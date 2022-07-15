New Incorporation and LLC filings

Moonlight Thermography LLC, Isamu T Charleston Mr, 203 Orion St. in Beebe, filed July 4, 2022.

First Defense Training Inc., Joshua Dean Brannon, 220 Blakley Lane in Beebe, filed July 5, 2022.

Jmn Investments LLC, 1100 N. Maple St. in Searcy, filed July 5, 2022.

Capstone Assets Holdco LLC, Slade Hickmon, 120 Meghan Lane in Judsonia, filed July 6, 2022.

A&C Hydraulics LLC, Jacky Louks, 2301 Taylor St. in Searcy, filed July 6, 2022.

Capstone Wellness LLC, Slade Hickmon, 120 Meghan Drive in Judsonia, filed July 6, 2022.

Capstone Counseling Services LLC, Slade Hickmon, 120 Meghan Lane in Judsonia, filed July 6, 2022.

Helping Hands Donations, Tamara Danielle Wiley, 133 Ralph Reed St. in Judsonia, filed July 6, 2022.

Encounter at New Canaan Ranch LLC, Slade Hickmon, 120 Meghan Lane in Judsonia, filed July 7, 2022.

Vine & Root LLC, Slade Hickmon, 120 Meghan Lane in Judsonia, filed July 7, 2022.

Bankruptcy filings

Michael Shea Cleveland, 454 Arkansas Highway 367 S. in Judsonia, document number 202211754, filed July 6, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Vanessa C. Adams.

Michael Lynn Bolding, 117 Jessica St. in Judsonia, document number 202211782, filed July 8, 2022; Chapter 13, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.

Marriages

Marriage licenses applied for through White County:

Thursday, July 7

Daniel James Kirk Atchley, 40, of Searcy and Grace Rachelle Hall, 25, of Searcy

Friday, July 8

Tyler Dewayne Lefford, 27, of Searcy and Cailee Jean Mertsch, 25, of Searcy

Asa Dwight Evans, 33, of Searcy and Shaina Lee Jefford, 36, of Searcy

Steven Ray Taylor, 20, of Paragould and Shayley Brooke Foster, 19, of Paragould

Damon Neal Merritt, 48, of Judsonia and Cheryl Aileen Winham, 48, of Judsonia

Monday, July 11

Briana Elizabeth Luther, 24, of Ward and Brittany Lynna Benton, 24, of Ward

Tuesday, July 12

Marion Shelby Thomas Duncan, 29, of Searcy and Taylor Mae Collins, 26, of Searcy

Tracey Bernard Knowles, 36, of Searcy and Amanda Nicole Pearce, 42, of Searcy

Darien Lawayne Gary, 30, of Higginson and Tiffany Earl Sanders, 32, of Higginson

Brandon Paul Lumpkin, 34, of Searcy and Tabitha Marie Deherrera, 26, of Searcy

Shawn Andrew Baker, 34, of Searcy and Amanda Gayle Young, 38, of Searcy

Gregory Allen Parvin, 29, of Searcy and Jeri Ann Nicole Rayburn, 26, of Searcy

Wednesday, July 13

Timothy Lynn Holleman, 59, of Rose Bud and Kimberly Diane Kilpatrick, 54, of Rose Bud

Dustin Ty Stith, 29, of Judsonia and Samantha Ann Turner, 18, of Judsonia

Thursday, July 14

Brody Lane Frizzell, 23, of Searcy and Reva Caitlyn Henson, 26, of Searcy

Misty Diann West, 37, of Searcy and Nicole Kristeen Carwell, 34, of Searcy

Luis Fernando Castillo, 42, of Bald Knob and Maria Mercedes Monterrosa, 42, of Bald Knob

Divorces

Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:

Friday, July 1

Plaintiff Julie Wright and defendant Meredith Wright; married March 8, 2022; filed Sept. 30, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Seth Wortham and defendant Phylicity Wortham; married Nov. 11, 2019; filed Oct. 27, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff James Goree and defendant Bonnie Goree; married June 3, 1991; filed Nov. 9, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Jessica Stith and defendant Dustin Stith of White County; married Sept. 2, 2013; filed Dec. 1, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Christopher Pack and defendant Kristen Pack; married May 23, 2009; filed Dec. 10, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Lilah Walls and Stephen Walls of White County; married Dec. 29, 2001; filed Dec. 14, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Cindy Clifton and defendant Derrick Clifton; married Sept. 26, 1998; filed March 4, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Brittany Ashley and defendant Jonathan Ashley of Garland County; married Jan. 2, 2017; filed March 9, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Shelly Owens and defendant Aaron Owens; married June 22, 1996; filed March 22, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Craig Delk and defendant Paulette Delk; married Dec. 31, 2010; filed March 29, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.