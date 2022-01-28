New Incorporation and LLC filings
Dennis Rentals LLC, Jordon K. Dennis, 209 Coombe Road in Bald Knob, filed Jan. 17, 2022.
Main Land Company LLC, Marcus Hunter Main, 210 W. Arch Ave. Suite B in Searcy, filed Jan. 17, 2022.
Mango Moon Stitches LLC, Kayla Munoz, 3 Juniper Place in Searcy, filed Jan. 18, 2022.
The Crafty Botanist LLC, Claire Jobeth Weaver, 132 Kenneth Taylor Road in El Paso, filed Jan. 18, 2022.
Rocking R Hotshot Limited Liability Company, Charles Daren Robinett, 1808 Greenwood Cove in Beebe, filed Jan. 18, 2022.
Pic-A-Bull Bullies LLC, Victor Cummings, 116 Kell Drive in Beebe, filed Jan. 18, 2022.
Un-Tied States of America LLC, Teresa Louise Clayton, 1846 McJester Road in Pangburn, filed Jan. 19, 2022.
Bankruptcy filings
Joshua Ross, 1212 Morris Ave. in Searcy, document number 202210167, filed Jan. 20, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Jeremy Bueker.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, Jan. 21
Anthony Darnell Shockley, 39, of Searcy and Melissa Gail Cox, 47, of Searcy
Reed Michael Barnett, 20, of Searcy and Faith Marie Ashenberger, 19, of Searcy
Peter John Ebilane, 29, of Searcy and Charlene Stephanie Yen, 29, of Searcy
Kevin Dale Carroll, 53, of Searcy and Lora Jean Dalton, 44, of Searcy
Monday, Jan. 24
Cody Dale Morris, 23, of Kensett and Hannah Marie Brannon, 26, of Kensett
