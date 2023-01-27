New Incorporation and LLC filings
JA Bird Dogs LLC, Joshua Atkins, 115 Roper Road in McRae, filed Jan. 17, 2023. (Certificate of organization)
Cherry Trucking & Consulting LLC, Stephen Greggory Cherry, 22 Southwind Blvd. in Searcy, filed Jan. 17, 2023. (Certificate of organization)
Flowers River Place Strategies LLC, Joey Flowers, 113 Maggie Lane in Searcy, filed Jan. 17, 2023. (Certificate of organization)
What Direction LLC, Rebecca Brown, 508 Live Oak Drive in Searcy, filed Jan. 17, 2023. (Application for fictitious name)
Wyatt Rental Properties LLC, Brittni Wyatt, 1710 W. Union St. in Bald Knob, filed Jan. 17, 2023. (Certificate of organization)
West Side Church of Christ of Searcy Inc., Mike Kiihnl, 709 W. Arch Ave. in Searcy, filed Jan. 18, 2023. (Change of registered agent report)
Happy Jacks Place LLC, Teresa Garcia, 263 El Paso Road in Searcy, filed Jan. 18, 2023. (Change of registered agent report)
Beebe Chamber of Commerce Inc., Camille Stout, 102 N. Main St. in Beebe, filed Jan. 19, 2023. (Change of registered agent report and tax contact update)
NSE Inc., George Bradley, 601 N. Apple St. in Beebe, filed Jan. 20, 2023. (Change of registered agent report)
S&S Home Inspection LLC, Jason Snowden, 191 Snowden Road in Pangburn, filed Jan. 20, 2023. (Reinstatement)
Bankruptcy filings
David Jonathan Parish, 110 W. Lauren Lane in Searcy, document number 202310139, filed Jan. 18, 2023, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Elyse M. Rose, 149 Paul Addition Road in Searcy, document number 202310165, filed Jan. 20, 2023, Chapter 13, attorney: Caroline C. Lewis.
Angela Albright, 509 Roundabout Circle in Searcy, document number 202310176, filed Jan. 20, 2023, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Jessie and Bailey M. Collins, 704 Shiloh Road in McRae, document number 202310177, filed Jan. 20, 2023, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, Jan. 20
Aaron Russell Harden, 46, of Searcy and Krissi Kay Harden, 44, of Searcy
Michael Wayne Higgins, 40, of Searcy and Ashley Nicole Taylor, 33, of Searcy
Dustin Gage Crowder, 24, of Judsonia and Maddlyn Renee Atkins, 26, of McCrory
Dustin Kyle Allee, 34, of Searcy and Gloria Ramirez Boreta, 44, of Searcy
Leslie Lee Cossey, 47, of Beebe and Shannon Michelle Woods, 43, of Beebe
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Cornelius Dale Earl, 54, of Des Arc and Karmen Denise Sutton, 44, of Des Arc
Christopher Blake Hoffman, 37, of Austin and Amy Ann Williams, 34, of Beebe
Thursday, Jan. 26
William Scott Valentine, 62, of Beebe and Annette Marie Valentine, 55, of Beebe
Charles Daniel Winberry, 33, of Kensett and Stephanie Nadine Pedigo, 29, of Kensett
Amos Lee Moore, 33, of Higginson and Logan Danielle Russell, 31, of Searcy
Darnel Lee Scruggs, 34, of Beebe and Breana Rashay Roper, 25, of Beebe
