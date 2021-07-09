New Incorporation and LLC filings
Devoe Property Group LLC, Aaron Reynolds, 3340 Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia, filed June 28, 2021.
Imperator Patronus Inc., Josh O. Patterson, 915 Scooty Drive in Beebe, filed June 28, 2021.
Valley Springs Investment LLC, Sherali Karani, 3097 Arkansas Highway 5 in El Paso, filed June 28, 2021.
Six Moons LLC, Chris Bryant, 612 S. Main St. in Searcy, filed June 29, 2021.
Blue Frog Investments LLC, Andrea Elizabeth Cole, 1602 Arkansas Highway 31 N. in Beebe, filed June 29, 2021.
Muddy Swamp Kennels LLC, John Austin Ramsey, 156 Morrow Church Road in Searcy, filed June 29, 2021.
C-N Logistics LLC, 508 W. Pleasure Ave. in Searcy, filed June 29, 2021.
Kimber Automotive Refinishing LLC, Mitchell C. Kimber, 913 Scooty Drive in Beebe, filed June 29, 2021.
Construction Consulting LLC, Philip Pratt, 913 Shannon St. in Bald Knob, filed June 29, 2021.
Underdog Auto & Transmission LLC, Jacob Smith, 118 Bennett St. in Searcy, filed June 30, 2021.
Promosandlogos Com Inc., Jay M Hall, 1560 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway C164 in Searcy, filed June 30, 2021.
Garner Creek Kennels LLC, Ransom Chase Evans, 402 S. Cypress St. in Beebe, filed June 30, 2021.
1250 Truman Baker Dr. LLC, Sardar Fahad Ali Khan, 1250 Truman Baker Drive in Searcy, filed July 1, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Brandon Scott Anderson, 21 Robbye Lane in Searcy, document number 202111717, filed June 28, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Bobby Lee and Marsha Nichol Banks, 379 Buck Glade Road in Beebe, document number 202111744, filed June 29, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: John A. Flynn.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, July 2
Joshua Carl Lane, 28, of Bald Knob and Katelean Leann Russell, 21, of Bald Knob
Sammie Joe Hughes Jr., 49, of Judsonia and Angela Marie Harris, 50, of Judsonia
Thomas Lee Tigue, 26, of Bald Knob and Roxie Leshae Thacker, 25, of Bald Knob
Alfred R. McClung Jr., 55, of Judsonia and Sharon Kay Putnam, 59, of Judsonia
Jimmy Ray Robinson, 61, of Tulsa, Okla., and Rebecca Elaine Moore, 62, of Searcy
Conner James Dukes, 19, of Judsonia and Laura Lyn Moudy, 19, of Judsonia
Jeremy W. Melton, 37, of Romance and Renee Lee Davis, 42, of Romance
Tuesday, July 6
Clayton Fuller Meurer, 25, of Beebe and Aleecia Shi’Ann Smith, 24, of Beebe
Wednesday, July 7
Jerbace Mookey Crite, 41, of Searcy and Marissa D. Robinson, 40, of Searcy
Nicholas James Lukas, 22, of Sherwood and Madison Paige Landis, 23, of Searcy
Thursday, July 8
Michael Wade Wammack, 37, of Bald Knob and Heather Ann Bennett, 34, of Judsonia
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Monday, June 21
Plaintiff David Christiansen and defendant Jennifer Christiansen; married April 29, 2007; filed April 26, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff America Turner and defendant Leo Turner; married Sept. 16, 2011; filed May 3, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Ashley Blake and defendant John Blake; married Jan. 15, 2021; filed May 4, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Louis Johnson and defendant Brooke Johnson; married Oct. 4, 2019; filed May 4, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Dakota Allison and defendant Jennifer Allison; married Aug. 23, 2018; filed May 7, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.