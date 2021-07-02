New Incorporation and LLC filings
Searcy Seafood Inc., Mehyedein Aref, 1608 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, filed June 21, 2021.
Evan’s Detailing LLC, Evan Curtis, 330 Dugger Road in Beebe filed June 21, 2021.
Aces Searcy LLC, Matthew Ford, 189 N. Bypass Road in Searcy, filed June 21, 2021.
Rudy’s Pharm Limited Liability Company, Rufus Ray, 161 Cutoff Road in Searcy, filed June 21, 2021.
L & D Investments, LLC, Les Eaves, 102 Club Cove in Searcy, filed June 22, 2021.
Decker Lawn Care & Maintenance LLC, Sharon Jenkins, 164 Sunset Drive in Searcy, filed June 22, 2021.
PJ Needham Logistics LLC, Paul Joseph Needham, 833 Goatneck Road in Bradford, filed June 22, 2021.
Samantha Jolly MD PLLC, Samantha Irene Jolly MD, 106 Sandhill Lane in Judsonia, filed June 23, 2021.
Stark Remodeling & Construction LLC, Adam T. Stark, 5645 Arkansas Highway 36 W. in Rose Bud, filed June 24, 2021.
Jerry D’s Express LLC, Jerry Dye, 99 Lelia Lane in Searcy, filed June 24, 2021.
Stevens & Marshall LLC, Cedric Louis Smith, 305 N. Sawmill Road in Searcy, filed June 24, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Nathan G. James, 1411 Roundabout Circle in Searcy, document number 202111653, filed June 23, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Walden M. Cash.
Brandon Scott Anderson, 21 Robbye Lane in Searcy, document number 202111717, filed June 28, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Bobby Lee Banks and Marsha Nichol Banks, 379 Buck Glade Road in Beebe, document number 202111744, filed June 29, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: John A. Flynn.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, June 25
Lawrence Eugene Timko, 56, of Searcy and Angela L. Henry, 35, of Searcy
Adrian Daniel Silvas, 28, of Bald Knob and Kelly Renee Basinger, 43, of Bald Knob
John Michael Glenn, 24, of Searcy and Amanda Faye Wesley, 27, of Searcy
Monday, June 28
Glen Dale Crain, 72, of Bald Knob and Jennie Young-Sherin, 59, of Bald Knob
Tuesday, June 29
Jose Manuel Cardona, 62, of Kensett and Sara Resendiz Avila, 45, of Kensett
Wednesday, June 30
Evertt Lynn Lane, 54, of Little Rock and Karen Ann Cherry, 62, of Searcy
Cameron Rhoam Jones, 21, of Bradford and Kadie Jane Denney, 21, of Bradford
Danny Lee Reed, 61, of Bald Knob and Derenda Rose Smith, 58, of Bald Knob
Braxton Robert Woods, 22, of Judsonia and Emily Ann Melton, 24, of Judsonia
Thursday, July 1
David M. Phillips, 69, of Bald Knob and Doris Lee Miller, 78, of Bald Knob
Chadwick Shaun Adkins, 41, of Searcy and Amanda Jean Pate, 44, of Searcy
Jesse Andrew Kenner, 26, of Searcy and Kendall Brook Calhoun, 25, of Searcy
Christopher Raymond Baum, 33, of Pangburn and Amber Leigh Chisnall, 36, of Pangburn
Ryan Kristopher Tillery, 20, of Searcy and Jennifer Ann Lochridge, 20, of Searcy
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Monday, June 21
Plaintiff Scott Brock and defendant Christie Becker; married July 24, 2013; filed Nov. 17, 2020; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Kalika Rogers and defendant Kentrel Rogers; married Feb. 10, 2010; filed Dec. 28, 2020; two children affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Bailey Hernandez and defendant Sergio Hernandez of White County; married April 8, 2017; filed Feb. 10, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Billy Bazzle and defendant Christa Bazzle of White County; married April 1, 2010; filed April 13, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Colby Bottoms and defendant Morgan Bottoms; married Feb. 10, 2013; filed April 20, 2021; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Joe Webb and defendant Remona Webb; married Dec. 23, 2002; filed April 23, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.