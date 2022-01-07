New Incorporation and LLC filings
Forman’s Guide Service LLC, Jerry Don Forman, 164 Lake Barnett Road in Romance, filed Dec. 27, 2021.
Meier Land Consulting LLC, Mallory J. Meier, 901 W. Center Ave. in Searcy, filed Dec. 27, 2021.
S&E Auto Express Detail Proper Car Care LLC, Edward E O’Neal, 111 Blair St. in Searcy, filed Dec. 28, 2021.
CTC Ministries LLC, Slade Hickmon, 120 Meghan Lane in Judsonia, filed Dec. 28, 2021.
Smith Anesthesia LLC, Jimmy Smith, 798 Ridge Road in El Paso, filed Dec. 29, 2021.
Andres Flores Trucking LLC, Andres Flores, 2107 Caleb Drive in Searcy, filed Dec. 29, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Danny W. Rowlett Jr., 148 Wiljack Road in Romance, document number 202113453, filed Dec. 30, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Tracy Dionne Moore, 119 Brandon Lane in Searcy, document number 202210001, filed Jan. 3, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Kyle Havner.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, Dec. 30
Chandler Dale Harper, 23, of Searcy and Katelynn Aleece Byers, 25, of Searcy
Dylan Grant Wallace, 24, of Mountain Home and Chloe Rose Hardy, 20, of Beebe
Gary Wayne Melton, 65, of Bald Knob and Eva Lou Sewell, 62, of Ward
Monday, Jan. 3
Landon Hunter Wray, 25, of Searcy and Amber Rose Tucker, 27, of Searcy
Jakson Eliott Quirin, 21, of Beebe and Amelia Grace Orvis, 21, of Searcy
Kyle Warren Hurley, 22, of Searcy and Lana Danielle Short, 22, of Searcy
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Kevin Brian Malone, 44, of Bradford and Rosjuane Stevens, 39, of Bradford
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Redus Allen Lewis, 79, of Searcy and Veta Ruth Lewis, 70, of Romance
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Monday, Jan. 3
Plaintiff William Paquin and defendant Stephanie Paquin; married Oct. 14, 2000; filed March 10, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Angelina White and defendant Cody White; married Oct. 31, 2007; filed April 2, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Daniel Rubom and defendant Vicki Rubom; married June 27, 1995; filed April 20, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Skylar Perry and defendant Cory Perry; married Sept. 23, 2017; filed May 3, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Travis Tarvin and defendant Amanda Tarvin; married Nov. 28, 2015; filed June 4, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jeanette McDougal and defendant Ricky McDougal; married March 21, 2020; filed July 6, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Scott Godfrey and defendant Gracia Godfrey; married May 25, 2017; filed July 12, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff James Sanders and Dana Gaines; married March 23, 2020; filed Aug. 12, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Kaytlyn Stafford and defendant Skylar Stafford of White County; married Aug. 18, 2018; filed Sept. 3, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
