New Incorporation and LLC filings
Handy Andy of White County LLC, David C Manary, 1890 Lake View Drive in Kensett, filed June 27, 2022.
Ashby Investments LLC, Ethan William Ashby, 101 Fieldcrest Drive in Searcy, filed June 27, 2022.
Cry Business & Investments LLC, Roger Studdard, 3667 Arkansas Highway 367 S. in Searcy, filed June 28, 2022.
Simmons Consulting Of Searcy LLC, Anita Joyce Simmons, 110 Emerald Lake Drive in Searcy, filed June 29, 2022.
Shameless Designs LLC, Gary Lance Pickens, 130 Russell Mountain Road in Bald Knob, filed June 29, 2022.
Broken Halo Co. LLC, Kelsey Markeivyn Coleman, 931 Paul St. in Bald Knob, filed June 30, 2022.
Reliable Diesel Repair LLC, James Lindsey, 507 Sims St. in Searcy, filed July 1, 2022.
Authenticate Legal Signing Services LLC, Tonya Renee Derrick, 104 Comanche Drive in Searcy, filed July 1, 2022.
Bankruptcy filings
Robert James Evanoff, 2168 Fairview Road in Searcy, document number 202211697, filed June 29, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
James Holland Jr., P.O. Box 163 in Judsonia, document number 202211704, filed June 30, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Carl Mobley, P.O. Box 839 in Rose Bud, document number 202211708, filed June 30, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Bennett Stuckey.
Tammi S. Johnson, 361 Kentucky Valley Road in Romance, document number 202211738, filed July 4, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Doug Lickert.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, July 1
Frank Dean Burton, 61, of Bald Knob and Pamela Joyce Swafford, 61, of Bald Knob
Lance Ellenburg, 60, of Searcy and Carla Florence Hanson, 51, of Searcy
Tuesday, July 5
Brandon Boyd Johnson, 23, of Oceanside, Calif., and Mackenzie Dianne Lewis, 22, of Oceanside, Calif.
Brody Gale Steele, 23, of Bradford and Ally Danielle Graddy, 22, of Bradford
David Oliver Ferrell, 32, of Searcy and Lauren Mae Korkh, 30, of Searcy
Austin Samuel Nightengale, 29, of Floral and Skylar Paige Moore, 32, of Leawood, Kan.
Thursday, July 7
Daniel James Kirk, 40, of Searcy and Grace Rachelle Hall, 25, Searcy
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Friday, July 1
Plaintiff Joseph Smith and defendant Jaime McLeod; married Dec. 17, 2017; filed Jan. 18, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Keith McNeal and defendant Rita Dillon; married Oct. 8, 2021; filed Feb. 9, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Adrianna Elliott and defendant Michael Elliott; married Aug. 1, 2015; filed June 25, 2020; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Lacey Gillham and defendant Dustin Gillham; married June 1, 2013; filed Feb. 22, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Stacy Wright and defendant Boyd Wright; married June 13, 1987; filed March 8, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Christina Young and defendant Niko Young; married Jan. 31, 2014; filed April 15, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Justin Rayburn and defendant Jeri Rayburn of White County; married March 8, 2015; filed April 27. 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Stephanie Stark and defendant Ryan Stark; married May 5, 2001; filed June 29, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Todd Altom and defendant Lanita Altom; married June 20, 2008; filed July 1, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
