Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Monday, Dec. 28
Jason Leeman Clemons, 42, of Searcy and Jamie Lee Sansoucie, 33, of Searcy
Jonathan Adam Dillon, 44, of Williston, N.D., and Catherine Michelle Guyot, 40, Searcy
Ethan Blake Varnell, 24, of Beebe and Maylie Janell McCann, 18, of Beebe
Justin Tyler Jackson, 22, of Beebe and Hannah Keister, 20, of Cabot
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Christipher Ryan Wiley, 23, of Beebe and Kayla Dawn Lutz, 22, of Beebe
Dustin William Jones, 31, of Searcy and Jaquetta Desiree Cooperwood, 32, of Searcy
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Andrew William Brocklesby, 24, of Beebe and Katherine Elizabeth Pearson, 23, of Beebe
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Plaintiff Arika Bowers and defendant Samuel Bowers; married Sept. 21, 2009; filed Feb. 7, 2020; two children affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Erica Ruiz and defendant William Ruiz; married Feb. 7, 2015; filed Feb. 7, 2020; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Nicole Hariu and defendant Matthew Hariu; married June 2, 2001; filed March 4, 2019; three children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jimmy Harris and defendant Angela Harris of White County; married April 7, 2018; filed May 4, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Taylor Baldwin and defendant Matthew Baldwin of White County; married Nov. 3, 2012; filed May 11, 2020; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Elysha Crosby and defendant David Crosby; married Dec. 24, 2013; filed June 3, 2020; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jeremy Moser and defendant Savannah Moser; married June 6, 2011; filed June 9, 2020; four children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff James Clark and defendant Theresa Clark; married April 10, 1987; filed June 19, 2020; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Gage Mitchell and defendant Elizabeth Mitchell; married Jan. 28, 2017; filed Aug. 14, 2020; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Candace Reed and defendant Jim Reed of White County; married April 5, 2008; filed Aug. 14, 2020; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Benjamin Creel and defendant Fancy Creel; married Feb. 3, 2015; filed Sept. 4, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Robert Hollis and defendant Amber Hollis; married March 29, 2015; filed Sept. 11, 2020; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Ashley Durham and defendant Terry Durham; married Nov. 15, 2013; filed Sept. 21, 2020; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Tiffany Campbell and defendant Dalton Campbell; married Aug. 29, 2014; filed Sept. 25, 2020; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Deborah Ridings and defendant Kevin Ridings; married April 8, 2005; filed Sept. 29, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
