New Incorporation and LLC filings
McCourt Construction LLC, Brock Aaron McCourt, 281 Panther Creek Road in Searcy, filed Jan. 3, 2022.
Hickmon Holdings LLC, Slade Hickmon, 120 Meghan Lane in Judsonia, filed Jan. 3, 2022.
M&E Equipment Rental LLC, Louis Froud, 4053 Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia, filed Jan. 4, 2022.
Griffin Baldwin LLC, Keith D. Griffin, 1806 Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, filed Jan. 5, 2022.
Pathways of Hope LLC, 508 W. Pleasure Ave. in Searcy, filed Jan. 5, 2022.
Cross Harbor Farms LLC, Sharon Nanette Nichols, 715 Mount Pisgah Road in Searcy, filed Jan. 6, 2022.
Diligent Home Services LLC, James Daniel Dill, 417 Village Drive in Searcy, filed Jan. 6, 2022.
Bankruptcy filings
Tristan S. and Amy L. Keith, 114 Ivy Lane in Searcy, document number 202210019, filed Jan. 4, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Chris Foster.
Alan Troy Curtis, P.O. Box 532 in Beebe, document number 202210030, filed Jan. 5, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Justin D. and Ashley E. McBride, P.O. Box 821 in Rose Bud, document number 202210046, filed Jan. 7, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Jackie Richards, 2910 E. Moore Ave. No. 15 in Searcy, document number 202210057, filed Jan. 7, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Jean M. Madden.
Kenneth A. Woodruff Jr., P.O. Box 1984 in Searcy, document number 202210064, filed Jan. 7, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, Jan. 7
Dakota Benjamin Lee Leonard, 19, of Beebe and Jenna Renee Jenkins, 18, of Beebe
Dederick Deshawn Warren, 32, of Bald Knob and A’Lexius Kadeja Washington, 25, of Searcy
Quinton Demarcus Ellis, 32, of Bald Knob and Jessica Amy Cox, 43, of Bald Knob
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Zackary Adam Piker, 33, of Searcy and Jamie Lynn Hamilton, 45, of Searcy
Jessie Lyonne Massey, 44, of Searcy and Haley Ann Sarrels, 30, of Searcy
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Monday, Jan. 3
Plaintiff Charles Brown and defendant Jennifer Brown; married June 13, 1998; filed Sept. 17, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Kendra Johnson and defendant Randle Johnson; married July 16, 2011; filed Sept. 21, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Courtney Hendrickson and defendant Josh Hendrickson of White County; married Jan. 14, 2021; filed Sept. 21, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Pat Bruno and defendant John Bruno; married Jan. 15, 1998; filed Sept. 22, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Rodger Holt and defendant Onna Holt; married Oct. 11, 2003; filed Oct. 5, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Stephanie Fortner and defendant Anthony Fortner; married Sept. 24, 2011; filed Oct. 18, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Kira Smoker and defendant David Smoker; married Nov. 22, 2014; filed Oct. 21, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Cathy Flenor and defendant Cary Flenor of White County; married Sept. 4, 2010; filed Oct. 22, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jimmy Wilkinson and defendant Angela Wilkinson; married June 27, 2009; filed Oct. 25, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Code Enforcement
The following are the monthly permit reports for the Searcy Inspection Department for December 2021: (Each permit is followed by the address, value and fees.)
