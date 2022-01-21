New Incorporation and LLC filings
Wright Roofing Solutions LLC, Corey Lee Wright, 487 Yankee Road in Judsonia, filed Jan. 11, 2022.
Cresta Rocosa Ranch LLC, Seth William Caldwell, 147 Taylor Road in Rose Bud, filed Jan. 12, 2022.
New Dada LLC, Kunal Patel, 2005 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, filed Jan. 12, 2022.
BNCA Consulting LLC, Briles Nickolas Cordie Andrews, 1208 Arkansas Highway 36 E in Searcy, filed Jan. 13, 2022.
Desert Refuge Counseling Practice PLLC, Jacob Farr, 2106 Rehoboth Circle in Searcy, filed Jan. 13, 2022.
Jackson Family Enterprises LLC, Christy Jackson, 615 Swinging Bridge Road in Beebe, filed Jan. 13, 2022.
B2B Auto Leasing & Sales LLC, Jason B. Bridges, 5 Windy Ridge in Searcy, filed Jan. 14, 2022.
Bankruptcy filings
Dorothy Louise Long, 175 Newell Road in Bald Knob, document number 202210080, filed Jan. 10, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Kyle Havner.
Shirley Jean Bills, P.O. Box 58 in Bradford, document number 202210108, filed Jan. 13, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Frances Jane Swain, 132 N. Sawmill Road in Searcy, document number 202210123, filed Jan. 14, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Nelson B. Reed, 350 U.S. Highway 67/167 in Bald Knob, document number 202210150, filed Jan. 18, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Wednesday, Jan. 12
James Riley Naylor, 21, of Searcy and Christina Maria Holt, 21, of Searcy
Jordan Trevon Slaughter, 24, of Bald Knob and Tabitha Jean Inman, 23, of Bald Knob
Thursday, Jan. 13
Clifton M. Woodard, 41, of Bald Knob and Dina Groyon Gojit, 32, of Bald Knob
Friday, Jan. 14
Brian Keith Sumler, 39, of Pangburn and Lindsey Cheri Strode, 29, of Pangburn
Melissa Ann Burns, 44, of Beebe and Miranda Cahterine Davis, 41, of Beebe
Joshua Ethan Wallace, 22, of Searcy and Emily Grace Miller, 20, of Searcy
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Noah Alexander White, 25, of Rose Bud and Katlynn Joyce Ramsey, 22, of Rose Bud
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Jon Alan Lunday, 43, of Pangburn and Misty Dianne Glasser, 42, of Searcy
Vaughn Carter Kypke, 22, of Abilene, Texas and Kathryn Rene Wilkins, 22, of Searcy
Andrew Scott Hand, 28, of Searcy and Kacey Lakota Boshell, 24, of Searcy
Thursday, Jan. 20
Tyler Scott Conley, 26, of Searcy and Candace Nichole Betty Hugh, 28, of Searcy
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Plaintiff Ryan Crews and defendant Margaret Crews; married April 27, 2019; filed Oct. 16, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Shelda Ray and defendant Kevin Ray; married Oct. 19, 2013; filed Oct. 29, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Alanna Rodgers and defendant Brian Rodgers; married April 10, 2017; filed Nov. 1, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Laura Balentine and defendant Derek Balentine; married July 12, 2013; filed Nov. 9, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Sunnie Smith and defendant Cody Smith; married July 31, 2021; filed Nov. 12, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Rodger Hastings and defendant Darrah Hastings; married April 28, 2018; filed Nov. 12, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Austin Bennett and defendant Faith Bennett of White County; married Oct. 17, 2020; filed Nov. 12, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Miranda Davis and defendant Christopher Davis; married March 21, 2001; filed Nov. 12, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
