New Incorporation and LLC filings
Hensley Enterprises LLC, Allen Hensley, 208 Blakley Lane in Beebe, filed July 19, 2021.
Hardison Counseling Services LLC, Amanda Marie Hardison, 3 Summit Circle in Searcy, filed July 20, 2021.
Debra K. Davis LLC, Debra K. Davis, 170 Head Lane in El Paso, filed July 20, 2021.
VEPS LLC, Allen Hensley, 208 Blakley Lane in Beebe, filed July 20, 2021.
Start-Her Running Company LLC, Layne Elizabeth Turley, 1316 E. Market Ave. No. 9 in Searcy, filed July 20, 2021.
Life In Victory Inc., Philip Pratt, 143 Powder Fork Road in Bald Knob, filed July 21, 2021.
Beebe Baseball, Chance Cleveland, 308 S. Lemon St. in Beebe, filed July 21, 2021.
B&B Baldridge Farms LLC, Bill Austin Baldridge, 12 Hillcreek Circle in Searcy, filed July 21, 2021.
B&B Baldridge Investments LLC, Bill Austin Baldridge, 12 Hillcreek Circle in Searcy, filed July 21, 2021.
Irma’s Roofing4U LLC, Irma Benavides, 1235 N. Street in Kensett, filed July 21, 2021.
Cedar Hill Solutions LLC, Tanya L Strayhorn, 191 Blue Hole Road in Beebe, filed July 22, 2021.
T-Jax Trucking LLC, Orland Debryan Danberry, 146 Charles Thomas Blvd. in Searcy, filed July 22, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Destinie S. King, 1211 W. Mississippi St. in Beebe, document number 202111968, filed July 26, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory W. Harris.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, July 23
Dalton Ray Campbell, 27, of Bald Knob and Leisa Marie Burress, 34, of Bald Knob
Eric Fonte-Cox Alcorn, 31, of Searcy and Aasha Keirrah Sawyer, 32, of Searcy
Larry Kevin Mertens, 67, of Searcy and Melissa Ann Capps, 55, of Searcy
Robert James Evanoff Jr., 63, of Searcy and Jodi Lynn Vaughn, 39, of Searcy
Monday, July 26
John Timothy Parsons, 52, of Searcy and Tracy Geraldine Goodnight, 50, of Searcy
Brandon Alexander McKenney, 25, of Romance and Katlyn Marie Helfer, 19, of Romance
Tuesday, July 27
Jacob Paul Duderstadt, 21, of Beebe and Alexandra Carol Lynn Buzbea, 20, of Beebe
Timothy Wayne King, 43, of Searcy and Delana Dell Thornton, 43, of Ozark
Michael John Galatzer, 55, of Searcy and Goldie June Bauman, 49, of Searcy
Wednesday, July 28
Joshua J. Matthews, 32, of Beebe and Shelton Leigh Caperton, 28, of Beebe
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Monday, July 12
Plaintiff Christina Middleton and defendant Charles Rusell; married Dec. 14, 2018; filed May 11, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Sarah Hirst and defendant Steven Hirst; married Sept. 5, 2013; filed May 21, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff William Lloyd and defendant Misty Sherwin; married Feb. 10, 2021; filed May 25, 2021; alleged cause: adultery.
Plaintiff Zain Morrow and defendant Sasha Morrow; married Aug. 1, 2017; filed May 25, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Juliana Hicks and defendant Patrick Hicks; married Dec. 30, 1983; filed May 26, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Melissa Hutcheson and defendant Scott Hutcheson; married March 3, 1998; filed May 27, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jonathan Eaton and defendant Crystal Eaton; married Dec. 20, 2000; filed May 28, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Jodi Vaughn and defendant Jeffrey Vaughn; married June 29, 2013; filed June 24, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: continuous separation.