New single family
Hite Construction, 1201 Laurel Court, $115,000, $640
Property owner, 7900 Arkansas Highway 13, $150,000, $1,390
Steve Ghent Construction, 1209 Ridgefield Circle, $145,000, $475
Steve Ghent Construction, 1405 Ridgefield Circle, $145,000, $475
Total value: $555,000
Total fees: $2,980
Remodel/addition single family
Bedwell All In 1, 100 Cloverdale Blvd., $49,045, $137.61
Bedwell All In 1, 7 Fernhill Place, $50,000, $140
Daughety Builders, 2310 Cattail Road, $25,000, $77.50
Christopher Ward, 804 N. Sowell St., $22,996, $72
Woodlife, 507 E. Park Trail, $65,000, $177.50
Total value: $212,041
Total fees: $604.61
Add to commercial
Jerry Joyner Construction, 1601 E. Race Ave., $542,000, $1,370
Graywalt Properties, 101 N. Main St., $38,000, $110
Total value: $580,000
Total fees: $1,480
Electrical permits
SKS Electric, 1505 Tulip Ave., remodel, $50
Sunpro Solar, 7 River Oaks Blvd., solar panels $83,104, $257.76
Arnold Blevins, 110 E. Race Ave., new construction, $50
Advanced Energy, Inc, 710 W. McRae Ave., remodel, $87.50
Conrade Electric, 304 S. Olive St., meter, $50
Cin Con Electric, 1211 Ridgefield Circle, new construction, $50
Roberson Electric, 2105 Rehoboth Circle, new construction, $50
Cin Con Electric, 1403 Ridgefield Circle, new construction, $50
Reed Electric, 602 River Oaks Blvd., pool, $50
Ag Electric Services, 305 Rodgers Drive, remodel, $50
RRR Electric, 107 S. Oak St., remodel, $50
Sunpro Solar, 1508 Tulip Ave., solar panels $53,519, $183.80
SKS Electric, 2310 Cattail Road, remodel, $50
Bentco, 407 W. Arch Ave., remodel, $50
Two Volts Up, 510 N. Spruce St., meter, $50
Depriest Electric, 804 N. Sowell St., remodel, $50
RRR Electric, 701 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, new construction, $50
Cin Con Electric, 106 Seminole Drive, remodel, $50
RRR Electric, 9 Green Meadow Drive, pool house, $50
RRR Electric, 101 N. Main St., remodel, $100
Wallace Electric, 1100 Airport Loop, remodel, $50
Cin Con Electric, 506 W. Race Ave., new construction, $50
Total value: $83,104
Total fees: $1,529.06
Church and school
Harding University, 1140 Bison Lane, $4,000, $25
Airport Loop Church Of Christ, 1100 Airport Loop, $80,000, $215
Total value: $84,000
Total fees: $240
Certificate of occupancy
Hite Construction, 1007 Laurel Court
Plumbing inspections and permits
Doug James Plumbing, 208 Indian Trail, sewer service, $35
Doug James Plumbing, 78 Sherwood Loop, W/H changeout, $18
Linn’s Plumbing, 703 Valley Court, new construction, $50
Knock Out Plumbing, 505 N. Horton St., new construction, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 1107 E. Moore Ave., water/sewer service, $35
Andily Plumbing, 3 Cattail Road, W/H changeout, $18
Hayes Plumbing, 2425 E. Moore Ave., new construction, $50
Hayes Plumbing, 2427 E. Moore Ave., new construction, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 1406 Lauren Court, W/H changeout, $18
Hayes Plumbing, 2429 E. Moore Ave., new construction, $50
Hayes Plumbing, 2431 E. Moore Ave., new construction, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 100 N. Charles St. No. 2, W/H changeout, $18
Hayes Plumbing, 1006 Laurel Court, new construction, $50
Able Plumbing, 1301 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway, W/H changeout, $36
Gen Plumbing, 407 S. Fir St., remodel, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 507 N. Van St., water/sewer service, $35
Hayes Plumbing, 1402 Ridgefield Circle, new construction, $50
Brien Black Plumbing, 923 Sinclair Court, new construction, $50
Shafer Plumbing, 2310 Cattail Road, remodel, $50
Andily Plumbing, 35 Country Club Circle, W/H changeout, $18
Linn’s Plumbing, 611 N. Horton St., gas inspection, $35
Doug James Plumbing, 2012 Caleb Drive, water/sewer service, $35
