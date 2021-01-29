New Incorporation and LLC filings
C&K Shipping LLC, Kimberly Ann Klapp, 161 Arkansas Highway 124 in Pangburn, filed Jan. 18, 2021.
Eastline Truck Wash LLC, Nathan Lincoln, 2508 Eastline Road in Searcy, filed Jan. 18, 2021.
Shiann Metheny Therapeutic Services LLC, Shiann Metheny, 108 Nease Lane in Judsonia, filed Jan. 18, 2021.
The Scholarship Foundation, 1001 Commerce Place in Beebe, filed Jan. 18, 2021.
Searcy AV & Sound Studio Inc., Ruby Maxine Stewart, 2108 Jonathan Lane in Searcy, filed Jan. 18, 2021.
Beebe Badger Usssa Baseball, Chance Cleveland, 308 S. Lemon St. in Beebe, filed Jan. 19, 2021.
Collom Farrier Services LLC, Benjamin P. Collom, 125 Cherrywood Lane in Searcy, filed Jan. 20, 2021.
Jem Enterprises LLC, Kara Moorehead, 6050 Bottorff Road in Pangburn, filed Jan. 21, 2021.
Whitney Lane LLC, Ethan Garrison, 159 Ramsey Landing Road in Pangburn, filed Jan. 21, 2021.
Wise Consulting LLC, Matthew David Wise, 1691 Arkansas Highway 5 in Romance, filed Jan. 22, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Sissy White, 127 Bennett St. in Searcy, document number 202110148; filed Jan. 19, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Brian C. Wilson.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, Jan. 22
Bobby Allen Privett, 35, of El Paso and Amber Danielle Smith, 35, of El Paso
Gage Alan Raines, 29, of Searcy and Amy Elizabeth Golden, 27, of Searcy
Dakotah Vincent Ramsey, 24, of Bald Knob and Varonica Sue Johnson, 27, of Bald Knob
Mark Aaron Zane Pruitt, 31, of Beebe and Jennifer Colleen Layrock, 36, of Beebe
Monday, Jan. 25
Joshua Kyle McSpadden, 35, of Bald Knob and Lindsey J. Allen, 33, of Bradford
Billy Earl Trimble III, 33, of Beebe and Payton Lynne Overturf, 27, of Beebe
Lee Allen Pollard, 32, of Judsonia and Alaina Starr Furey, 22, of Judsonia
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Grant Scott Burns, 21, of Beebe and Kelsey Rayne Clay, 24, of Beebe
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Merle Wayne Coffman Jr., 44, of Romance and Angela Kaye Davis, 42, of Beebe
Kiley Ray Johnson, 33, of Bradford and Tiffany Michell Maxwell, 39, of Bradford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.