New Incorporation and LLC filings
Kulas Novelties LLC, Ashley Hill, 704 Arkansas Highway 367 in Judsonia, filed July 7, 2021.
Beth Junior Real Estate Inc., Beth Junior, 27 U.S. Highway 64 W. in Beebe, filed July 12, 2021.
Lawn Doctor LLC, Lisa Gay Saxton, 706 Kamak Drive in Beebe, filed July 13, 2021.
Stephanie Construction LLC, Stephanie Elizabeth Bryant, 123 Robert Corder Road in Griffithville, filed July 13, 2021.
RSME Acquisition Holdings LLC, Thurman McCroskey, 127 Ranchette Village Road in Searcy, filed July 15, 2021.
Blue Ridge Construction Services LLC, Andrew Pannell, 165 Roper Road in McRae, filed July 15, 2021.
JTA Transport Inc, Terry L. Sanders, 509 N. Cross St. in Searcy, filed July 15, 2021.
SSB Excavation & Construction LLC, Ron Staten, 298 Friendship Lane in Beebe, filed July 15, 2021.
MOE Contracting LLC, Rodney Garrett Wright, 654 Albert Hill Road in Bald Knob, filed July 16, 2021.
Southern Mamas Creations LLC, Kayla Louise Whitman, 1812 Arkansas Highway 31 N. in Beebe, filed July 16, 2021.
Shorty’s Mobile Repairs LLC, Joseph Wayne Whitman, 1812 Arkansas Highway 31 N. Beebe, filed July 16, 2021.
J&J Truck Tire Service Corp, Jeffrey Jordan, 247 Panther Creek Road in Searcy, filed July 16, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Nichalos Lawerence Smith, 606 Sandy Drive in Beebe, document number 202111861, filed July 14, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes
Marie L. Gardner, 310 S. Elm Terrace in Searcy, document number 202111882, filed July 15, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: John D. Cortes.
Frank Andrew Kyle Burton, 2314 Nassau Lane in Searcy, document number 202111888, filed July 16, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Kenneth W. Stephens, 1012 Maple Drive in Judsonia, document number 202111898, filed July 16, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Samuel E. Pilkington, 301 Craig Drive in Searcy, document number 202111902, filed July 19, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Jeremy Bueker.
David D. Woods, 1000 S. 4th St. Apt 5 in Judsonia, document number 202111909, filed July 19, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Kathy Cruz.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, July 15
Troy Eugene Lyons, 53, of Searcy and Rose Marie Pugh, 37, of Searcy
Friday, July 16
Jason Wesley Stipes, 23, of Beebe and Victoria Ellen Ramer, 22, of Beebe
Addison Chandler Dickson, 18, of Judsonia and Mary Catherine Nash, 18, of Judsonia
Jeffrey Blake Johnson, 26, of England and Callie Grace Womble, 22, of Searcy
Monday, July 19
Zain Lee Morrow, 23, of Kensett and Britney Raylynn Dillard, 22, of Kensett
Steven Tyler Wilson, 29, of Beebe and Payton Elizabeth Langston, 26, of Beebe
Rodney Glenn Richmond, 58, of Searcy and Melissa Marie Hicks, 50, of Cabot
Michael Angela Giovannang, 38, of Bald Knob and Melody Jo Montgomery, 37, of Bald Knob
Tuesday, July 20
Thomas E. Ligon, 49, of Griffithville and Janet Marie Bridges, 58, of Griffithville
Bruce Malcolm Stuart Owens, 59, of Beebe and Juanita Sheryl Owens, 59, of Beebe
Elijah Emmanuel Bundy, 19, of Searcy and Genisis Lemon, 20, of Bradford
Wednesday, July 21
Benton Gray Glass, 22, of Conway and Mikayla Anne Kirk, 21, of Pocahontas
Caleb Allen Harris, 21, of Searcy and Kara Beth McBrayer, 21, of Austin
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Monday, July 12
Plaintiff Ashley Taylor and defendant William Taylor; married April 24, 2016; filed April 19, 2021; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jon Mariner and defendant Teresa Mariner of White County; married May 22, 1992; filed April 23, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Amy Ginder and defendant Robert Ginder; married July 6, 2002; filed May 3, 2021; two children affected; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Ryan Hood and defendant Lakesha Hood; married Nov. 17, 2007; filed May 3, 2021; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Sendai Young and defendant Dan Young of White County; married Nov. 18, 2010; filed May 5, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Nicole Mount and defendant Eric Mount; married Dec. 15, 2007; filed May 6, 2021; three children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Christina Middleton and defendant Charles Rusell; married Dec. 14, 2018; filed May 11, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
