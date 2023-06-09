Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, June 1
Marshall Lee Halliburton, 26, of Searcy and Phuong Kim Nguyen, 32, of Searcy
Paul Wayne Stephens, 38, of Beebe and Brittany Morgan Woodall, 33, of Beebe
Friday, June 2
Andrew Joseph Browning, 26, of Bradford and Kelsie Michelle Bryant, 24, of Bradford
Wesley Edward Stivers, 51, of Bald Knob and Jamie Kay Rose, 57, of Greenbrier
Kevin Dale Walters, 40, of Griffithville and Rebecca Sue Creek Layrock, 39, of Griffithville
Jason Lynn Wickliffe, 47, of Shirley and Sarah Sawn Burkett, 45, of Bradford
Anthony Rey Rodriguez, 22, of Searcy and Isabella Marie Simonelli, 19, of Searcy
Christian Michael Schmidt, 24, of Judsonia and Lisa Dawn Mohr, 21, of Judsonia
James Neal Bloxom, 40, of Heber Springs and Sandra Jo Boyce, 39, of Beebe
Monday, June 5
Joel Lindsay Jones, 21, of Searcy and Brittan Kay Harlow, 22, of Searcy
Tuesday, June 6
Mason Jeremy Barnes, 29, of Searcy and Chelsea May Jover Flordeliz, 30, of Searcy
Arsenio Odel Moss, 33, of Little Rock and Brittany Nicole Martin, 27, of Maumelle
Wednesday, June 7
William Fowler Dunavan, 26, of Searcy and Michela Grace Keel, 25, of Searcy
Bradley Allen White, 54, of Searcy and Christy Nicole Stallings, 47, of Searcy
Thursday, June 8
Jarrod James Griffin, 25, of Austin, Texas, and Kelsey Ann Smith, 24, of Austin, Texas
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Thursday, June 1
Plaintiff Jim Yarrington and defendant Erika Yarrington; married Feb. 6, 1993; filed Feb. 28, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Matthew Dillon and defendant Martha Dillon; married Sept. 13, 2012; filed March 10, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Richard Romine and defendant Brandy Romine; married Oct. 13, 2000; filed March 13, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Christine McCraw and defendant Jason McCrae; married Oct. 4, 2022; filed March 14, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Leeanna Edom and defendant William Edom; married May 6, 2009; filed March 14, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Dalton House and defendant Katie House; married June 20, 2015; filed March 15, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Madison Shoebottom and defendant Zachary Shoebottom; married Jan. 18, 2018; filed March 15, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff James Still and defendant Mardella Still; married July 22, 2000l filed March 17, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Carolyn King and defendant Randal King; married Dec. 26, 2019; filed March 17, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jarred Wilson and defendant Chelsey Wilson; married Oct. 9, 2021; filed March 22, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Christopher Buffaloe and defendant Lisa Buffaloe; married Nov. 14, 2018; filed March 22, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.