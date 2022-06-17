Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Wednesday, June 1
Plaintiff Anita Vallance and defendant Terry Vallance; married Jan. 1, 2008; filed March 22, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Melissa McDaniel and defendant Calvin McDaniel of White County; married June 27, 1997; filed March 23, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Brittney Randleas and defendant James Randleas; married June 25, 2014; filed March 24, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jose Rojas and defendant Jennifer Rojas; married Dec. 31, 2019; filed March 25, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Miranda Wilson and defendant Charles Wilson; married May 9, 2014; filed April 1, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Whitney Babel and defendant Doug Babel; married April 14, 2015; filed April 5, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Aaryn McCosh and defendant Jeremy McCosh; married Aug. 1, 1998; filed April 7, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Brett Herndon and defendant Ashley Herndon; married Oct. 14, 2018; filed April 8, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Christopher Cooley and defendant Shelby Cooley; married Jan. 25, 2019; filed April 11, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Brandon Wirt and defendant Felisha Wirt; married June 1, 2013; filed April 12, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Patricia Mayhair and defendant Jonathan Mayhair; married March 13, 2021; filed April 27, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff James Daniel and defendant Julia Daniel; married Dec. 30, 1961; filed Dec. 30, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Searcy Code Enforcement
The following are the monthly permit reports for the Searcy Inspection Department for May 2022: (Each permit is followed by the address, value and fees.)
New single family
Connell Construction, 503 E. Park Trail, $500,000, $1,265
Chad Bonner Construction, 1701 Rehoboth Drive, $100,000, $554.80
Chad Bonner Construction, 1703 Rehoboth Drive, $100,000, $603.70
Chad Bonner Construction, 1705 Rehoboth Drive, $100,000, $612.40
Chad Bonner Construction, 1808 Rehoboth Circle, $100,000, $534.10
Chad Bonner Construction, 1804 Rehoboth Circle, $100,000, $554.80
Total value: $1,000,000
Total fees: $4,124.80
Remodel/addition single family
Property owner, 29 Dalewood, $40,000, $115
Vaughan Service, 107 Charles Thomas Blvd., $78,000, $210
Vaughan Service, 117 River Oaks Commons, $16,400, $56
Vaughan Service, 308 S. Lucy St., $25,362, $78.41
Arkansas Homes & Rentals, 810 W. Park Ave., $12,000, $50
Property owner, 15 Jamestown, $45,000, $127.50
Harding University, 100 Lott Tucker Drive, $150,000, $390
Don Sebourn Building, 1206 Bent Tree Lane, $18,000, $60
Property owner, 5 Kerrie Circle, $26,000, $80
Property owner, 706 N. Spring St., $20,000, $65
Total value: $430,762
Total fees: $1,231.91
New commercial
Imago Dei Drive-In Kiosk, 1007 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway, $10,000, $40
David-Paul Builders, 1201 Airport Loop, $300,000, $1,071
Total value: $310,000
Total fees: $1,111
Add to commercial
Property owner, 2843 E. Race Ave., $14,000, $50
Total value: $14,000
Total fees: $50
New multi family
Scott Coleman Construction, 2300, 2302 & 2304 E. Moore Ave., $409,092, $1,650
Scott Coleman Construction, 2306, 2308 & 2310 E. Moore Ave., $409,092, $1,650
Scott Coleman Construction, 2312, 2400 & 2402 E. Moore Ave., $409,092, $1,650
