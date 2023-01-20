New Incorporation and LLC filings
J&L Online Enterprises LLC, Jackie Tedford, 1098 Arkansas Highway 36 E. in Searcy, filed Jan. 9, 2023. (Change of registered agent report)
3FG Trucking of Bald Knob Inc., Jeannie Craft, 814 Stanley Road in Bald Knob, filed Jan. 9, 2023. (Change of registered agent report)
Diamond S. Graphics & Design LLC, Valerie Jane Shaw, 122 Arkansas Highway 321 in Beebe, filed Jan. 9, 2023. (Certificate of organization)
Two Sisters & A Plan LLC, Brinda Ann Berry, 107 Jaiden Lane in Beebe, filed Jan. 9, 2023. (Application for fictitious name)
Katey-Ella’s Boutique LLC, Louie Leon Langley, 2111 Duane Drive in Beebe, filed Jan. 9, 2023. (Certificate of organization)
Titas Mexican Store Inc, Ydania Espericueta, 613 Birch St. in Kensett, filed Jan. 10, 2023. (Change of registered agent report)
Faith Management & Dispatching Services LLC, Heather Sisson, 242 Dugger Road in Beebe, filed Jan. 10, 2023. (Certificate of organization)
Janvi LLC, Girish L. Patel, 1200 Truman Baker Drive in Searcy, filed Jan. 10, 2023. (Certificate of organization)
Precision Handyman Services LLC, Steven Brian Summers, 137 Lloyd Henderson Road in Beebe, filed Jan. 13, 2023. (Change of registered agent report)
Bankruptcy filings
Sandra L. White, 616 Live Oak Drive in Searcy, document number 202310074, filed Jan. 11, 2023, Chapter 13, attorney: John A. Flynn.
Timothy and Carolyn Beal, 896 Stanley Road in Bald Knob, document number 202310076, filed Jan. 11, 2023, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Terry W. Durham, 761 Stanley Road in Bald Knob, document number 202310085, filed Jan. 12, 2023, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Hannah Morris, 377 CR 321 in Bradford, document number 202310091, filed Jan. 12, 2023, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Ashlee Thigpen, 101 Craig Circle in Romance, document number 202310110, filed Jan. 16, 2023, Chapter 7, attorney: Vanessa C. Adams.
Richard Douglas and Brenda Sue Naylor, 2225 Clara St. in Searcy, document number 202310117, filed Jan. 16, 2023, Chapter 13, attorney: Joel G. Hargis.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, Jan. 13
Zachary Donald Post, 25, of Beebe and Starr Nola Donohue, 22, of Beebe
Donovan Blade Morrison, 26, of Judsonia and Kelsey Kay Kirby, 27, of Judsonia
Christopher Joel Curl, 39, of Judsonia and Tina Lynn Blanton, 44, of Judsonia
Kevin Patrick Caldwell, 55, of Beebe and Katherine Joyce Dry, 53, of Beebe
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Joshua Windel Robinson, 43, of Searcy and Jennifer Ann Mitchell, 38, of Searcy
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Cameron Jay Michael Brock, 32, of Augusta and Alyx Tristan Roth, 29, of Augusta
Tarzan Ev Thomas Alumbaug, 22, of McCrory and Breeanna Michelle McGillvray, 20, of Bald Knob
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Plaintiff Misty Golla and defendant Richard Golla; married Sept. 28, 2019; filed Oct. 27, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Damion Lindsey and defendant Whitney Lindsey; married Dec. 27, 2012; filed Nov. 7, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Miranda Hemmert and defendant Malcolm Hemmert; married Feb. 6, 2009; filed Nov. 9, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff John Crone and defendant Crystal Crone; married May 20, 2017; filed Nov. 10, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Judy Newman and defendant John Newman; married May 5, 1991; filed Nov. 10, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Patricia Cunningham and defendant Aaron Cunningham; married Nov. 13, 2021; filed Nov. 14, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Dustin Martin and defendant Cami Bell; married April 11, 2021; filed Nov. 14, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Charles Keene and defendant Amanda Keene; married Feb. 13, 2000; filed Dec. 8, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
