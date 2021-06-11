New Incorporation and LLC filings
Beauty Boss Co. PLLC, Kayla Rae Hendrix, Adamson Drive in Searcy, filed June 1, 2021.
DWB Tackle LLC, Daryl Wayne Boysha, 116 Connor Loop in Judsonia, filed June 1, 2021.
Rouse Lawn Service & General Maintenance Co., Burnis Clinton Rouse Sr., 159 Fletcher Rouse Road in Searcy, filed June 1, 2021.
Hyatt Funeral Services Inc., John Tyler Hyatt, 1931 Bald Knob Lake Road in Bald Knob, filed June 2, 2021.
Brooks-Hyatt Service Company LLC, John Tyler Hyatt, 1931 Bald Knob Lake Road in Bald Knob, filed June 2, 2021.
Bounce Mountain Inflatables LLC, Joshua Kitts, 4845 Arkansas Highway 36 W. in Searcy, filed June 2, 2021.
Daughters of the Other Side, Sharon Hughes, 561 Foster Chapel Road in Searcy, filed June 2, 2021.
Barkansas Dog Boarding & Daycare, LLC, Johnny L. Alliston, 737 Webb Hill Lane in McRae, filed June 3, 2021.
Defense Logistics LLC, Ladell Pruett, 918 E. Lincoln Ave. Suite 1 in Searcy, filed June 3, 2021.
Gone South Farms LLC, Jeff Peters, 155 Austin Loop in El Paso, filed June 4, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
David Edward Capes, 107 Goff St. in Beebe, document number 202111489, filed June 2, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Rudy and Rita Beavers, 331 S. Washburn Road in Searcy, document number 202111493, filed June 2, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Kent Pray.
Harold Robert Hurley Jr., 538 Daffodil Road in Romance, document number 202111503, filed June 3, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Brandon M. Haubert.
Richard G. and Jennifer K. Bernard, 154 Graham Road in Judsonia, document number 202111513, filed June 3, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Emma Jane Yarbro, 260 Yarnell Road in Searcy, document number 202111525, filed June 4, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Kent Pray.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, June 4
Mark Edward Fendley, 60, of Austin and Deborah Ann Snell, 65, of Cabot
Teddy Lee Cantrell Jr., 40, of Searcy and Nikki L. Newhouse, 41, of Searcy
Monday, June 7
Francis George Nenes Jr., 67, of Suzanne Saunders, 68, of Searcy
Tristen Hunter Cagle, 19, of Bradford and Hannah Brianne Morris, 18 of Bradford
Tuesday, June 8
Rudolph Francis Hess III, 24, of Beebe and Kayla Lee Allison, 26, of Beebe
Jessica Marie Smithee, 33, of Jonesboro and Jamie-Lee Robyn Curran, 27, of Jonesboro
Nicholas Lynn Page, 26, of Beebe and Carla Ashley Smith, 42, of Beebe
Wednesday, June 9
Michael Andrew Thomas, 26, of Pangburn and Emily Hope Knapp, 21, of Pangburn
Andrew Shawn Bender, 23, of Suffolk, Va., and Carli Shae Glaze, 22, of Suffolk, Va.
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Friday, June 4
Plaintiff Robert Davison and defendant Amber Davison; married Feb. 21, 2012; filed Jan. 6, 2021; two children affected; case was contested; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Sandra Dean and defendant David Dean; married Sept. 2, 1983; filed Jan. 7, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Dempsey Holt and defendant Lucinda Holt; married Aug. 8, 2018; filed Jan. 11, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Crystal Seekins and defendant Anthony Seekins; married AUg. 27, 2006; filed Jan. 28, 2021; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Sherri Crowder and defendant Christopher Crowder; married Oct. 5, 1991; filed May 13, 2019; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Crystal Fulkerson and defendant Steven Fulkerson; married Feb. 5, 2007; filed April 24, 2000; three children affected; case was contested.
