New Incorporation and LLC filings
The Alignment Shop of Searcy LLC, Ed Covington, 7495 Arkansas Highway 13 in Searcy, filed May 30, 2022.
Better Call Cleaning Services LLC, Brittany Sielert, 808 Birch St. in Searcy, filed May 30, 2022.
An Reid Cap LLC, Alan Williams, 165 Bostic Road in Searcy, filed June 1, 2022.
Bankruptcy filings
Shannon Medina, 218 Joy Drive in Searcy, document number 202211414, filed May 31, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory W. Harris.
Phyllis Marie Tapp, 1808 Leewood Cove in Beebe, document number 202211426, filed June 2, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Kyle Havner.
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Wednesday, June 1
Plaintiff Glynn Taylor and defendant Cassie Taylor; married Sept. 24, 2019; filed Dec. 16, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Belinda Roach and defendant Ricky Roach; married Sept. 20, 2006; filed Dec. 21, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Juana Cardona and defendant Jose Pacheco; married April 30, 2001; filed Feb. 16, 2022; alimony was granted; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Angella Coley and defendant Jerry Holliday; married May 4, 2003; filed March 3, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jaquetta Cooperwood and defendant Dustin Jones; married Jan. 1, 2021; filed March 4, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Viviana Torres and defendant David Torres of White County; married Feb. 22, 2014; filed March 9, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Logan Russell and defendant Jessie Russell; married Feb. 2, 2013; filed March 14, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Debra Coburn and defendant James Coburn; married May 7, 2016; filed March 16, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Stephen Graham and defendant Kelly Graham; married Dec. 13, 2014; filed March 16, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jackie Stacks and defendant Adam Reynolds; married March 5, 2016; filed March 21, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, June 3
Joseph Shane Terry, 49, of Beebe and Karen Lynelle Varner, 34, of Beebe
Jerry Robert Thomas, 57, of Ward and Connie Louise Latham, 54, of Ward
Frederick Lay Pogue Jr., 52, of Searcy and Donna Michelle Holliday, 49, of Searcy
Douglas Wayne Penick Jr., 33, of Benton and Ann Marie Smith, 38, of Benton
Monday, June 6
Cody Lee Martin, 28, of Beebe and Ashley Lorraine Johnson, 33, of Beebe
Christopher Roy Sword, 53, of Cabot and Robin Lea Boyd, 43, of Cabot
Leyton Chants McMasters, 22, of Beebe and Ashley Brook Montieth, 26, of Beebe
Wyatt Ellis Rampy, 23, of Nashville, Tenn. and Tayler Elizabeth Roetzel, 22, of Bald Knob
Tuesday, June 7
Dylan Edward James Willison, 21, of Romance and Morgan Nicole Spencer, 24, of Romance
Addison Blaize English, 21, of Bradford and Santana Burlynn Hines, 22, of Bradford
Wednesday, June 8
Caleb Mattheu Billingsley, 24, of Beebe and Tesla Dawn Childers, 25, of Beebe
