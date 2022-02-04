New Incorporation and LLC filings
Retrocon Fabrication LLC, Ryan Davis, 599 Whitney Lane in Kensett, filed Jan. 24, 2022.
Firelight Farm LLC, Cory Babb, 167 Keith Road in Searcy, filed Jan. 24, 2022.
The Perfect Story Venue LLC, Nancy S Bridges, 120 Pool Lane in El Paso, filed Jan. 24, 2022.
Anna Ruger Counseling LLC, Anna K. Ruger, 329 Ranchette Village Loop in Searcy, filed Jan. 24, 2022.
B&W Plumbing LLC, Brent Richard Miller, 725 Salem Church Road in Judsonia, filed Jan. 24, 2022.
Megalithic Lawncare LLC, Richard Sean Yarnold, 3 Fernhill Place in Searcy, filed Jan. 24, 2022.
Finley Financial LLC, Tyler Scott Finley, 2722 Ridgewood Road in Searcy, filed Jan. 24, 2022.
Double T Pemf Therapy LLC, Sandra K. Lattin, 298 Blue Hole Road in Beebe, filed Jan. 25, 2022.
Touch of Romance LLC, John N. Basey, 2001 Quality Drive G9 in Searcy, filed Jan. 25, 2022.
George Transportation LLC, Vance Ray George, 646 Wagon Train Road in Beebe, filed Jan. 26, 2022.
Graceland of West Searcy Inc., 508 W. Pleasure Ave. in Searcy, filed Jan. 26, 2022.
A1 Vending Solutions LLC, 508 W. Pleasure Ave. in Searcy, filed Jan. 26, 2022.
WD Distributions LLC, Scott Gunter, 167 Turkey Mountain Road in El Paso, filed Jan. 26, 2022.
ROI Outdoors LLC, Wesley Barnes, 744 U.S. Highway 64 W. in Beebe, filed Jan. 26, 2022.
River’s Rescue Inc., Kerry Rainwater, 1994 Holmes Road in Searcy, filed Jan. 26, 2022.
McKinneys’ Done Right Limited Liability Company, Whit Grant McKinney, 509 Arkansas Highway 258 in Bald Knob, filed Jan. 27, 2022.
Bankruptcy filings
Lynn Michelle Payne, 303 W. College St. No. 8 in Beebe, document number 202210240, filed Jan. 27, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Bryant N. Tryon, 1406 Forrest Drive in Searcy, document number 202210243, filed Jan. 28, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Jonathan E. and Terry C. Norris, 153 Warren Road in Judsonia, document number 202210254, filed Jan. 31, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Walden M. Cash.
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Plaintiff Tosha Stanley and defendant Benjamin Stanley; married July 28, 2012; filed Jan. 29, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Michael Davis and defendant Shawnna Davis; married Oct. 13, 2012; filed May 13, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Stephanie Bench and defendant Christopher Bench; married April 20, 2021; filed June 1, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Linda Sheets and defendant Darrell Sheets; married May 22, 2005; filed June 14, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Joshua Rayburn and defendant Brittany Rayburn; married Nov. 19, 2011; filed June 15, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Sheila Bailey and defendant Howard Bailey; married Jan. 1, 2000; filed July 12, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Kristan House and defendant Stevie House of Pulaski County; married March 1, 2018; filed July 19, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff James Mitchell and defendant Debra Graham; married Oct. 22, 2010; filed July 19, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Threasha Kempson and defendant Vaugh Kempson of White County; married July 3, 2004; filed Aug. 12, 2021; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Code Enforcement
The following are the monthly permit reports for the Searcy Inspection Department for January 2022: (Each permit is followed by the address, value and fees.)
