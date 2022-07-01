New Incorporation and LLC filings
Double B Vacation Rentals, LLC, Buck Gibson, 100 N. Spring St. in Searcy, filed June 20, 2022.
Ivan’s Construction LLC, Ivan Ramos, 8447 Arkansas Highway 13 in Searcy, filed June 21, 2022.
DB Markham & Shackleford LLC, Stephen B Lightle, 3123 E. Race Ave,. in Searcy, filed June 21, 2022.
H&H Plumbing Solutions LLC, Mary Elizabeth Mars, 135 Chalk Road in Rose Bud, filed June 22, 2022.
Bankruptcy filings
Aaron Johnson, 806 Morris St. in Kensett, document number 202211589, filed June 21, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: George W. Harris.
Joseph C. Baird, 301 Poole Drive in Rose Bud, document number 202211609, filed June 22, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Michael E. Crawley Jr.
Rita Branscum, P.O. Box 46 in Russell, document number 202211616, filed June 23, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, June 23
Taylor Roy Renz, 28, of Searcy and Ashlyn Nicole Fisher, 25, of Searcy
Treeana Necole Artrecia Presley, 19, of Bald Knob and Anna Korynne Robinson, 19, of Bradford
Friday, June 24
Sandra Lynn Williams, 24, of Bradford and Kacey Dawn Rowe, 18, of Bradford
Javier Lopez Ortiz, 2, of Jonesboro and Mariela Anaya Morales, 23, of Searcy
Jeffrey Todd Fisher, 55, of Bradford and Melanie Beth Davis, 45, of Beebe
Christopher Lee Colley Jr., 28, of Bald Knob and Briar Chantel Cantrell, 26, of Bald Knob
Monday, June 27
Ashley Denise Campbell, 33, of Bowie, Texas, and Hope Elizabeth Hargrove, 33, of Austin
Hadyn Leigh Gilbey, 22, of Beebe and Crystal Marie Dawson, 34, of Beebe
Cameron Antonio Silba, 21, of Beebe and Janie Emily Steen, 20, of Beebe
Tommy Ray Austin, 77, of McRae and Ladonna Ann McGee, 54, of McRae
William Lonnie Brown II, 30, of Bald Knob and Meagan Rachelle McArthur, 26, of Bald Knob
Tuesday, June 28
Andrew Wayne Hardy, 25, of Judsonia and Jessica Dawn Hatchett, 23, of Judsonia
Tyler Cole Dickerson, 21, of Judsonia and Sarah McKenzie Gaskin, 21, of Bald Knob
Wednesday, June 29
Ryley Andrew Pannell, 20, of Beebe and Hannah Lee Woodman, 19, of Beebe
Thursday, June 30
Haylee Sue Smith, 20, of Searcy and Micaela Haylee Rogers, 20, of Searcy
Nicholas Paul Gee, 42, of Bradford and Kendra Raeann Martin, 29, of Judsonia
