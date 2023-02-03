Bankruptcy filings
Michael Thomas and Lori Fournier Barrette, 1216 Georgia Ridge Road in Searcy, document number 202310195, filed Jan. 24, 2023, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Heather Webber, 104 W. Searcy St. in Kensett, document number 202310212, filed Jan. 25, 2023, Chapter 13, attorney: Michael E. Crawley Jr.
Karras Smith, 802 Crestwood Drive in Beebe, document number 202310222, filed Jan. 26, 2023, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory W. Harris.
Mary Jo Anderson, 3284 Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia, document number 202310250, filed Jan. 30, 2023, Chapter 7, attorney: John A. Flynn.
Fallon Smith, 107 Parkway Court in Beebe, document number 202310253, filed Jan. 30, 2023, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory W. Harris.
Marjorie C. Campbell, 49 Indian Trail in Searcy, document number 202310258, filed Jan. 30, 2023, Chapter 7, attorney: Walden M. Cash.
Rebecca Jackson, 113 Mountside in Pangburn, document number 202310271, filed Jan. 31, 2023, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, Jan. 27
Thomas Medford Howard, 81, of Searcy and Frances Earline Dugger, 80, of Searcy
Maison Alexander Gunn, 27, of Ward and Santanna Michelle Earhart, 27, of Ward
Savannah Ray Schwab, 38, of Rose Bud and Tiffany Anne Payan, 38, of Rose Bud
Andrew Shawn Heath, 40, of Beebe and Lupia Louisa Martinez, 41, of Beebe
Monday, Jan. 30
Jon Dillon Naylor, 31, of Searcy and Ashley Maquel Lawson, 35, of Searcy
Richard Andrew Cargile, 32, of Searcy and Lynlee Jordan Wyatt, 32, of Searcy
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Thursday, Feb. 2
Plaintiff Robbie Free and defendant Janice Free; married Aug. 21, 1998; filed March 15, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Nicole Dunn and defendant John Dunn; married Sept. 3, 2017; filed April 29, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Erin Kelley and defendant Colby Kelly; married March 2, 2018; filed May 16, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Callahan Simmons and defendant Emily Simmons; married Dec. 15, 2018; filed May 23, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Misty Ramsey and defendant James Ramsey; married Sept. 14, 2013; filed June 2, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Alisha McCarty and defendant Edward McCarty; married Aug. 15, 2016; filed July 28, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Tara Waltan and defendant Michael Rowe of Cleburne County; married Aug. 16, 2019; filed Aug. 23, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Asif Tufail and defendant Bibi Aslim; married June 12, 2010; filed Aug. 29, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Bryan Mason and defendant Stacey Mason; married Aug. 27, 2011; filed Sept. 28, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Stephanie Summers and defendant Alan Summers; married Oct. 2, 2004; filed Oct. 11, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Megan Martin and defendant Austin Martin; married Nov. 3, 2018; filed Oct. 28, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Thomas Hendrix and defendant Deeta Hendrix; married March 3, 2016; filed Nov. 2, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
