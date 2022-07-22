New Incorporation and LLC filings
Oakridge Holdings LLC, Buck Gibson, 100 N. Spring St. in Searcy, filed July 11, 2022.
Barson LLC, Alan Williams, 165 Bostic Road in Searcy, filed July 12, 2022.
Swag Metal Supply LLC, Dean Eric Bourgeois, 33 Rainbow Drive in Pangburn, filed July 12, 2022.
Reflections Holdings LLC, Slade Hickmon, 120 Meghan Lane in Judsonia, filed July 13, 2022.
Kind Hands Care Agency LLC, Kimberly Gillespie, 39 Rebecca Lane in Searcy, filed July 14, 2022.
Takotas Grill LLC, Jayme Spohnholz, 313 Laview St. in Bald Knob, filed July 14, 2022.
BR Trucking LLC, Robert Ragland, 1230 Bent Tree Lane in Searcy, filed July 14, 2022.
Bankruptcy filings
Stephen and Melissa Blount, 920 W. Vinity Road in McRae, document number 202211844, filed July 14, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Brandon M. Haubert.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, July 14
Hunter William Middleton, 25, of Beebe and Abagail Faith Strayhorn, 27, of Beebe
Friday, July 15
Thomas Tyler Patrick Huckabay, 25, of Bald Knob and Hayley Nicole Lunsford, 22, of Bald Knob
Trent Allen Deaton, 23, of Searcy and Madison Michele Pettis, 21, of Searcy
Todd Eric Burnside, 49, of Beebe and Courtney Ann Moon, 40, of Beebe
Jacob Taylor Gilmore, 24, of Searcy and Sarah Taylor Biviano, 27, of Searcy
John William Baker, 21, of Judsonia and Kurstin Daye Atkins, 20, of Searcy
Christian Blade Davis, 27, of Searcy and Kimberly Fabiola Mazariego, 28, of Searcy
Monday, July 18
Bret Austin Herndon, 26, of Searcy and Debra Renee Smith, 26, of Searcy
Nathan Patrick Ward, 22, of Searcy and Eva Elaine Helpenstill, 22, of Searcy
Jimmy Joe Sullivan Jr., 56, of Beebe and Rhonda Kaye Sullivan, 54, of Beebe
Tuesday, July 19
Gabriel Gale Steele, 42, of Bradford and Cassandra Gay Steele, 49, of Bradford
Thursday, July 21
Jonathan Daniel Williams, 33, of Searcy and Edith Kaye Watkins, 31, of Searcy
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Friday, July 1
Plaintiff Joshua Fortner and defendant Tracy Fortner; married Aug. 10, 2015; filed March 29, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Preston Lee and defendant Teniki Lee; married March 13, 2005; filed April 1, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Alexis Landry and defendant Jayline Landry; married June 4, 2020; filed April 8, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Terry Blanton and defendant Ashley Blanton; married Feb. 22, 2022; April 18, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jorden Bettis and defendant Marcus Bettis; married June 8, 2019; filed April 19, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Amber Blalock and defendant David Blalock; married March 18, 2000; filed April 21, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Matthew Walls and defendant Amber Walls; married Sept. 11, 2019; filed April 25, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Stuart Godin and defendant Charles Godin; married Oct. 19, 2013; filed April 28, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Sheran Grant and defendant Belinda Grant; married July 25, 2019; filed April 29, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.