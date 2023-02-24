New Incorporation and LLC filings
AR Fire Marshal’s Association Inc., Guy Grady, 107 Pleasant View Drive in Searcy, filed Feb. 13, 2023. (Change of registered agent report)
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
AR Fire Marshal’s Association Inc., Guy Grady, 107 Pleasant View Drive in Searcy, filed Feb. 13, 2023. (Change of registered agent report)
HP Dev. Partners LLC, 1560 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway C102 in Searcy, filed Feb. 13, 2023. (Articles of dissolution)
Safepak Supply LLC, Matthew Newkirk, 997 U.S. Highway 64 W. in Beebe, filed Feb. 13, 2023. (Certificate of organization)
Boar Down Decoy Company LLC, Jamie Wilhite, 218 Turner Road in Rose Bud, filed Feb. 14, 2023. (Reinstatement)
Top Rung Construction LLC, Chad Selby, 470 Clay Road in Searcy, filed Feb. 14, 2023. (Reinstatement)
Moudy Muffler & Auto Repair LLC, Jocefina Moudy, 3668 Arkansas Highway 367 S. in Searcy, filed Feb. 14, 2023. (Change of registered agent report and reinstatement)
Walt Butler Trucking Inc., Walt Butler, 611 Swinging Bridge Road in Beebe, filed Feb. 16, 2023. (Reinstatement)
Red Cut Slough On Cypress Bayou LLC, Buck Gibson, 100 N. Spring St. in Searcy, filed Feb. 16, 2023. (Reinstatement)
Crissies House Of Recovery, David Pruitt, 1410 E. Center St. in Beebe, filed Feb. 16, 2023. (Change of registered agent report)
Streams of Grace Inc., Cindy L. Burns, 128 March Cove in Searcy, filed Feb. 17, 2023. (Change of registered agent report)
Dragon Creek Farm LLC, Holly M. Rosenlund, 231 Copperas Springs Road in McRae, filed Feb. 17, 2023. (Reinstatement)
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, Feb. 16
Clinton Edward Homsley, 42, of Higginson and Kelly Nicole Spiker, 33, of Higginson
Bradley Austin Gann, 28, of Beebe and Tawny Lane Chapman, 23, of Beebe
Friday, Feb. 17
Billy Joe Bishop, 51, of Bald Knob and Angela Christy Cox, 43, of Bald Knob
Andrew Michael Parker, 23, of Kensett and Jocelyn Taylor Clifton, 22, of Kensett
Quentin Lucas Hoffmann Jr., 20, of Searcy and Emily Grace Neal, 20, of Judsonia
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Alan Howard Famador, 53, of Las Vegas, Nev., and Dana Ann Robinson, 52, of Searcy
Taylor Hawkins Minner, 37, of Searcy and Amanda Michelle Williams, 37, of Searcy
Elliott Jefferson Berry, 28, of Searcy and Kelly Marie Allen, 26, of Searcy
Heriberto Antonio Amaya, 54, of Searcy and Maisabel Marquez Hernandez, 41, of Searcy
Austin Drake Toler, 23, of Texarkana and Kaylie Nichole Nicholson, 23, of Texarkana
Wednesday, Feb. 22
William Austin Peterson, 26, of McRae and Cassidy Raquel Martin, 24, of McRae
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.