Plaintiff Christopher Rupard and defendant Brittany Rupard; married Feb. 1, 2019; filed June 8, 2020; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Brittany Kimberling and defendant Cody Kimberling; married Sept. 10, 2017; filed June 18, 2020; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Amber Pearrow and defendant Charles Pearrow of White County; married May 20, 2000; filed July 7, 2020; one child affected; alimony was granted; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Lois Fuller and defendant Frank Fuller; married May 10, 2004; filed July 23, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Ellissa Mason and defendant Joshua Mason; married March 23, 2012; filed Aug. 19, 2020; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Shane Looney and defendant Monica Looney; married Aug. 24, 1996; filed Aug. 26, 2020; three children affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Charity Moore and defendant Jamey Moore of White County; married Nov. 17, 2017; filed Sept. 16, 2020; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jessica Smith and defendant Randall Smith; married Nov. 5, 2016; filed Sept. 18, 2020; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Timothy Dillard and defendant Bobbie Dillard; married July 22, 2016; filed Sept. 24, 2020; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: adultery.
Plaintiff McKenzie Deloache and defendant James Grayson; married Feb. 18, 2015; filed Oct. 1, 2020; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Eric Kyzer and defendant Teddi Kyzer; married April 8, 2010; filed Oct. 14, 2020; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Susan Knight and defendant Matthew Knight of White County; married Jan. 5, 2008; filed Nov. 10, 2020; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Code Enforcement
The following are the monthly permit reports for the Searcy Inspection Department for May 2021: (Each permit is followed by the address, value and fees.)
New single family
Chad Bonner Construction, 2004 Rehoboth Circle, $120,000, $355.45
Chad Bonner Construction, 2006 Rehoboth Circle, $110,000, $315.85
Chad Bonner Construction, 2008 Rehoboth Circle, $100,000, $287.05
Chad Bonner Construction, 2000 Rehoboth Circle, $100,000, $321.85
Chad Bonner Construction, 2002 Rehoboth Circle, $100,000, $321.85
Chad Bonner Construction, 2103 Rehoboth Circle, $100,000, $321.85
Total value: $630,000
Total fees: $1,923.90
Remodel / addition single family
Property owner, 612 W. Woodruff Ave., $50,000, $140
Property owner, 706 N. Pear St., $6,000, $50
Property owner, 1505 W. Park Ave., $40,000, $115
Property owner, 905 W. McRae Ave., $7,000, $50
Omar Gomez Home Construction, 13 Woodcrest Drive, $32,000, $95
Connell Construction, 715 Pin Oak Drive, $173,300, $448.25
Property owner, 1408 Fox Ave., $45,000, $127.50
Total value: $353,300
Total fees: $1,025.75
New commercial
Property owner, 2622 Chapel Lane, $18,000, $60
Property owner, 2204 S. Benton St., $100,000, $265
Total value: $118,000
Total fees: $325
Add to commercial
Connell Construction, 1006 E. Lincoln Ave., $95,000, $252.50
Total value: $95,000
Total fees: $252.50
Remodel multi family
NU Properties & Investments, 701 S. Elm St. Building G, $15,000, $75
NU Properties & Investments, 701 S. Elm St. Building H, $15,000, $75
NU Properties & Investments, 701 S. Elm St. Building I, $9,000, $75
Total value: $39,000
Total fees: $225
Electrical permits
Wallace Electric, 800 S. Main St., remodel, $50
Property owner, 612 W. Woodruff Ave., remodel, $50
Atlantic Key Energy, 14 Rebecca Lane, solar panels, $36,842, $142.11
Atlantic Key Energy, 2702 Colony St., solar panels, $34,637, $136.59
Atlantic Key Energy, 1012 Pioneer Road, solar panels, $47,144, $167.86
Cin Con Electric, 2615 E. Race Ave., new construction, $50
Cin Con Electric, 2611 E. Race Ave., new construction, $50
