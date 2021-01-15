New Incorporation and LLC filings
BRB Avenu LLC, Jolynn Slade, 154 Pin Oak Drive in Rose Bud, filed Jan. 4, 2021.
Redline Motors LLC, James Cates, 111 Lynnwood Acres Road in Beebe, filed Jan. 4, 2021.
Solid Rock Therapy LLC, Kelsey Prothro, 112 Fisher Cook Road in Rose Bud, filed Jan. 4, 2021.
R&R Express Inc., Hashim Mohammed Abdo Al-Montsir, 1199 N. Maple St. in Searcy, filed Jan. 4, 2021.
Viking Fabrication & Automotive LLC, Jerrod Nyland, 702 W. Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, filed Jan. 5, 2021.
OUT Academy LLC, Devonte Young, 108 Wildflower Drive in Beebe, filed Jan. 5, 2021.
HLK Septic & Maintenance LLC, Leah Parrott, 231 Ranchette Village Loop in Searcy, filed Jan. 6, 2021.
Detail Professionals of AR LLC, Ian Jon Velarde, 298A Riverview Road in Searcy, filed Jan. 6, 2021.
KJ Waterworks Supply LLC, John Oxner, 133 Timberline Drive in Beebe, filed Jan. 7, 2021.
Josh Brown Show Horses LLC, Joshua W. Brown, 149 Yankee Road in Judsonia, filed Jan. 7, 2021.
Integrity Metal Works & Fabrication LLC, John Kilpatrick, 1560 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway Suite C in Searcy, filed Jan. 7, 2021.
TKO Construction & Renovations LLC, John Kilpatrick, 1560 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway Suite C in Searcy, filed Jan. 7, 2021.
Haynes Hauling & Excavating LLC, Cody S. Haynes, 350 U.S. Highway 167 in Bald Knob, filed Jan. 8, 2021.
Brewers Property Preservation Inc., Josh Brewer, 103 Bashaw Lane in Judsonia, filed Jan. 8, 2021.
Unified Medical Equipment Solutions Inc., Steven Webb, 3214 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, filed Jan. 8, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Debra R. Heavner, 307 Oak Forrest Loop in Searcy, document number 202110011, filed Jan. 5, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, Jan. 7
Jose Antonio Salazar Ruiz, 28, of Memphis, Tenn., and Ashley Blaine Workman, 21, of Searcy
Scott Eugene Hundley, 19, of Searcy and Kayla Lanae Corter, 19, of Searcy
Friday, Jan. 8
Thomas Richard Evans III, 71, of Marion and Debra Ann Stacy, 62, of Beebe
Aaron Dailray Powell, 32, of Judsonia and Dina L. Lyons, 38, of Judsonia
Monday, Jan. 11
Jayden Joseph Lee Coile-Free, 27, of Beebe and Sarah Emily Fulmer, 28, of Beebe
Harrison Gage Cecil, 26, of Searcy and Sarah Jo Homan, 25, of Searcy
Benjamin Robert Creameans, 28, of Searcy and Cassandra N. Cross, 30, of Judsonia
Joseph Bryan Holloway, 53, of Judsonia and Kirby R. Ledford, 32, of Bald Knob
Robert Darren Clause, 54, of Judsonia and Rhonda C. Lyons, 52, of Judsonia
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Damien Edward Mullen, 34, of Higginson and Cassandra M. Standridge, 35, of Ward
John Wayne Blake, 46, of Judsonia and Ashley Ann McCollum, 34, of Pangburn
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Jeremy Lynn Waters, 36, of McRae and Rachel Sue Ann Barker, 34, of McRae
Jordan Makenzie Dunegan, 21, of Higginson and Baylee Larissa Tims, 22, of Higginson
Thursday, Jan. 14
Austin C. Baker, 28, of Searcy and Casandra L. Brock, 25, of Searcy
Danny Lee Bell, 64, of Greenbrier and Pamela Brown, 59, of Greenbrier
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Friday, Jan. 8, 2021
Plaintiff Courtney Smith and defendant Justin Smith; married Dec. 1, 2017; filed Nov. 23, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jareth Davis and defendant Heather Davis; married May 16, 2011; filed Aug. 28, 2019; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Debbie West and defendant Stephen West of Pulaski County; married Jan. 13, 2017; filed Oct. 24, 2019; alleged cause: indignities.
Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021
Plaintiff Billy Davis and defendant Teia Davis; married June 5, 2014; filed Nov. 24, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Lisa Ward and defendant Lloyd Ward; married July 13, 2014; filed Dec. 7, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Herbert Highfill and defendant Jessica Highfill of White County; married Feb. 27, 2012; filed March 30, 2020; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Addison Bradley and defendant Kalie Bradley; married Nov. 11, 2017; filed Aug. 5, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Brian Ibanez and defendant Candi Ibanez; married Nov. 7, 2009; filed Oct. 12, 2020; two children affected; alleged cause: continuous separation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.