New Incorporation and LLC filings
La Loma Inc., Charles A Smith, 206 N. Locust St. in Searcy, filed July 18, 2022.
Hurst Lawn Care LLC, Brent Hurst, 2129 W. Union St. in Bald Knob, filed July 18, 2022.
Cole Funeral Home & Crematory LLC, J Wesley Cole, 111 W. Wilbur Mills Ave. in Kensett, filed July 18, 2022.
Everlasting Beauty LLC, Brooke M Glaze, 1710 W. Union St. in Bald Knob, filed July 18, 2022.
Ctrl Services & Consulting LLC, Melinda Dianne Graves Brown, 1302 Sydney St. in Searcy, filed July 18, 2022.
DB Rentals Heber Springs LLC, John David Bishop, 25 Christian Ranch Road in Rose Bud, filed July 20, 2022.
Bankruptcy filings
Steven and Karen Hawk, 240 Osmon Collison Road in Bald Knob, document number 202211956, filed July 22, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, July 22
Paul O’Neil Lunsford, 54, of McRae and Betty Jo Houser, 53, of McRae
John Christopher Deyoung, 42, of Beebe and Felicia Elaina Stone, 32, of Beebe
Paris De Rusha Kypke, 22, of Miami and Megan Taylor Bolding, 22, of Miami
Monday, July 25
Charles Hollis Jr., 65, of Searcy and Brenda Gail Pierpont, 61, of Searcy
Tuesday, July 26
Michael Woodrow Wilson II, 23, of Searcy and Ella Kassandra Noles, 18, of Searcy
Stephen Randall Landers, 31, of Pangburn and Shelby Laray Henley, 33, of Pangburn
Wednesday, July 27
Jackson Tell Parks, 28, of Judsonia and Brianna Cheyenne Miller, 27, of Judsonia
Mark Adam Swift, 38, of Mount Vernon and Crystal Gail Fulkerson, 37, of Mount Vernon
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Friday, July 1
Plaintiff Stuart Parsons and defendant Kathryn Parsons; married Dec. 31, 2014; filed May 2, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Raymond Reynolds and defendant Vanessa Reynolds; married Oct. 27, 2018; filed May 4, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Vivian McAnally and defendant Eric McAnally; married June 14, 1996; filed May 6, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff James Midgett and defendant Jenalyn Midgett; married March 3, 2022; filed May 16, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Kylie Pearrow and defendant Clayton Pearrow; married June 12, 2004; filed May 17, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Kyla Palazzi and defendant Matthew Palazzi; married Sept. 4, 2021; filed May 17, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Waseem and defendant Melinda Haider; married Aug. 8, 2017; filed May 19, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