Cin Con Electric, 2613 E. Race Ave., new construction, $50
Two Volts Up Electric, 508 S. Main St., meter, $50
Cin Con Electric, 1006 E. Lincoln Ave., remodel, $50
Clairday Electric, 42 Westgate St., meter, $50
Cin Con Electric, 105 Alan Drive, remodel, $50
SKS Electric, 1505 W. Park Ave., remodel, $50
Seark Services, 1024 Merritt St., new construction, $50
Seark Services, 1026 Merritt St., new construction, $50
Clairday Electric, 701 S. Elm St. Building G, remodel, $80
Clairday Electric, 701 S. Elm St. Building H, remodel, $80
Clairday Electric, 701 S. Elm St. Building I, remodel, $80
Livesay Electric, 1505 W. Pleasure Ave., service upgrade, $50
Livesay Electric, 1507 W. Pleasure Ave., meter, $50
Seark Services, 927 Sinclair Court, new construction, $50
Carlton-Webb Electric, 401 Jimmy Carr Drive, new construction, $50
Property owner, 1611 W. Center Ave., meter, $50
Stokes Electric, 1614 E. Booth Road, remodel, $50
RRR Electric, 105 S. Fir St., meter, $50
Utility Services of Arkansas, 1408 Fox Ave., remodel, $50
Total fees: $1,686.56
Church and school
Baldwin & Shell Construction, 306 School House Drive, $24,924,141, $77,325.35
Total value: $24,924,141
Total fees: $77,325.35
Certificate of occupancy
T & M Construction, 902 Sinclair Court
Chad Bonner Construction, 2003 Rehoboth Circle
Plumbing inspections and permits
Andily Plumbing, 34 C River Oaks Trail, W/H changeout, $18
Andily Plumbing, 30 Foxboro Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 40 Dalewood Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Shafer Plumbing, 217 Joy, W/H changeout, $18
Property owner, 612 W. Woodruff Ave., remodel, $50
Robbins Plumbing, 1401 Ridgefield, new construction, $50
Lindsey Plumbing, 600 E. Race Ave., remodel, $50
Shafer Plumbing, 2703 Ashley Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Shafer Plumbing, 415 Virgil Ave., gas, $35
Prayer Plumbing, 900 W. Race Ave., remodel, $50
Lindsey Plumbing, 616 King Ave., remodel, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 1805 Del Sur Drive, remodel, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 412 Village Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Shafer Plumbing, 73 Sherwood Loop, W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 410 Virgil Ave., W/H changeout, $18
Lindsey Plumbing, 34 Glenmere Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Robbins Plumbing, 1301 Ridgefield, new construction, $50
Lindsey Plumbing, 905 W. McRae Ave., remodel, $50
Lindsey Plumbing, 9 Blueridge Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Clark King Plumbing, 701 S. Elm St. G, remodel, $95
Clark King Plumbing, 701 S. Elm St. H, remodel, $95
Clark King Plumbing, 701 S. Elm St. I, remodel, $95
Brien Black Plumbing, 405 S. Poplar St., remodel, $50
Property owner, 611 W. Center Ave., W/H changeout, $18
Chuck’s Plumbing, 2622 Chapel, new construction, $50
Chuck’s Plumbing, 13 Woodcrest Drive, remodel, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 4 Meadowview Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Total fees: $1,086
Fence permits
Faith Fence, 4 Gin Creek, $15
Bobby’s Fence, 102 River Oaks Court, $15
Property owner, 905 W. Race Ave., $15
Price Home Improvement, 2208 Nathan Drive, $15
Price Home Improvement, 2210 Nathan Drive, $15
Price Home Improvement, 2300 Nathan Drive, $15
Price Home Improvement, 2302 Nathan Drive, $15
Price Home Improvement, 2304 Nathan Drive, $15
Price Home Improvement, 2306 Nathan Drive, $15
Price Home Improvement, 2308 Nathan Drive, $15
Property owner, 1 Allison Court, $15
Property owner, 1101 Pioneer Road, $15
Bobby’s Fence, 2204 S. Benton St., $8,000, $35
Faith Fence, 2301 Cattail, $15
Total fees: $230
HVAC permits and inspections
Air Tech, 2002 E. Park Ave. No. 11, changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 1811 Stonecrest, changeout, $23