New single family
Chad Bonner Construction, 1900 Rehoboth Circle, $110,000, $638.50
Chad Bonner Construction, 1607 Rehoboth Drive, $100,000, $565.90
Chad Bonner Construction, 1608 Rehoboth Drive, $100,000, $638.50
Chad Bonner Construction, 1609 Rehoboth Drive, $100,000, $621.10
Chad Bonner Construction, 1610 Rehoboth Drive, $100,000, $603.70
Total value: $510,000
Total fees: $3,067.70
Remodel/addition single family
Saddle Horn LLC 1505 Tulip Ave., $48,000, $135
Hays Investment Properties, 1802 W. Arch Ave., $30,000, $90
Hays Investment Properties, 1409 Tulip Ave., $30,000, $90
R Smith Painting, 904 N. Cedar St., $10,000, $50
Hays Investment Properties, 101 Christi St., $30,000, $90
Hays Investment Properties, 8 Susan Drive, $25,000, $77.50
Total value: $173,000
Total fees: $532.50
Add to commercial
EB Construction, 2205 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, $20,000, $65
TMG Construction, 2513 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, $210,000, $540
S & M Investors, 1919 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, $11,700, $50
Wagner General Contractors, 601 E. Race Ave., $125,056, $315
Total value: $366,756
Total fees: $970
New multi family
Craig Custom Construction, 509 S. Maple St. (8 units), $1,062,593.76, $3,740.07
Craig Custom Construction, 501 S. Maple St. (8 units), $1,062,593.76, $3,740.07
Craig Custom Construction, 510 S. Hickory St. (12 units), $1,593,890.64, $5,599.62
Craig Custom Construction, 502 S. Hickory St. (8 units), $1,062,593.76, $3,740.07
Craig Custom Construction, 400 S. Hickory St. (12 units), $1,593,890.64, $5,599.62
Craig Custom Construction, 508 S. Maple St. (12 units), $1,593,890.64, $5,599.62
Total value: $7,969,453.20
Total fees: $28,019.07
Electrical permits
Seark Services, 1505 Tulip Ave., remodel, $50
Elite Electric, 407 S. Fir St., remodel, $50
Elite Electric, 100 Cloverdale Blvd., remodel, $50
Elite Electric, 7 Fernhill Place, remodel, $50
Seark Services, 1004 Merritt St., new construction, $50
Seark Services, 1006 Merritt St., new construction, $50
Lucas Abbott Electric, 1802 W. Arch Ave., remodel, $50
Seark Services, 2209 S. Benton St., new construction, $50
Seark Services, 23 Blackberry Road, Addition, $50
Seark Services, 1000 Merritt St., new construction, $50
Seark Services, 1002 Merritt St., new construction, $50
Richardson Electric, 7900 Arkansas Highway 13, new construction, $50
Sunpro Solar, 1027 Pioneer Road, solar panels $55,192, $187.98
Property owner, 21 Overstreet Circle, remodel, $50
Sunpro Solar, 16 Windmill Cove, solar panels $73,620, $234.05
Seark Services, 917 Kelburn Court, new construction, $50
Bolton Electric, 1712 Rehoboth Circle, lift station cost $10,000, $75
Sunpro Solar, 15 Southwind Blvd., solar panels $54,130, $185.33
Sunpro Solar, 2005 Audley Bolton Drive, solar panels $28,628, $121.57
Arnold Blevins, 501 E. Lincoln Ave., new construction, $50
Seark Services, 1016 Merritt St., new construction, $50
Seark Services, 1018 Merritt St., new construction, $50
S&D Electric, 2513 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, remodel, $50
Stokes Electric, 904 N. Cedar St., remodel, $50
Property owner, 7 Baker Drive, remodel, $50
Arnold Electric, 1919 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, remodel, $50
Total fees: $1,853.93
Plumbing inspections and permits
Andily Plumbing, 1505 Tulip Ave., remodel, $50
Hayes Plumbing, 1004 Merritt St., new construction, $50
Hayes Plumbing, 1006 Merritt St., new construction, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 800 N. Hayes St., water/sewer service, $35
Doug James Plumbing, 930 Skyline Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Clark Plumbing, 7900 Arkansas Highway 13, new construction, $50
Linn’s Plumbing, 1109 Creekstone Cove, gas inspection, $35
Doug James Plumbing, 302 River Oaks Blvd., water/sewer service, $35
Property owner, 89 Country Club Circle, W/H changeout, $18
B&W Plumbing, 23 Blackberry Road, remodel, $50
3 Gen Plumbing, 100 Cloverdale Blvd., remodel, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 122 Jawanda Lane, water/sewer service, $35
Ingram Plumbing, 601 Live Oak Drive, gas inspection, $35