Scott Coleman Construction, 2404 & 2406 E. Moore Ave., $272,728, $1,100
Meadows Properties, 520 Recreation Way No. 1000, $473,900, $1,679.65
Meadows Properties, 520 Recreation Way No. 1100, $1,344,900, $4,728.15
Meadows Properties, 520 Recreation Way No. 1200, $1,899,000, $6,667.50
Meadows Properties, 520 Recreation Way No. 1300, $1,344,900, $4,728.15
Meadows Properties, 520 Recreation Way No. 1400, $1,899,000, $6,667.50
Meadows Properties, 520 Recreation Way No. 1500, $1,899,000, $6,667.50
Meadows Properties, 520 Recreation Way No. 1600, $1,899,000, $6,667.50
Meadows Properties, 520 Recreation Way No. 1700, $1,344,900, $4,728.15
Meadows Properties, 520 Recreation Way No. 1800, $1,899,000, $6,667.50
Meadows Properties, 520 Recreation Way No. 1900, $1,344,900, $4,728.15
Meadows Properties, 520 Recreation Way No. 2000, $1,899,000, $6,667.50
Meadows Properties, 520 Recreation Way No. 2100, $1,344,900, $4,728.15
Meadows Properties, 520 Recreation Way No. 2200, $1,899,000, $6,667.50
Meadows Properties, 520 Recreation Way No. 2300, $1,344,900, $4,728.15
Meadows Properties, 520 Recreation Way No. 2400, $1,899,000, $6,667.50
Meadows Properties, 520 Recreation Way No. 2500, $1,344,900, $4,728.15
Total value: $26,580,204
Total fees: $94,166.70
Demolition permits
Brick City Abatement Inc, 1708 E. Moore Ave., $50
Tota fees: $50
Electrical permits
Add Electric, 58 Rebecca Lane, solar panels, $25,230, $113.08
Cin Con Electric, 407 Virgil, remodel, $50
Add Electric, 2118 Daniel Drive, solar panels, $26,240, $115.60
Vaughan Service, 117 River Oaks Commons, remodel, $50
Vaughan Service, 107 Charles Thomas Blvd., remodel, $50
Vaughan Service, 308 S. Lucy St., remodel, $50
Caldwell Services Inc, 2212 Queensway St., new construction, $50
Shine Solar, 101 N. College St., solar panels, $35,082, $137.71
Seark Services, 703 Valley Court, new construction, $50
Add Electric, 1510 W. Arch Ave., solar panels, $11,515, $78.79
Sun Valley Renewables, 1812 W. Center Ave., solar panels, $43,436, $158.59
Add Electric, 501 Crain Drive, solar panels, $28,528, $121.32
Add Electric, 10 Marshall, solar panels, $25,259, $113.15
Harding University, 207 S. Blakeney St., new construction, $50
Vaughan Service, 1109 W. Center Ave., remodel, $50
Property owner, 5 Kerrie Circle, addition, $50
Harding University, 201 S. Blakeney St., remodel, $50
Adt Solar, 100 Liles Drive, solar panels, $33,752, $134.38
Property owner, 706 N. Spring St., remodel, $50
David-Paul Builders, 1201 Airport Loop, new construction, $50
Cin Con Electric, 1209 Ridgefield Circle, new construction, $50
Total value: $229,042
Total fees: $1,622.62
Church and school
Delk Construction, 207 S. Blakeney St., $3,820,841, $13,394.07
Delk Construction, 201 S. Blakeney St., $902,958, $3,181.36
Total value: $4,723,799
Total fees: $16,575.43
Plumbing inspections and permits
Knock Out Plumbing, 7 Cloverdale Blvd., remodel, $50
Knock Out Plumbing, 47 White Oak Circle, gas inspection, $35
Able Plumbing, 333 E. Market Ave., W/H changeout, $18
Tommy Cole Plumbing, 1 Silver Oak, gas inspection, $35
Property owner, 6 Garden Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Ingram’s Plumbing, 20 Rebecca Lane, water/sewer service, $35
Able Plumbing, 431 Natalie Circle, gas inspection, $35
Property owner, 29 Dalewood, W/H changeout, $18
Robbins Plumbing, 1609 Rehoboth Drive, new construction, $50
Shafer Plumbing, 2302 Normandy Lane, W/H changeout, $18
Linn’s Plumbing, 406 E. Center Ave., water/sewer service, $35
Chuck’s Plumbing, 2843 E. Race Ave., water/sewer service, $35
Andily Plumbing, 11 River Oaks Trail, W/H changeout, $18
Andily Plumbing, 2 Ute, W/H changeout, $18
