New Incorporation and LLC filings
Inspired Meal Prep LLC, Misty Carroll, 2499 Arkansas Highway 267 S. in Searcy, filed Feb. 15, 2021.
Smiths Used Autos LLC, Larry Smith, 104 Ridge Court in Beebe, filed Feb. 16, 2021.
Hunter Fishes LLC, Hunter Baughman, 110 Mattie Lane in Judsonia, filed Feb. 16, 2021.
Davidson Main Land Company LLC, Braden Cole Davidson, 123 Lexington Court in Searcy, filed Feb. 16, 2021.
On Scene Damage Control LLC, Christian Omar Mata, 407 W. Cypert St. in Kensett, filed Feb. 17, 2021.
Must Be Nice Properties LLC, Elaine Cossey, 2639 Gum Springs Road in Searcy, filed Feb. 17, 2021.
Vent Doctor LLC, Mickey Weldon Ivey Jr., 2113 Daniel Drive in Searcy, filed Feb. 18, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Heather I. Webb, 5032 Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia, document number 202110459, filed Feb. 19, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Walden M. Cash.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, Feb. 5
Richard Alan Harner, 32, of Concord and Shawna Hope Candler, 29, of Beebe
Craig Allen Curtis, 58, of Richardson, Texas, and Sherry Ellen Davis, 55, of Searcy
Jonathan Dalton Mayhair, 43, of Searcy and Patricia A. Taylor, 40, of Searcy
Monday, Feb. 8
Ryan Joseph Bernaiche, 31, of Ward and Stevi Taryn Vernon, 28, of Searcy
Michael Grady Jackson, 28, of McRae and Kepi Lee Myers, 30, of Beebe
Buford Eugene Kemp Jr., 45, of Bald Knob and Nicole Ann Free, 33, of Bald Knob
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Christopher Ryan Caldwell, 34, of Beebe and Melissa Ann Gibson, 49, of Beebe
Carl Hinkle Hickmon III, 53, of Bradford and Marlo Lynn Brady, 51, of Bradford
Brian Christopher Ibanez, 43, of Bald Knob and Patricia A. Varnadore, 40, of Bald Knob
Jerril Scott Jones, 29, of Beebe and Lacie Lynn Derosier, 24, of Atkins
Jacob Thomas Howton, 26, of Judsonia and Donna Renee Reiser, 34, of Judsonia
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Julio Cesar Cruz Hernandez, 45, of Searcy and Kristy Lynne Hill, 38, of Searcy
Dakota Dale Chrisp, 20, of West Point and Sarah Darlene Olmstead, 33, of Judsonia
Bart Delzo Whitlow, 58, of Searcy and Patricia Jean Staggs, 63, of Searcy
William Shawn Lloyd, 23, of Beebe and Misty Lawson Sherwin, 23, of Beebe
Friday, Feb. 19
Robert O’Neal Glidewell, 61, of Searcy and Courtney Dewayne Snow, 43, of Searcy
Monday, Feb. 22
Jeffery C. Harp, 57, of Searcy and Pamala Terise Nelson, 54, of Searcy
Michael Stephenson, 43, of Bradford and Michelle Leigh Marino, 44, of Searcy
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Gary Don Harsson, 48, of Beebe and Shana Lanee Rolett, 38, of Beebe
Kenneth K. O’Neal, 54, of Searcy and Angela Renee Chapman, 56, of Searcy
Zachary William Bright, 27, of Searcy and Talasha Danielle Coleman, 25, of Searcy
Xavier Dewayne Banks, 30, of Kensett and Melanie Snuggs, 29, of Cabot
Walter David Chandler Jr., 24, of West Point and Ashley E. Jeffers, 39, of Searcy
William Blane Cooper, 20, of Bald Knob and America O. Moriel Munoz, 18, of Bald Knob
Austin Wayne Wood, 26, of Searcy and Brooke Lashay Wortham, 26, of Searcy
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Jason Michael Pitts, 34, of El Paso and Brittany Lynn Arnold, 32, of El Paso
Joshua Dylan Neuhaus, 20, of Searcy and Kendra Elise Habelitz, 20, of Searcy