Ingram Plumbing, 803 N. Charles St., water/sewer service, $35
Doug James Plumbing, 21 Jamestown Drive, W/H changeout, $18
NEC Plumbing, 2301 E. Race Ave., new construction, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 910 W. Arch Ave., water/sewer service, $35
Williams Plumbing, 122 Suite BW E. Race Ave., gas inspection, $35
Doug James Plumbing, 1700 E. Moore Ave., W/H changeout, $18
Lindsey Plumbing, 106 Seminole Drive, remodel, $50
Ingram Plumbing, 507 E. Park Trail, remodel, $50
Lindsey Plumbing, 410 Audley Bolton Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 28 River Oaks Trail, W/H changeout, $18
Andily Plumbing, 600 N. Spring St., W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 904 N. Cedar St., remodel, $50
Burr Plumbing, 1919 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, remodel, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 100 N. Olive St., remodel, $50
Andily Plumbing, 3 Spurlock Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Ingram Plumbing, 304 S. Main St. Suite B, remodel, $50
Andily Plumbing, 115 Choctaw Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Hayes Plumbing, 1201 N. Laurel Lane, new construction, $50
Hayes Plumbing, 1200 N. Laurel Lane, new construction, $50
Williams Plumbing, 2604 Colony St., W/H changeout, $18
Brien Black Plumbing, 57 Country Club Circle, remodel, $50
Andily Plumbing, 2004 Kyle James Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Able Plumbing, 1004 N. Hayes St., W/H changeout, $18
Total value: $1,296
Fence permits
Chris Price Home Improvement, 2000 Rehoboth Drive, $15
Bobby’s Fence, 310 S. Charles St., $15
Faith Fence, 92 Lelia Lane, $15
Property owner, 810 Skyline Drive, $15
Bill’s Fence, 405 E. Booth Road, $18,900, $62.25
Property owner, 1015 Golf Course Drive, $15
Total value: $18,900
Total fees: $137.25
HVAC permits and inspections
Julian Heat & Air, 405 W. Arch Ave., changeout, $138
Memphis Heat & Air, 7 Fernhill Place, changeout, $46
Memphis Heat & Air, 407 S. Fir St., changeout, $23
Memphis Heat & Air, 100 Cloverdale Blvd., changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 1004 Merritt St., new construction, $50
Billy Ellis Service, 1006 Merritt St., new construction, $50
Arctic Air, 598 River Oaks Blvd., changeout, $23
Dewees Hvac, 2332 Saxony Blvd., new construction, $50
Mize Heat & Air, 606 N. Spring St., changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 314 Wisconsin St., changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 1000 Merritt St., new construction, $50
Billy Ellis Service, 1002 Merritt St., new construction, $50
Mohr Air Conditioning, 2508 Brittany Lane, changeout, $23
Cooper Heat & Air, 12 Palmer Court, changeout, $23
SS&L Heat & Air, 2700 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway, changeout, $23
Cracker Jack Air Pros, 1116 W. Booth Road No. 1, changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 505 N. Charles St., changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 1601 E. Race Ave., remodel, $185
Jennings Heat & Air, 210 Summerwood Drive, changeout, $23
Central Mechanical, 1260 Truman Baker Drive, vent-a-hood, $65
Billy Ellis Service, 1016 Merritt St., new construction, $50
Billy Ellis Service, 1018 Merritt St., new construction, $50
Cracker Jack Air Pros, 32 Sherwood Loop, changeout, $23
Freyaldenhoven Mechanical, 2301 E. Race Ave., new construction, $125
Searcy Heat & Air, 16 Choctaw Drive, changeout, $23
Robbins Service, 411 W. Arch Ave., changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 303 Chippewa Drive, changeout, $23
TNT Heat & Air, 1409 Tulip Ave., changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 1135 Bent Tree Lane, changeout, $23
Total value: $1,300
Signs
Creative Signs, 2601 E. Race Ave. Suite 2, $250, $15.63
R&O Sign Co., 2513 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, $5,300, $28.25
Signs By Ford, 2225 E. Race Ave., $10,968, $42.42
Superior Neon Sign, 101 N. Main St., $28,000, $71.55
Property owner, 407 W. Arch Ave., $3,200, $23
Total value: $47,718
Total fees: $180.85
Total value, January 2022: $9,066,927.20
Total fees, January 2022: $37,357.30
