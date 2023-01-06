New Incorporation and LLC filings
Full Moon Acquisitions LLC, Buck Gibson, 100 N. Spring St. in Searcy, filed Dec. 27, 2022. (Articles of amendment)
Wade’s Duct Blaster Service LLC, Wade Rivers McCabe, 2005 Rehoboth Circle in Searcy, filed Dec. 27, 2022. (Certificate of organization)
Hannah Brownfield LPC, LLC, Hannah Brownfield, 1314 Rehoboth Drive in Searcy, filed Dec. 28, 2022. (Articles of dissolution)
JDML Services LLC, 3203 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, filed Dec. 28, 2022. (Articles of dissolution)
Mark’s Maintenance Solutions LLC, Grace Morrissey, 100 Lake Court in Beebe, filed Dec. 29, 2022. (Change of registered agent report)
JRB Outdoor Care LLC, Jeremy Randall Beehn, 1235 Fuller Lane in Searcy, filed Dec. 29, 2022. (Change of registered agent report)
Weco Custom Concrete Inc., Kallie Middleton, 1481 U.S. Highway 167 N. in Bradford, filed Dec. 29, 2022. (Articles of dissolution)
DMFS Investments LLC, Sohail Karani, 3097 Arkansas Highway 5 in El Paso, filed Dec. 29, 2022. (Articles of dissolution)
El Paso Karani LLC, Sohail Karani, 3097 Arkansas Highway 5 in El Paso, filed Dec. 29, 2022. (Articles of dissolution)
Marty’s Tents & Events LLC, Marty Wayne Stevens, 3766 Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia, filed Dec. 30, 2022. (Articles of dissolution)
Valley Springs Investment LLC, Sohail Karani, 3097 Arkansas Highway 5 in El Paso, filed Dec. 30, 2022. (Articles of dissolution)
Jerry A. Burns MD, PA, Jerry A. Burns MD, 1905 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, filed Dec. 30, 2022. (Articles of dissolution)
Tony Stevens Trucking Inc., Tony Stevens, 107 W. Sleepy Hollow in Beebe, filed Dec. 30, 2022. (Articles of dissolution)
D&K Explosive Solutions LLC, Willis Fontenot, 816 Skyline Drive in Searcy, filed Dec. 30, 2022. (Articles of dissolution)
Jammco Mobile Welding & Fabrication LLC, Jerry Lee Metcalf, 219 Audrey St. in Bradford, filed Dec. 30, 2022. (Articles of dissolution)
Bankruptcy filings
Brendon LB and Zora AD Turner, P.O. Box 315 in Bald Knob, document number 202213607, filed Dec. 28, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Melissa E. Jones, 410 Main St. in Judsonia, document number 202213609, filed Dec. 28, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Matthew Wayne and Cheryl Haut, 140 Goad Road in Bradford, document number 202213627, filed Dec. 29, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: John G. Phillips.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, Dec. 30
William Lance Adams, 50, of Benton and Brette Lee Stafford, 47, of Benton, Mo.
Ralph Isaac Breland, 51, of Judsonia and Elicia Lynn Cline, 38, of Judsonia
Dustin Robert Pritchett, 22, of Bald Knob and Angela Nicole Fisher, 21, of Bald Knob
Tyler Dean Branch, 28, of El Paso and Magan Elizabeth D’Orr, 42, of El Paso
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Kenneth Edward Liles, 70, of Searcy and Glenda Louise Miller, 73, of Searcy
Billy Joe McMahon, 70, of Searcy and Christine Margaret Foster, 71, of Searcy
John Lee Prislovsky, 66, of Beebe and Anna Coney Campbell, 53, of Beebe
Matthew Corey Brown, 37, of Bald Knob and Lindsey Rae McFalls, 31, of Searcy
Larry Gene Jones, 72, of Searcy and Carol Janet Sutton, 73, of Searcy
Rodger Nicholas Hastings, 33, of Judsonia and Lacey Elizabeth Turner, 27, of Judsonia
Thursday, Jan. 5
Johnthan David Rewis, 22, of Searcy and Paige Alexandria Holland, 23, of Searcy
Kenneth Michael Hoffman, 36, of Beebe and Brittny Lynn Ingersoll, 31, of Beebe
Reid Franklynn Wortham, 25, of Searcy and Anna Riley Lenox, 27, of Searcy
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Plaintiff Rick Raney and defendant Cynthia Raney of White County; married March 7, 2017; filed Jan. 28, 2020; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Cynthia Greenhalgh and defendant Donald White; married Dec. 25, 2011; filed Feb. 8, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Randy Taylor and defendant Megan Taylor of White County; married Aug. 1, 2015; filed Sept. 9, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Paula Gammons and defendant Darrell Gammons; married Aug. 4, 1978; filed Nov. 8, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Crissy Landers and defendant Mario Laners; married May 31, 2019; filed May 13, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Mikayla Fuller and defendant Colton Fuller; married Aug. 6, 2016; filed May 20, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Terry Wimberly and defendant Tammy Wimberly; married July 4, 2015; filed June 14, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jennifer Howard and defendant Roger Howard; married Sept. 5, 2015; filed July 28, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Michelle Edwards and defendant William Edwards; married Aug. 9, 1997; filed Aug. 1, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Alisha Robledo and defendant Santos Robledo; married Dec. 13, 2019; filed Aug. 1, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Brittny Ingersoll and defendant Mathew Ingersoll; married Sept. 1, 2017; filed Aug. 17, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
