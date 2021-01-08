New Incorporation and LLC filings
Cool As Classic Furniture LLC, Kenneth Joseph Kennedy, 412 Meadow Lake Circle Apt 12 in Searcy, filed Dec. 21, 2020.
Scavenge LLC, Zachary Bradley, 107 Abington Drive in Beebe, filed Dec. 22, 2020.
Styers Trucking LLC, Clayton Styers, 156 Rocky Parkway in Searcy, filed Dec. 23, 2020.
Three Strands Mental Health Services LLC, Pat J. Bruno Other, 105 Rhonda Lane in Rose Bud, filed Dec. 28, 2020.
Zina of Searcy Inc., Ala Sayyah, 316 S. Benton St. in Searcy, filed Dec. 29, 2020.
Bankruptcy filings
Janet R. Armentrout, 170 A Charles Bass Road in Beebe, document number 202014603, filed Dec. 22, 2020, Chapter 13, attorney: Brian C. Wilson.
Adriana Maria Najera, 10 Choctaw Drive in Searcy, document number 202014662, filed Dec. 30, 2020, Chapter 7, attorney: Kathy A. Cruz.
Jasmine Bailey Johnson, 380 Tweedy Road in McRae, document number 202014674, filed Dec. 30, 2020, Chapter 7, Vanessa C. Adams.
Gary Dean and Melanie Neal, 128 Janet Lane in Searcy, document number 202014675, filed Dec. 30, 2020, Chapter 7, attorney: John G. Phillips.
Brooke L. Wortham, 85 Lelia Lane in Searcy, document number 202014683, filed Dec. 31, 2020, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Monday, Jan. 4
Jonathan David Burnett, 39, of Ward and Ashley Nicole Graff, 32, of Ward
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Duwayne Lee Ethridge, 50, of Judsonia and Mary Carrol Wilkey, 57, of Judsonia
Olatoke Oladeji Olaore, 38, of North Little Rock and Teresa R. Stepps, 39, of North Little Rock
Thursday, Jan. 7
Lane Matthew Hull, 25, of Fort Recovery, Ohio and Emily Lynette Legg, 24, of Irving, Texas
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Plaintiff Meredith Woodell and defendant Jose Torres-Garcia; married Dec. 17, 2017; filed Oct. 5, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Wade Palmer and defendant Dorothy Palmer of White County; married Oct. 31, 1986; filed Oct. 9, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Brittany Wolverton and defendant Colton Wolverton of White County; married Sept. 5, 2015; filed Oct. 9, 2020; three children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Marshia Hargis and defendant Kim Hargis of White County; married Dec. 9, 2019; filed Oct. 12, 2020; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Karlynn Cantrell and defendant Jesse Cantrell of White County; married March 20, 2015; filed Oct. 27, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Shirley Tarno and defendant Jeff Tarno of White County; married Sept. 19, 2019; filed Oct. 29, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Rhianna Evans and defendant Benjamin Evans; married June 25, 2017; filed Oct. 30, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Ann Staggs and defendant Ryan Staggs; married April 5, 2008; filed Nov. 2, 2020; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Charles Castile and defendant Christy Castile of White County; married May 12, 2007; filed Nov. 2, 2020; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Gary Marshall and defendant Karen Marshall; married Oct. 27, 2001; filed Nov. 3, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Michelle Campbell and defendant Michael Campbell; married April 23, 2010; filed Nov. 3, 2020; alleged cause: adultery.
Plaintiff Bobbie Skinner and defendant Carrie Skinner; married Aug. 26, 2016; filed Nov. 12, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Cary McFarlin and defendant Hayley McFarlin; married Oct. 20, 2012; filed Nov. 18, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jamie Franks and defendant Jordon Franks of White County; married Sept. 30, 2011; filed Jan. 7, 2020; three children affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Kassi Webb and defendant Barry Webb; married April 19, 2009; filed Jan. 9, 2020; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Austin Smith and defendant Laynee Smith; married May 30, 2015; filed March 11, 2020; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Justin Shaw and defendant Chafe Shaw; married Sept. 5, 2009; filed May 6, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jerry Burns and defendant Jackie Burns; married Oct. 15, 2010; filed Oct. 21, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Dale Love and defendant Tina Love; married Dec. 29, 1995; filed Nov. 13, 2020; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Plaintiff Elizabeth Romero and defendant Francisco Romero; married May 18, 2016; filed July 16, 2020; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Code Enforcement
The following are the monthly permit reports for the Searcy Inspection Department for December 2020: (Each permit is followed by the address, value and fees.)