Doug James Plumbing, 602 W. Lincoln Ave., W/H changeout, $18
Brien Black Plumbing, 9 Green Meadow Drive, pool house, $50
Able Plumbing, 125 Jawanda Lane, W/H changeout, $18
Andily Plumbing, 16 Meadowview, W/H changeout, $18
Chuck’s Plumbing, 412 Chesapeake Drive, gas inspection, $35
Doug James Plumbing, 801 N. Pine St., W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 12 Marshall Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Able Plumbing, 2205 Clara St., gas inspection, $35
Jp’s Plumbing, 1802 W. Arch Ave., remodel, $50
Linn’s Plumbing, 114 Cloverdale Blvd., water/sewer service, $35
Doug James Plumbing, 1302 Tulip Ave., W/H changeout, $18
Brien Black Plumbing, 111 N. Hickory St., W/H changeout, $18
Total fees: $1,182
Fence permits
Property owner, 2005 Rehoboth Circle, $15
Faith Fence, 8 Palmer Court, $15
Faith Fence, 2103 Audley Bolton Drive, $15
Faith Fence, 16 Silver Oak Drive, $15
Faith Fence, 1503 W. Center Ave., $15
Bill’s Fence, 2401 Biscayne Blvd., $15
Property owner, 45 Harding Drive, $15
Total fees: $105
HVAC permits and inspections
Robbins Service, 800 E. Moore Ave. No. 82, changeout, $23
Heber Springs Heat & Air, 11 Indian Trail, changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 2009 Caleb Drive, changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 1403 Ridgefield Circle, new construction, $50
Billy Ellis Service, 1211 Ridgefield Circle, new construction, $50
Billy Ellis Service, 2105 Rehoboth Circle, new construction, $50
Comfort Tech, 505 N. Horton St., new construction, $50
Mize Heat & Air, 917 Kelburn Court, new construction, $50
Mize Heat & Air, 607 W. Academy Ave., changeout, $23
Cooper Heat & Air, 604 N. Hussey St., changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 2315 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, changeout, $23
Mason Heat & Air, 3660 Ferren Trail, changeout, $23
Air Tech, 412 E. Center Ave., changeout, $23
Steve Hester & Sons, 1602 E. Booth Road, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 70 Mohawk Drive, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 5 S. Country Club Circle, ductwork and changeout, $50
Mohr Air Conditioning, 206 Aztec Drive, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 107 W. Lincoln Ave., changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 500 E. Market Ave., changeout, $23
Hilenburg Heat And Air, 27 Southwind Blvd., new construction, $50
Tnt Heat And Air, 511 Live Oak Drive, changeout, $23
Accuracy Heat And Air, 2504 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 705 W. Charles Ave., changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 23 Blackberry Road, remodel, $65
Wallace Heat & Air, 1100 Airport Loop, Ductwork, $35
Arctic Air, 3014 E. Moore Ave. No. 8, changeout, $23
George Pulley Heat & Air, 804 N. Sowell St., remodel, $50
Total fees: $891
Signs
Pinnacle Signs, 180 Lee Lane, $2,000, $20
Pinnacle Signs, 180 Lee Lane, $10,000, $40
Pinnacle Signs, 180 Lee Lane, $15,000, $52.50
Pinnacle Signs, 180 Lee Lane, $4,800, $27
Total value: $31,800
Total fees: $139.50
Total value, December 2021: $1,545,945
Total fees, December 2021: $9,151.17
Code Enforcement
The following are the monthly permit reports for the Bald Knob Inspection Department for December 2021: (Each permit is followed by the address and fees.)
Remodel/addition single family
Beth Richardson, 800 Upchurch St., $78
Total fees: $78
HVAC
Arctic Air, Central Baptist Church, $25
Wayne Goucher, Central Baptist Church, $25
Wayne Goucher, 800 Craig St., $25
Total fees: $75
Plumbing
Cody Hays, 605 Walmsley St., $25
Total fees: $25
Storage building
James McDonald, 1237 Arkansas Highway 258, $25
Joe Busby, 405 Brown St., $15
Total fees: $40
