New Incorporation and LLC filings
Thrive Church Of Searcy, Roger Powers, 19 Windmill Cove in Searcy, filed Jan. 6, 2023. (Tax contact update)
Bankruptcy filings
Charles and Tara McDaniel, 460 Copperas Springs Road in McRae, document number 202310033, filed Jan. 5, 2023, Chapter 7, attorney: Brandon M. Haubert.
Janet Elaine Nicholas, 5699 Arkansas Highway 367 N. in Bradford, document number 202310038, filed Jan. 6, 2023, Chapter 7, attorney: J Brad Moore.
Joshua and Margo Morrison, 5 Cloverdale Blvd. in Searcy, document number 202310044, filed Jan. 6, 2023, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Johnny Landis, 310 Country Squire Lane in Searcy, document number 202310045, filed Jan. 6, 2023, Chapter 13, attorney: Lyndsey D. Dilks.
Mandy N. Gansz, 138 Cloverdale Blvd. in Searcy, document number 202310071, filed Jan. 10, 2023, Chapter 7, attorney: Kent Pray.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, Jan. 5
Joseph Raymond Moran, 32, of Beebe and Melanie Dawn Hargis, 36, of Beebe
Jeffery Warren Ashley, 25, of Searcy and Katherine Nicole Keathley, 21, of Searcy
Friday, Jan. 6
Shawn Michael Jameson, 43, of Searcy and Alanna Chantal Barber, 35, of Searcy
Brandon Edward Martin, 26, of Searcy and Aranthza Mary Reynolds, 23, of Searcy
Daniel Saris Marcotte, 18, of Searcy and Caitlyn Ann Martin, 18, of Searcy
Jonathan Douglas Devorak, 26, of Judsonia and Kristen Allison Harrison, 29, of Judsonia
Mallorie Jo Spiker, 29, of Searcy and Alania Gage Daniel, 29, of Searcy
Cole Wayne Staggs, 32, of Searcy and Sarenah Victoria Motes, 26, of Searcy
Joshua David Cline, 22, of Bald Knob and Alyssa Angelee Querry, 23, of Bald Knob
Monday, Jan. 9
Todd Oliver Moran, 26, of Beebe and Keirstyn Elizabeth Hicks, 27, of Beebe
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Jonathan Mitchell Harrell, 20, of Bald Knob and Allison Nicole Martin, 21, of Bald Knob
Caleb Edward Cook, 29, of Heber Springs and Sarah Elizabeth Flores, 39, of Heber Springs
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Plaintiff Ilyas Khan and defendant Jamie Khan; married Jan. 3, 2013; filed Sept. 12, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Ricky Barber and defendant Alanna Barber; married June 16, 2009; filed Sept. 20, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Lauren Clifton and defendant Cody Clifton; married Feb. 2, 2018; filed Sept. 20, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Cassie Bayles and defendant Chris Bayles; married Jan. 4, 2020; filed Sept. 21, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaiontiff Dena Willis and defendant Troiy Willis; married July 9, 2013; filed Oct. 5, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Tristen Cowell and defendant Jeia Cowell; married July 27, 2016; filed Oct. 7, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Tiffany Walls and defendant Zacheriah Walls; married Oct. 31, 2016; filed Oct. 11, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Erin Harlin and defendant Jilayna Harlin of Lonoke; married Dec. 16, 2016; filed Oct. 14, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Savannah Pollard and defendant James Pollard; married Feb. 14, 2014; filed Oct. 25, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Code Enforcement
The monthly permit reports for the Searcy Inspection Department for December 2022 are now available online at www.thedailycitizen.com.
Log In
