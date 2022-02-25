New Incorporation and LLC filings
Arnie & 3 Sons Logistic LLC, Arnold Harris, 12 Glenmere Drive in Searcy, filed Feb. 14, 2022.
Permanent Cosmetics By Courtney & Co., Courtney L. Reagan, 200 E. Park Ave. in Searcy, filed Feb. 15, 2022.
Diamond Native Permanent Cosmetic Enhancements Co., Anna Grace Cagle, 5876 Arkansas Highway 36 W. in Rose Bud, filed Feb. 15, 2022.
Hudelson Properties LLC, Chad Hudelson, 155 Riverside Park Road in Searcy, filed Feb. 16, 2022.
Beardsman Ranch LLC, Cody Weston Brown, 2529 Arkansas Highway 267 S. in Searcy, filed Feb. 16, 2022.
Shae J. Beauty Supply Store LLC, Sharon Jenkins, 164 Sunset Drive in Searcy, filed Feb. 16, 2022.
SN Brothers Trucking LLC, David Swan Jr., 207 N. Main St. Unit B in Bald Knob, filed Feb. 17, 2022.
Little Lovey Children’s Boutique LLC, Savannah Burress, 913 Shannon Drive in Bald Knob, filed Feb. 17, 2022.
DF Myers Enterprises LLC, Benjamin Myers, 119 Green Valley Circle in Searcy, filed Feb. 17, 2022.
Bankruptcy filings
Rebecca Yancey, 399 Yankee Road in Judsonia, document number 202210456, filed Feb. 21, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Andy Hood, 314 Meadow Lake Circle Apt. 12 in Searcy, document number 202210459, filed Feb. 21, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Brandon Michael McSpadden, 30, of Bald Knob and Chelsea Maria Pankey, 31, of Beebe
Thursday, Feb. 18
Homer Andrew Goff, 53, of Judsonia and Summer Danielle Cooper, 34, of Judsonia
Zachary Jacob Johnson, 28, of Pangburn and Sarah Anna Blanton, 27, of Pangburn
Caroll Anthony Rowland, 50, of Searcy and Paula Dawn Baxter, 55, of Searcy
Terry Wayne Blanton, 47, of Bald Knob and Ashley Michelle Crites, 37, of Bald Knob
Thomas Edward Hogan Jr., 54, of Searcy and Tena M. Brooks, 53, of Searcy
Robert Scott Huddleston, 45, of Griffithville and Emily Anna Huddleston, 40, of Des Arc
Thomas Franklin Cooper, 48, of Searcy and Kayla Kay Smith, 50, of Sherwood
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Dillon James Fair, 21, of McRae and Lakayla Kanisha Latrice Williams, 25, of McRae
Cameron Trenity Williams, 23, of Bald Knob and Alexis Dawn Woodle, 22, of Bald Knob
Joshua Wade Creameans, 19, of Judsonia and Brittney Diane Ashcraft, 20, of Judsonia
Colton Levi Leonard, 21, of Searcy and Breanna Nichole Borst, 19, of Searcy
Christopher Michael Nelson, 37, of Searcy and Katelyn Marie Spencer, 27, of Searcy
James Patrick Swaim, 27, of Griffithville and Sabrina Lynn Quinn, 27, of Griffithville
James H. Coburn, 76, of McRae and Glenda Jean Barnes, 60, of McRae
Joshua Caleb James, 21, of Searcy and Alicen Elizabeth Wilcox, 22, of Searcy
Tanner Quentin Foster, 22, of Searcy and Margarita Estrada, 22, of Searcy
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Cody Wayne Campbell, 26, of Beebe and Tiffany Marie Deese, 26, of Beebe
Cody Ray Decker, 22, of Searcy and Rachel Lynn Hall, 23, of Searcy
John David Alston, 22, of Searcy and Jamey Nicole Fischer, 23, of Searcy
Kalen Deshawn Pumphrey, 27, of Little Rock and Marie Merci Merveille Niyon, 22, of Little Rock
Thursday, Feb. 24
Tyler Joshua Chrisman-Schrader, 23, of Cabot and Heather Nicole Puls, 34, of Austin
Friday, Feb. 25
Derren Grant Jackson, 23, of McRae and Jenna Grace Hipp, 21, of Rose Bud
Justin Eugene Marren, 32, of Little Rock and Victoria Leigh McIntosh, 31, of Searcy
Williams Joseph Walters, 56, of Searcy and Catherine Diane Louise Bradshaw, 58, of Searcy
Paul David Wycoff, 34, of Beebe and Lindsey Nicole Eibel, 35, of White County
