beebe
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Friday, June 4
Plaintiff Sherry Roberson and defendant Monte Roberson; married Dec. 31, 2010; filed Dec. 1, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Brandi Moody and defendant Mason Moody; married Dec. 23, 2000; filed Dec. 4, 2020; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Katelyn Taylor and defendant Brian Taylor; married July 16, 2017; filed Dec. 16, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Brandie Balentine and defendant Erek Balentine; married Sept. 19, 2019; filed Feb. 4, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Samantha Williams and defendant Mitchell Williams; married June 13, 2018; filed Feb. 9, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Charlee Phipps and defendant Logan Phipps; married March 5, 2017; filed Feb. 9, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Wendy Skinner and defendant Jimmy Skinner; married Feb. 14, 2012; filed Feb. 9, 2021; three children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Anthony Ultrino and defendant Erika Ultrino of Saline County; married March 26, 2017; filed Feb. 22, 2021; three children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Michael Roberson and defendant Ginger Roberson of White County; married Dec. 18, 2010; filed Feb. 22, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Jennifer Curtis and defendant Alan Curtis; married May 12, 2001; filed March 5, 2021; three children affected; alimony granted; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Robin Toldeo Salinas and defendant Leonel Toldeo Salinas; married April 30, 2016; filed March 15, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Shirley Blevins and defendant Jessie Blevins; married June 14, 2003; filed March 16, 2021; two children affected; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Amanda Noggle and defendant Casey Noggle; married May 29, 2018; filed March 17, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Roxie Thacker and defendant Johnathan Thacker; married May 17, 2015; filed March 19, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Brian Young and defendant Amberly Young; married Oct. 1, 2004; filed March 19, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff April Yates and defendant Thomas Yates; married April 17, 2020; filed March 22, 2021; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Angela Jernigan and defendant Jason Jernigan; married Jan. 21, 2017; filed March 24, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Brice McCroskey and defendant Kasey McCroskey; married Jan. 28, 2019; filed March 24, 2021; alleged cause: adultery.
Plaintiff Jamie Wilson and defendant Ryan Wilson; married June 3, 2006; filed March 25, 2021; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Joshua Turner and defendant Krista Turner; married May 12, 2019; filed March 25, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Matthew Simpson and defendant Kristi Simpson of White County; married Feb. 17, 2006; filed March 31, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Maline Hutson and defendant Lewis Hutson of White County; married Feb. 17, 1999; filed April 5, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Tina Burgess and defendant Steven Burgess; married Sept. 28, 1991; filed April 6, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Clarence Wood and defendant Taria Wood; married Dec. 10, 1990; filed April 7, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Sheridan Skaggs and defendant Austin Skaggs; married Aug. 31, 2018; filed April 8, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Ponchitta Noles and defendant Micca Noles; married Oct. 16, 2007; filed April 9, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Chloe Davis and defendant Bradley Davis; married June 10, 2018; filed April 12, 2021; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Dale Pierce and defendant Charla Pierce; married Nov. 1, 2012; filed April 12, 2021; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Frances Woodard and defendant Lydia Bumpous; married Oct. 12, 2020; filed April 15, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Rebecca Knight and defendant Michael Knight; married Feb. 1, 2012; filed April 16, 2021; three children affected; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Melissa Caldwell and defendant Christopher Caldwell; married Feb. 13, 2021; filed April 19, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Charles Stamps and defendant Rachel Hulitt; married Feb. 23, 2012; filed April 20, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Joe Webb and defendant Remona Webb; married Dec. 23, 2002; filed April 23, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Mason Scoggins and defendant Jasmine Scoggins; married May 25, 2020; filed April 27, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Sarah Combs and defendant Bobby Combs; married Aug. 28, 1988; filed May 3, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jacob Todd and defendant Christina Todd; married May 23, 2019; filed May 3, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Stephanie Bench and defendant Christopher Bench; married April 20, 2021; filed June 1, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
