New Incorporation and LLC filings
Printed Designs LLC, Trina Sliter, 9 Elm Road in Rose Bud, filed Jan. 26, 2021.
WECO Custom Concrete Inc., Kallie Middleton, 1481 U.S. Highway 167 North in Bradford, filed Jan. 27, 2021.
Miller’s Vintage LLC, Jeffery A. Miller, 315 Crosby Road in Searcy, filed Jan. 28, 2021.
Shady Oaks Ranch LLC, Susan A. Layrock, 2420 Gum Springs Road in Searcy, filed Jan. 28, 2021.
Double U Holdings LLC, Caleb Tyler Williams, 5 River Ridge Road in Searcy, filed Jan. 29, 2021.
DJ Miller Limited Liability Company, Donna J. Miller, 2111 Caleb Drive in Searcy, filed Jan. 29, 2021.
Unity Health-Newport, Steven Webb, 3214 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, filed Jan. 29, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Christopher D. and Micah M. Snyder, 748 Arkansas Highway 258 in Bald Knob, document number 202110241, filed Jan. 26, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Carlton and Emma Atkinson, 107 Kim Johnson Lane in Romance, document number 202110254, filed Jan. 27, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Paul A. Schmidt.
Brian Mark and Jennifer Lynne Burkett, 702 Kamak Drive in Beebe, document number 202110283, filed Jan. 28, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: John A. Flynn.
Jennifer Sellers, 9 Cloverdale Blvd. in Searcy, document number 202110322, filed Feb. 1, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Monday, Feb. 1
Sonny Clyde Babson, 30, of Searcy and Jessica Lynn Lamb, 33, of Searcy
William Allan Marshall, 39, of Searcy and Monique M. McGlothlin, 36, of Searcy
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Albert Franklin Russenberg, 36, of Searcy and Melissa Faye Hutchins, 28, of Searcy
Lawrence Ikaika Velso Pua, 24, of Searcy and Janella Kim Jiang, 23, of Searcy
Neal Eugene Taylor, 34, of McRae and Tammy Lynn Drake, 50, of McRae
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Thomas Scott Havens, 27, of McCrory and Stephanie Shaycel Willard, 33, of McCrory
Logan Wayne Langley, 19, of Searcy and Gracie Lynn Lewis, 20, of Searcy
Cornelius Dale Earls Jr., 29, of Beebe and Kiera Ann Viger, 29, of Beebe
Nash Ray Norten, 24, of Bradford and Destiny Kay Burnside, 20, of Bradford
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Plaintiff Nicki Glaze and defendant Cody Glaze of White County; married April 5, 2014; filed Feb. 7, 2020; two children affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Paige Martin and defendant Tyler Martin; married June 1, 2018; filed July 13, 2020; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Cody Houchin and defendant Kristian Houchin; married March 16, 2017; filed July 15, 2020; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Denise Bullinger and defendant David Bullinger; married March 31, 1994; filed July 23, 2020; one child affected; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Devinne Norris and defendant Ty Norris; married Sept. 10, 2016; filed July 24, 2020; two children affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Sondra Crouch and defendant Kevin Crouch; married May 26, 2012; filed Sept. 28, 2020; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
