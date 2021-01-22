New Incorporation and LLC filings
Southern Comfort Heat & Air LLC, Timothy Thomas, 1113 Velvet Ridge Road in Bradford, filed Jan. 11, 2021.
American Made Marine LLC, Gayla L. Hampton, 1708 N. Evening in Judsonia, filed Jan. 11, 2021.
Beebe Auto & Truck Inc., James Alvin Foster, 504 W. Center St. in Beebe, filed Jan. 11, 2021.
CBG Trucking LLC, Ashley Brown, 268 Arkansas Highway 385 S. in Searcy, filed Jan. 11, 2021.
Yonder Wayz Outfitters LLC, Larry Owen Melville, 145 Dove Lane in Beebe, filed Jan. 12, 2021.
Southern Standard Cleaning Services Inc., Maggie Blair Skinner, 479 El Paso Road in Searcy, filed Jan. 12, 2021.
Crossroads Logistics LLC, Jerry Smith, 161 Cindy Lane in Searcy, filed Jan. 12, 2021.
Monkey’s Fit Shop LLC, Libbi Maelynn Davis, 2255 Gum Springs Road in Searcy, filed Jan. 12, 2021.
Thompson Beck LLC, Elden Jan Thompson, 115 Alisha Lane in Searcy, filed Jan. 13, 2021.
Natural Resource Solutions LLC, David Van Hendry, 100 Oak Valley Circle in Searcy, filed Jan. 14, 2021.
Lorie’s Line LLC, Lorie L Hancock, 3124 Arkansas Highway 31 S. in Beebe, filed Jan. 14, 2021.
AV Aesthetician LLC, Buck Gibson, 100 N. Spring St. in Searcy, filed Jane. 14, 2021.
VW Family Farm LLC, Ben Vinson, 5415 Arkansas Highway 36 W. in Rose Bud, filed Jan. 15, 2021.
Nicole Powell DDS PLLC, Ashley Nicole Powell DDS, 3206 Langley St. in Searcy, filed Jan. 15, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Amanda L. Fryar, 213 Crain Drive in Searcy, document number 202110076, filed Jan. 12, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Jeremy Bueker.
Randy Joe Pruitt Jr., 1300 W. College St. Apt 42 in Beebe, document number 202110088, filed Jan. 12, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Leo A. Metayer, 949 Arkansas Highway 367 N. in Judsonia, document number 202110097, filed Jan. 13, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory W. Harris.
Joshua Lee and Deanna Katie Jeffery, 129 Martha Jean Lane in Beebe, document number 202110130, filed Jan. 15, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Phillip and Amanda Wellman, 3202 Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia, document number 202110133, filed Jan. 18, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Jeremy Bueker.
Victor C. and Shelia A. Bailey, 103 Schooner Terrace in Beebe, document number 202110143, filed Jan. 18, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Kent Pray.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, Jan. 14
Joshua Caleb Hendrickson, 18, of Searcy and Courtney Leann King, 24, of Searcy
Friday, Jan. 15
Jonathan David Cave Jr., 27, of Ward and Taylor Lynnanne Baldwin, 28, of Beebe
Matthew Daniel Cross, 33, of Judsonia and Dalaina Lynn Boyce, 30, of Judsonia
Grant Colton Smith, 25, of Griffithville and Alexandria Gabriel Koch, 20, of Griffithville
Russell B. Duncan, 36, of Searcy and Kassi Leigh Caldwell, 29, of Searcy
Eric Joseph Hansen, 23, of Maumelle and Meredith Louise Adair, 23, of Little Rock
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Esteven Reyes Mejia, 24, of Beebe and Elizabeth Virginia Taylor, 23, of Beebe
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Tracy Jerald Morris, 46, of Pleasant Plains and April Renee Roberts, 40, of Pleasant Plains
Thursday, Jan. 21
Walter Brian Fields Jr., 42, of Beebe and Holly Leanne Baker, 49, of Beebe
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Plaintiff Karrie Shields and defendant Robert Shields; married May 14, 2005; filed Dec. 1 2020; one child affected; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Jennifer Mayhair and defendant Jonathan Mayhair; married June 7, 1998; filed Nov. 1, 2019; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Mary Campbell and defendant Devin Campbell; married Feb. 12, 2019; filed Nov. 18, 2020; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Eric Flud and defendant Kristie Flud of Lonoke County; married Oct. 5, 1996; filed Nov. 23, 2020; alleged cause: continuous separation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.