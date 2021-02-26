New Incorporation and LLC filings

Inspired Meal Prep LLC, Misty Carroll, 2499 Arkansas Highway 267 S. in Searcy, filed Feb. 15, 2021.

Smiths Used Autos LLC, Larry Smith, 104 Ridge Court in Beebe, filed Feb. 16, 2021.

Hunter Fishes LLC, Hunter Baughman, 110 Mattie Lane in Judsonia, filed Feb. 16, 2021.

Davidson Main Land Company LLC, Braden Cole Davidson, 123 Lexington Court in Searcy, filed Feb. 16, 2021.

On Scene Damage Control LLC, Christian Omar Mata, 407 W. Cypert St. in Kensett, filed Feb. 17, 2021.

Must Be Nice Properties LLC, Elaine Cossey, 2639 Gum Springs Road in Searcy, filed Feb. 17, 2021.

Vent Doctor LLC, Mickey Weldon Ivey Jr., 2113 Daniel Drive in Searcy, filed Feb. 18, 2021.

Bankruptcy filings

Heather I. Webb, 5032 Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia, document number 202110459, filed Feb. 19, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Walden M. Cash.

Marriages

Marriage licenses applied for through White County:

Friday, Feb. 5

Richard Alan Harner, 32, of Concord and Shawna Hope Candler, 29, of Beebe

Craig Allen Curtis, 58, of Richardson, Texas, and Sherry Ellen Davis, 55, of Searcy

Jonathan Dalton Mayhair, 43, of Searcy and Patricia A. Taylor, 40, of Searcy

Monday, Feb. 8

Ryan Joseph Bernaiche, 31, of Ward and Stevi Taryn Vernon, 28, of Searcy

Michael Grady Jackson, 28, of McRae and Kepi Lee Myers, 30, of Beebe

Buford Eugene Kemp Jr., 45, of Bald Knob and Nicole Ann Free, 33, of Bald Knob

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Christopher Ryan Caldwell, 34, of Beebe and Melissa Ann Gibson, 49, of Beebe

Carl Hinkle Hickmon III, 53, of Bradford and Marlo Lynn Brady, 51, of Bradford

Brian Christopher Ibanez, 43, of Bald Knob and Patricia A. Varnadore, 40, of Bald Knob

Jerril Scott Jones, 29, of Beebe and Lacie Lynn Derosier, 24, of Atkins

Jacob Thomas Howton, 26, of Judsonia and Donna Renee Reiser, 34, of Judsonia

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Julio Cesar Cruz Hernandez, 45, of Searcy and Kristy Lynne Hill, 38, of Searcy

Dakota Dale Chrisp, 20, of West Point and Sarah Darlene Olmstead, 33, of Judsonia

Bart Delzo Whitlow, 58, of Searcy and Patricia Jean Staggs, 63, of Searcy

William Shawn Lloyd, 23, of Beebe and Misty Lawson Sherwin, 23, of Beebe

Friday, Feb. 19

Robert O’Neal Glidewell, 61, of Searcy and Courtney Dewayne Snow, 43, of Searcy

Monday, Feb. 22

Jeffery C. Harp, 57, of Searcy and Pamala Terise Nelson, 54, of Searcy

Michael Stephenson, 43, of Bradford and Michelle Leigh Marino, 44, of Searcy

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Gary Don Harsson, 48, of Beebe and Shana Lanee Rolett, 38, of Beebe

Kenneth K. O’Neal, 54, of Searcy and Angela Renee Chapman, 56, of Searcy

Zachary William Bright, 27, of Searcy and Talasha Danielle Coleman, 25, of Searcy

Xavier Dewayne Banks, 30, of Kensett and Melanie Snuggs, 29, of Cabot

Walter David Chandler Jr., 24, of West Point and Ashley E. Jeffers, 39, of Searcy

William Blane Cooper, 20, of Bald Knob and America O. Moriel Munoz, 18, of Bald Knob

Austin Wayne Wood, 26, of Searcy and Brooke Lashay Wortham, 26, of Searcy

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Jason Michael Pitts, 34, of El Paso and Brittany Lynn Arnold, 32, of El Paso

Joshua Dylan Neuhaus, 20, of Searcy and Kendra Elise Habelitz, 20, of Searcy

