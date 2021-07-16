New Incorporation and LLC filings
Operation Rescue Children, Keith Waggoner, 35 Country Club Circle in Searcy, filed July 6, 2021.
Atlas Fiber Splicing LLC, Matthew Parsley, 1803 Stonecrest Drive in Searcy, filed July 7, 2021.
Firelight Experiences LLC, Paden Grant Timms, 252 Romance Road in Romance, filed July 7, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Jerry D. and Roberta S. Sommers, 3464 Arkansas Highway 36 W. in Searcy, document number 202111819, filed July 8, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Kenneth E. and Vicki R. Jackson, 156 Clinton Circle in Beebe, document number 202111820, filed July 8, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, July 8
David Ellington Johnston, 51, of Searcy and Melanie Ann Purnell, 47, of Searcy
Friday, July 9
William Kyle Horvath, 23, of Judsonia and Arika Maylyn Foster, 26, of Judsonia
Donald Cade McBride, 22, of Prosper, Texas, and Meredith Rose Parker, 22, of Searcy
Zane Michael Fowler, 23, of Searcy and Olivia Carter Nutt, 23, of Searcy
Cody Matthew Rice, 31, of Rose Bud and Ashley R. Declerk, 33, of Rose Bud
Dorsey Brooks, 45, of Bradford and Amanda Michele Willis, 37, of Bradford
Monday, July 12
Hailey Michelle Boughter, 29, of Beebe and Emily Michelle Clark, 23, of Beebe
Tuesday, July 13
James Louis Ransom, 71, of Griffithville and Gwendolyn Gayle Hill, 69, of Searcy
Christopher Jon Rhodes, 52, of Batesville and Geneva Carolyn Fuller, 57, of Bald Knob
Lane Braden Medlock, 23, of Pleasant Plains and Kimberly Licole Sample, 24, of Pleasant Plains
Wednesday, July 14
Richard William Judge, 45, of McRae and Amanda C. Mooney, 44, of McRae
Jesse Ray William Bowman, 30, of Searcy and Sabrina Ta Anderson, 24, of Searcy
Thursday, July 15
Lexington Gray W. Grissom, 28, of Searcy and Holly Malia Holmes-Smith, 23, of Searcy
Sean Michael Phelps, 25, of Searcy and Terra Lynn Nimmons, 22, of Searcy
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Monday, July 12
Plaintiff Stafford Ashton and defendant Malcolm Flemming; married July 18, 2018; filed Jan. 6, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff James Reed and defendant Judith Reed of White County; married Dec. 31, 2005; filed Jan. 8, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Brittany Poindexter and defendant Clayton Poindexter of White County; married Sept. 30, 2016; filed Jan. 25, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Brittany Cox and defendant Kevin Cox of White County; married Sept. 1, 2011; filed March 13, 2020; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Ashley Estes and defendant David Estes of Lonoke County; married Nov. 24, 2012; filed April 3, 2020; two children affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Roger Wertenberger and defendant Katherine Walker; married Feb. 1, 2010; filed Aug. 5, 2020; two children affected; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Victor Henderson and defendant Chelsea Henderson; married April 21, 2017; filed Sept. 24, 2020; two children affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Linda Davlin and defendant Greg Davlin of White County; married Jan. 15, 1993; filed Oct. 16, 2020; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Edy Mejia and defendant Tea Mejia; married June 18, 2016; filed Nov. 24, 2020; three children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Samantha Luca and defendant Donald Lucas; married Sept. 18, 2019; filed Feb. 8, 2021; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Haley Costello and defendant Robin Costello; married Aug. 18, 2007; filed March 2, 2021; three children affected; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Meagan Clemons and defendant Curtis Clemons; married Oct. 27, 2018; filed March 3, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Blake Harper and defendant Brianna Harper of White County; married Jan. 16, 2015l filed March 5, 2021; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Mary Bailey and defendant Christopher Bailey; married Nov. 10, 2001; filed March 17, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Joshua Luna and defendant Katlyn Luna; married Sept. 18, 2017; filed March 18, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Ana Clairday and defendant Kevin Clairday; married Nov. 17, 2006; filed April 2, 2021; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Clinton Burden and defendant Jennifer Smith; married Oct. 28, 2010; filed April 8, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Mark Christopher and defendant Kisha Christopher of Independence County; married Oct. 23, 2008; filed April 8, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Turner Lacey and defendant Keaton Turner; married June 1, 2019; filed April 13, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Billy Bazzle and defendant Christa Bazzle of White County; married April 1, 2010; filed April 13, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Joshhua Wallace and defendant Katie Wallace; married Dec. 5, 2018; filed April 15, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.