Williams Plumbing, 1001 S. Main St., W/H changeout, $18
James Plumbing, 407 Virgil, remodel, $50
Brien Black Plumbing, 1403 W. Center Ave., gas inspection, $35
Lindsey Plumbing, 1407 E. Moore Ave., remodel, $50
Comfort Sytems, 207 S. Blakeney St., new construction, $50
Andily Plumbing, 1235 Fuller Lane, remodel, $50
James Plumbing, 5 Cottonwood, W/H changeout, $18
Brien Black Plumbing, 1202 E. River Ave., water/sewer service, $35
Lindsey Plumbing, 1109 W. Center Ave., W/H changeout, $18
Comfort Sytems, 201 S. Blakeney St., remodel, $50
James Plumbing, 108 Red Oak, W/H changeout, $18
Linn’s Plumbing, 405 N. Sowell St., water/sewer service, $35
Midtown Mechanical, 1325 Janet St., new construction, $50
Robbins Plumbing, 1610 Rehoboth Drive, new construction, $50
Able Plumbing, 112 W. Race Ave., remodel, $50
Gilchrist Plumbing, 1201 Airport Loop, new construction, $50
Linn’s Plumbing, 412 E. Center Ave., water/sewer service, $35
Lindsey Plumbing, 44 Gin Creek Drive, gas inspection, $35
Total fees: $1,115
Fence permits
Faith Fence, 108 Lido Place, $15
Chris Price Home Improvement, 1213 Bent Tree Lane, $15
Vaughan Service, 1305 Sydney, $15
Phillip Lamb, 21 Indian Trail, $15
Property owner, 1804 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, $15
Faith Fence, 123 Black Oak, $15
Faith Fence, 1815 Adkins, $15
Faith Fence, 11 Westgate, $15
Chris Price Home Improvement, 102 Louis, $15
Bill’s Fence Co, 2007 Liberty Lane, $15
Total fees: $150
HVAC permits and inspections
Robbins Service, 106 Stoneridge, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 300 Crain Drive, changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 82 Country Club Circle, ductwork and changeout, $65
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, 207 Joy, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 1203 Pioneer Road, changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 501 S. Maple St., new construction, $170
Searcy Heat & Air, 508 S. Maple St., new construction, $230
Searcy Heat & Air, 509 S. Maple St., new construction, $170
Searcy Heat & Air, 502 S. Hickory St., new construction, $170
Searcy Heat & Air, 510 S. Hickory St., new construction, $230
Searcy Heat & Air, 400 S. Hickory St., new construction, $230
Mason Heat & Air, 4 Ridge Road, changeout, $23
SS&L Heat & Air, 913 Kelburn, changeout, $23
Burns Heat & Air, 600 N. Horton St., changeout, $23
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, 2 Lisa Circle, changeout, $23
Bruce’s Appliance Sales & Serv, 1400 Randall, changeout, $23
Ingram’s Plumbing, 110 Ridge Place, addition, $50
George Pulley Heat & Air, 302 E. Park Ave., changeout, $23
Bruce’s Appliance Sales & Service, 10 Woodcrest, changeout, $23
Air Care, 210 S. Clara St., changeout, $23
Bailey Heat & Air, 126 March Cove, changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 117 Golf Course, changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 1309 E. Race Ave., changeout, $23
Hillenburg Heat & Air, 29 Dalewood, changeout, $23
Wade’s Heat & Air, 3 Zadie Court, changeout, $23
Air Tech, 102 S. Moss St. No. 2, changeout, $23
Cooper Heat & Air, 51 Hartwell, changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 513 Wycliffe, changeout, $23
Hudson Heat & Air, 3216 E. Moore Ave. No. 7, changeout, $23
Hudson Heat & Air, 3216 E. Moore Ave. No. 11, changeout, $23
SS&L Heat & Air, 54 Mohawk, changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 144 Mary Irene, changeout, $23
Noland Heat & Air, 701 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, new construction, $160
Comfort Concepts, 105 Comanche, changeout, $23