Remodel/addition single family
Hays Investment Properties, 1 Foxboro Drive, $30,000, $90
Total value: $30,000
Total fees: $90
New commercial
David Paul Builders, 1210 S. Main St., $3,000,000, $7,665
Owner, 801 N. Maple St., $46,000, $130
Hite Construction, 2221 S. Benton St., $40,000, $115
Total value: $3,086,000
Total fees: $7,910
Add to commercial
Nova Joe’s LLC, 3212 E. Race Ave., $250,000, $740
Total value: $250,000
Total fees: $740
Demolition permits
Johnny Brock Excavating, 2618 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, $50
Total fees: $50
Electrical permits
Sunpro Solar, 5 Thompson Circle, solar panels, $139.76
Nabco Inc, 1210 S. Main St., new construction, $50
Carlton Webb Electric, 2405 Audley Bolton Drive, generator, $50
Carlton Webb Electric, 1720 Queensway St., meter, $50
Clairday Electric, 304 Billy Davis Drive, remodel, $50
Sellers Electric, 112 Joy Drive, cell tower, $50
Sunpro Solar, 4 Tina Circle, solar panels, $155
Ted’s Electric, 801 N. Maple St., new construction, $50
Hale Electric, 417 Village Drive, meter, $50
Kordsmeir Electric, 13 Blackberry Road, pool, $50
Clairday Electric, 924 Skyline Drive, breaker box, $50
Rrr Electric, 910 Fairway Drive, remodel, $50
Ballard Electric, 812 Skyline Drive, addition, $50
Roberson Electric, 2100 Rehoboth Drive, new construction, $50
Total fees: $894.76
Plumbing inspections and permits
Andily Plumbing, 2910 E. Moore Ave. No. 101, W/H changeout, $18
Nec Plumbing, 1511 W. Pleasure Ave. A, gas inspection, $35
Doug James Plumbing, 1500 W. Arch Ave., W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 1410 Sydney St., W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 3540 E. Race Ave., W/H changeout, $18
Lindsey Plumbing, 112 Bristlecone Road, remodel, $50
Jody Kelly Plumbing, 1210 S. Main St., new construction, $50
Linn’s Plumbing, 1319 Bent Tree Lane, new construction, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 1507 W. Arch Ave., gas inspection, $35
Robbins Plumbing, 2003 Rehoboth Drive, new construction, $50
Chuck’s Plumbing, 204 Indian Trail, W/H changeout, $18
Shafer Plumbing, 402 Ulrey, RPZ, $15
Doug James Plumbing, 602 Chrisp Ave., gas inspection, $35
Doug James Plumbing, 129 Indian Trail, water/sewer service, $35
Williams Plumbin, 1105 W. Center Ave., W/H changeout, $18
Bittle Plumbing, 801 N. Maple St., water/sewer service, $35
Linn’s Plumbing, 1323 Bent Tree Lane, new construction, $50
Andily Plumbing, 100 Red Oak Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Chuck’s Plumbing, 314 Plumbing, gas inspection, $35
Doug James Plumbing, 1808 W. Center Ave., gas inspection, $35
Able Plumbing, 910 Fairway Drive, gas inspection, $35
Doug James Plumbing, 1808 W. Center Ave., W/H changeout, $18
Total fees: $689
Fence permits
Homeowner, 203 S. Blanton St., $15
Steve Miller, 2321 Orleans Place, $15
Faith Fence, 106 Larkspur Drive, $15
Faith Fence, 104 Summerwood Drive, $15
Faith Fence, 9 Westgate St., $15
Bill’s Fence, 111 Tarkington Drive, $15
Total fees: $90
Swimming pool permits
A&M Homes Inc, 13 Blackberry Road, $140,000, $385
Total value: $140,000
Total fees: $385
HVAC permits and inspections
Heber Springs Heat & Air, 2 Cathy Drive, changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 701 W. Center Ave., changeout, $23
Bruce’s Appliance Sales & Service, 305 Rodgers Drive, changeout, $23
Air Care, 27 River Oaks Commons, changeout, $23
Nabco Inc, 1210 S. Main St., new construction, $200
Harding University, 605 E. Center Ave., changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 1207 Pioneer Road, changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 20 Castlewood Court, new construction, $95
Air Care, 1004 S. Main St., changeout, $23
Air Care, 525 Recreation Way, changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 906 W. Academy Ave., changeout, $23
Air Care, 110 Steward Drive, changeout, $23
Comfort Solutions, 602 W. Lincoln Ave., changeout, $23
S,S & L Heat & Air, 60 Country Club Circle, changeout, $46
Louis Cooper Heat & Air, 304 Billy Davis Drive, changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 314 Wisconsin St., remodel, $65
Harding University, 1700 E. Park Ave. No. 29, changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 2402 Cattail Drive, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 52 Country Club Road, changeout, $23
George Pulley Heat & Air, 1201 W. Arch Ave., changeout, $23
Bruce’s Appliance Sales & Ser, 102 Lambert Circle, adding mini split, $50
Michael Roberson Heat & Air, 1309 W. Academy Ave., changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 2100 Rehoboth Drive, new construction, $50
Mohr Air Conditioning, 2402 Brittany Lane, changeout, $23
Total fees: $920
Re-Inspections and fines
Lindsey Plumbing, 112 Bristlecone Road, $50
Total fees: $50
Storage buildings
Property owner, 32 Dalewood Drive, $4,500, $26.25
Property owner, 102 Ledgestone Cove, $5,300, $28.25
Total value: $9,800
Total fees: $54.50
Signs
Arkansas Sign & Neon, 1111 Janet St., $25,000, $77.50
Cuerden Sign Co., 2100 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, $5,800, $29.50
Cuerden Sign Co., 2009 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway, $11,000, $42.50
Crenshaw Signs, 2205 E. Race Ave., $4,500, $26.25
Cupples Sign Co., 1205 Skyline Drive, $1,500, $18.75
Total value: $47,800
Total fees: $194.50
Total value, December 2020: $3,563,600
Total fees, December 2020: $12,067.76
