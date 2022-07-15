New Incorporation and LLC filings
Moonlight Thermography LLC, Isamu T Charleston Mr, 203 Orion St. in Beebe, filed July 4, 2022.
First Defense Training Inc., Joshua Dean Brannon, 220 Blakley Lane in Beebe, filed July 5, 2022.
Jmn Investments LLC, 1100 N. Maple St. in Searcy, filed July 5, 2022.
Capstone Assets Holdco LLC, Slade Hickmon, 120 Meghan Lane in Judsonia, filed July 6, 2022.
A&C Hydraulics LLC, Jacky Louks, 2301 Taylor St. in Searcy, filed July 6, 2022.
Capstone Wellness LLC, Slade Hickmon, 120 Meghan Drive in Judsonia, filed July 6, 2022.
Capstone Counseling Services LLC, Slade Hickmon, 120 Meghan Lane in Judsonia, filed July 6, 2022.
Helping Hands Donations, Tamara Danielle Wiley, 133 Ralph Reed St. in Judsonia, filed July 6, 2022.
Encounter at New Canaan Ranch LLC, Slade Hickmon, 120 Meghan Lane in Judsonia, filed July 7, 2022.
Vine & Root LLC, Slade Hickmon, 120 Meghan Lane in Judsonia, filed July 7, 2022.
Bankruptcy filings
Michael Shea Cleveland, 454 Arkansas Highway 367 S. in Judsonia, document number 202211754, filed July 6, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Vanessa C. Adams.
Michael Lynn Bolding, 117 Jessica St. in Judsonia, document number 202211782, filed July 8, 2022; Chapter 13, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, July 7
Daniel James Kirk Atchley, 40, of Searcy and Grace Rachelle Hall, 25, of Searcy
Friday, July 8
Tyler Dewayne Lefford, 27, of Searcy and Cailee Jean Mertsch, 25, of Searcy
Asa Dwight Evans, 33, of Searcy and Shaina Lee Jefford, 36, of Searcy
Steven Ray Taylor, 20, of Paragould and Shayley Brooke Foster, 19, of Paragould
Damon Neal Merritt, 48, of Judsonia and Cheryl Aileen Winham, 48, of Judsonia
Monday, July 11
Briana Elizabeth Luther, 24, of Ward and Brittany Lynna Benton, 24, of Ward
Tuesday, July 12
Marion Shelby Thomas Duncan, 29, of Searcy and Taylor Mae Collins, 26, of Searcy
Tracey Bernard Knowles, 36, of Searcy and Amanda Nicole Pearce, 42, of Searcy
Darien Lawayne Gary, 30, of Higginson and Tiffany Earl Sanders, 32, of Higginson
Brandon Paul Lumpkin, 34, of Searcy and Tabitha Marie Deherrera, 26, of Searcy
Shawn Andrew Baker, 34, of Searcy and Amanda Gayle Young, 38, of Searcy
Gregory Allen Parvin, 29, of Searcy and Jeri Ann Nicole Rayburn, 26, of Searcy
Wednesday, July 13
Timothy Lynn Holleman, 59, of Rose Bud and Kimberly Diane Kilpatrick, 54, of Rose Bud
Dustin Ty Stith, 29, of Judsonia and Samantha Ann Turner, 18, of Judsonia
Thursday, July 14
Brody Lane Frizzell, 23, of Searcy and Reva Caitlyn Henson, 26, of Searcy
Misty Diann West, 37, of Searcy and Nicole Kristeen Carwell, 34, of Searcy
Luis Fernando Castillo, 42, of Bald Knob and Maria Mercedes Monterrosa, 42, of Bald Knob
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Friday, July 1
Plaintiff Julie Wright and defendant Meredith Wright; married March 8, 2022; filed Sept. 30, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Seth Wortham and defendant Phylicity Wortham; married Nov. 11, 2019; filed Oct. 27, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff James Goree and defendant Bonnie Goree; married June 3, 1991; filed Nov. 9, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jessica Stith and defendant Dustin Stith of White County; married Sept. 2, 2013; filed Dec. 1, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Christopher Pack and defendant Kristen Pack; married May 23, 2009; filed Dec. 10, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Lilah Walls and Stephen Walls of White County; married Dec. 29, 2001; filed Dec. 14, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Cindy Clifton and defendant Derrick Clifton; married Sept. 26, 1998; filed March 4, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Brittany Ashley and defendant Jonathan Ashley of Garland County; married Jan. 2, 2017; filed March 9, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Shelly Owens and defendant Aaron Owens; married June 22, 1996; filed March 22, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Craig Delk and defendant Paulette Delk; married Dec. 31, 2010; filed March 29, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.