Wallace Heat & Air, 800 S. Main St., remodel, $65
Mize Heat & Air, 2316 Brittany Lane, changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 1547 E. Race Ave., changeout, $23
Arkansas Refrigeration, 3305 E. Race Ave., changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 3 River Oaks Trail, changeout, $23
Cooper Heat & Air 612 W. Woodruff Ave., remodel, $50
Billy Ellis Service, 2305 Audley Bolton Drive, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 611 Chesapeake Drive, changeout, $23
Freyaldenhoven Mechanical, 118 Central Ave., remodel, $95
Robbins Service, 17 Jamestown Drive remodel, $50
Air Tech, 2002 E. Park Ave. No. 41, changeout, $23
Air Tech, 112 Woodlane Drive No. 5, changeout, $23
Air Tech, 11 Garden Drive, changeout, $23
SS&L Heat, & Air 5 Ragan Court, changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 34 Westgate St., changeout, $23
George Pulley Heat & Air, 115 Cloverdale Blvd., changeout, $23
SS&L Heat & Air, 108 Stoneridge Drive, changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 1501 E. River Ave., changeout, $23
Aircare, 17 Harding Drive, changeout, $23
Aircare, 260 N. Bypass Road, changeout, $23
SS&L Heat & Air, 11 Magnolia Circle, remodel, $50
Mize Heat & Air, 2316 Brittany Lane, changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 117 Liles Drive, changeout, $23
Cooper Heat & Air, 410 Meadowlake Circle Apt. 10, changeout, $23
Cooper Heat & Air, 407 Meadowlake Circle Apt. 9, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 307 N. Sawmill Road, changeout, $23
Cooper Heat & Air, 6 Castlewood Court, changeout, $23
Stedfast Heat & Air, 22 Meadowview Drive, changeout, $23
Stedfast Heat & Air, 42 Country Club Circle, changeout, $23
Cooper Heat & Air, 105 Alan Drive, changeout, $23
Cooper Heat & Air, 417 Meadow Lake Drive No. 4, changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 1024 Merritt St. new construction, $50
Billy Ellis Service, 1026 Merritt St. new construction, $50
Paul Harris Heat & Air, 417 Chesapeake Drive, changeout, $23
Air Care, 95 Lelia Lane, changeout, $23
Michael Roberson Heat & Air, 606 Ethel Drive, ductwork and changeout, $50
Air Tech, 612 E. Market Ave., changeout, $23
Air Tech, 610 E. Market Ave., changeout, $23
Dob’s Heat & Air 701, S. Elm St. G, remodel, $80
Dob’s Heat & Air 701, S. Elm St. H, remodel, $80
Dob’s Heat & Air 701, S. Elm St. I, remodel, $80
Stedfast Heat & Air, 77 Country Club Circle, changeout, $23
Rose Bud Heat & Air, 3 Southpointe, changeout, $23
Bruce’s Appliances, 808 Truman Baker Drive, changeout, $23
Bruce’s Appliances, 3207 E. Park Ave., changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 806 Country Club Road, changeout, $23
Mason Heat & Air, 2711 E. Race Ave., changeout, $23
Louis Cooper Heat & Air, 410 Meadowlake Circle Apt. 6, changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 1505 W. Park Ave., remodel, $50
Mohr Air Conditioning, 124 Autumn Cove, changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 300 Village Drive, changeout, $23
Aircare, 210 W. Pleasure Ave., changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 400 Sanibel St., changeout, $23
Noland Services, 712 E. Race Ave., changeout, $23
Aire Serv of Little Rock, 1504 W. Center Ave., changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 123 Blackoak Place, changeout, $23
Powers Mechanical Services, 163 Cloverdale Blvd., changeout, $230
Powers Mechanical Services, 1103 W. Woodruff Ave., changeout, $1,058
Total fees: $3,096
Signs
Action Sign & Neon, 1602 E. Booth Road No. 4, $1,000, $17.50
Action Sign & Neon, 301 E. Race Ave., $6,000, $30
All About Graphics, 605 N. Grand St., $375, $15.94
Arkansas Sign & Neon, 107 N. Poplar St., $1,000, $17.50
Arkansas Sign & Neon, 118 Central Ave., $6,671, $31.68
Total value: $15,046
Total fees: $112.62
Total value, May 2021: $26,174,487
Total fees, May 2021: $87,288.68