Mason Heat & Air, 502 N. Hussey St., changeout, $23
Noland Heat & Air, 1109 W. Center Ave., changeout, $23
Moore Heat & Air, 119 Apache, changeout, $23
Mason Heat & Air, 15 Southwind Blvd., changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 700 W. Moore Ave., changeout, $23
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, 36 Glenmere, changeout, $23
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, 303 Jennifer, changeout, $23
SS&L Heat & Air, 15 Stoneybrook, changeout, $23
Noland Heat & Air, 7 River Oaks Blvd., changeout, $23
Noland Heat & Air, 1512 W. Park Ave., changeout, $23
Property owner, 5 Kerrie Circle, addition, $50
Mohr Air Conditioning, 500 Llama Drive, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 2910 E. Moore Ave. No. 81, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 43 Harding Drive, changeout, $23
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Ave., 420 Country Squire, changeout, $23
Noland Heat & Air, 600 E. Market Ave., remodel, $155
Harding University, 201 S. Blakeney St., remodel, $170
Searcy Heat & Air, 39 Robbye Lane, changeout, $23
Comfort Systems, 207 S. Blakeney St., new construction, $65
SS&L Heat & Air, 923 Sinclair, new construction, $50
Searcy Heat & Air, 2002 Caleb Drive, changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 122 Belle Meade, changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 1405 W. Academy Ave., changeout, $23
Mason Heat & Air, 108 Comanche, changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 310 Crain Drive, changeout, $23
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, 105 Saddleridge Cove, 2X changeout, $46
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, 910 Fairway Drive, changeout, $23
Mason Heat & Air, 101 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, changeout, $23
SS&L Heat & Air, 701 Eastwood, changeout, $23
Burns Heat & Air, 2843 E. Race Ave., changeout, $23
Bruce’s Appliance Sales & Service, 2200 E. Moore Ave., 2X changeout, $46
Total fees: $3,184
Accessory buildings
Property owner, 306 N. Sawmill Road, $10,000, $40
Property owner, 2701 Ashley Drive, $3,200, $23
Total value: $13,200
Total fees: $63
Signs
Cupples Sign Co., 3241 E. Race Ave., $8,392.44, $35.98
Perk & Post, 506 W. Race Ave., $3,500, $23.75
Advance Sign & Lighting, 600 E. Race Ave., $14,000, $50
Superior Neon Sign, 1925 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, $6,500, $31.25
Little Rock-Conway Sign, 3131 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway, $18,000, $60
Superior Neon Sign, 311 W. Mulberry Ave., $31,500, $93.75
Total value: $81,892.44
Total fees: $294.73
Total value, May 2022: $33,382,899.44
Total fees, May 2022: $123,739.19
Bald Knob Code Enforcement
The following are the monthly permit reports for the Bald Knob Inspection Department for May 2022: (Each permit is followed by the address and fees.)
Remodel/addition single family
Margaret Landis Whitehead, 109 N. Main St., $150
Michael Collison, 305 N. Elm St., $68.40
Total fees: $218.40
Add to commercial
New Beginnings Church remodel, 2101 Arkansas Highway 367 N., $600
Total fees: $600
Plumbing and gas
Jeff Cole, No. 2 Oak Ridge, $25
Johnathon Owen, 703 W. Union, $25
David Kelly, 2101 367 N. Highway 367, $25
Total fees: $75
HVAC
Mason H&A, 307 N. Main, $25
Paschal H&A, 1203 Walmsley, $25
Wayne Goacher, $25
Total fees: $75
Electrical permits
Bobby Webb, 703 W. Union, $25
Mike Robbinson, 2101 Arkansas Highway 367, $25
Total fees: $50
Storage building
CAPCA Head Start, 103 W. Park, $20
Total fees: $20
Total fees, May 2022: $1,038.40
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.