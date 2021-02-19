New Incorporation and LLC filings
Toward Tech LLC, Aaron Anthony Gonzales, 110 Lynn St. in McRae, filed Feb. 8, 2021.
Family Properties LLC, Philip Hays, 427 Jennifer Lane in Searcy, filed Feb. 9, 2021.
Lincoln Brothers Auto Sales LLC, Nathan Lincoln, 2508 Eastline Road in Searcy, filed Feb. 9, 2021.
Truliv LLC, Joe Dugger, 901 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, filed Feb. 10, 2021.
Andy Co. LLC, Christina Blackwood, 227 Hastings Road in Judsonia, filed Feb. 10, 2021.
Exclusive Accessories LLC, Elizabeth Cargill, 605 N. Sowell St. in Searcy, filed Feb. 11, 2021.
Aykern Investments LLC, Chadwick S. Carger, 418 E. Booth Road in Searcy, filed Feb. 11, 2021.
Abston Blind Company LLC, Robert Alan Abston, 142 Virginia Way in Searcy, filed Feb. 12, 2021.
Retail Merchandiser Hub LLC, Tina Osborn, 181 Velvet Ridge Road in Bradford, filed Feb. 12, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Leslie A. Parish, 711 W. Pleasure Ave. in Searcy, document number 202110431, filed Feb. 11, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Paul D. Love.
Dale Edward Pierce Jr. and Charla Jane Pierce, 117 Kerr Drive in Rose Bud, document number 202110434, filed Feb. 12, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: James O. Wyre II.
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Plaintiff Timothy Harding and defendant Hope Harding of White County; married Oct. 21, 2018; filed Dec. 2, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Rachael Perez and defendant Caleb Sudduth; married July 7, 2017; filed Dec. 11, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Natalie Ragsdale and defendant Jay Ragsdale; married Feb. 3, 2007; filed Dec. 28, 2020; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Code Enforcement
The following are the monthly permit reports for the Searcy Inspection Department for January 2021: (Each permit is followed by the address, value and fees.)
New single family
Steve Ghent Construction, 1005 Laurel Court, $140,000, $317.50
Steve Ghent Construction, 1213 Bent Tree Lane, $200,000, $392.50
Hite Construction, 1007 Laurel Court, $170,000, $440
Total value: $510,000
Total fees: $1,150
Remodel/addition single family
Woodell Construction, 19 Country Club Circle, $45,000, $127.50
Cleaver Excavating & Construction, 13 Whippoorwill Drive, $45,000, $127.50
Total value: $90,000
Total fees: $255
New commercial
Wagner General Contractors, 401 Jimmy Carr Drive, $882,700, $2,371.75
Total value: $882,700
Total fees: $2,371.75
Add to commercial
Lindsey Construction, 2006 E. Park Ave., $290,000, $790
Leggett Builders, 211 W. Arch Ave., $30,000, $90
Hart Construction, 1001 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway, $2,750,000, $6,890
Total value: $3,070,000
Total fees: $7,770
Electrical permits
Cin Con Electric, 100 W. Vine Ave., service upgrade, $50
Justice Electric, 1302 N. Maple St., remodel, $50
L And L Electric, 3212 E. Race Ave., new construction, $50
Roberson Heat, Air & Electric, 2005 Rehoboth Circle, new construction, $50
James D Smith Electric, 211 W. Arch Ave., remodel, $50
Vaughan Services, 2006 E. Park Ave., remodel, $50
SVR LLC, 506 Chrisp Ave., solar panels, $10,000, $150
Cin Con Electric, 600 Ethel Drive, remodel, $50
Clairday Electric, 902 Sunnyhill St., meter, $50
Seark Services, 2221 S Benton St., new construction, $50
Sunpro Solar, 209 Western Hills Drive, solar panels, $30,697, $126.74
Advanced Energy LLC, 1811 Arkansas Highway 267 S., remodel $6,000, $65
Bentco, 1711 Higginson St., remodel, $50
Stokes Electric, 308 N. Charles St., remodel, $50
Total fees: $891.74
Plumbing inspections and permits
Brien Black Plumbing, 600 W. Vine Ave., W/H changeout, $36
Doug James Plumbing, 2401 Normandy Lane, W/H changeout, $18
Hayes Plumbing, 108 Country Club South, W/H changeout, $18
Limbaugh Plumbin, 3212 E Race Ave., new construction, $50
Mid-Town Mechanical, 210 E. Vine Ave., RPZ, $15
Mid-Town Mechanical, 211 E. Race Ave., RPZ, $15
Doug James Plumbing, 113 Belle Meade Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Lindsey Plumbing, 2006 E. Park Ave., remodel, $50
Property Owner, 600 Ethel Drive, remodel, $50
Andily Plumbing, 304 Billy Davis Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 117 Jawanda Lane, water/sewer service, $35
Hayes Plumbing, 1024 Merritt St., new construction, $50
Hayes Plumbing, 1026 Merritt St., new construction, $50
Jp’s Plumbing, 122 Charles Thomas Blvd., gas, $35
Williams’ Plumbing, 511 Sims St., W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 801 N. Pine St. No. 17, W/H changeout, $18
Andily Plumbing, 13 Woodcrest Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 107 Hefner St., W/H changeout, $18
Hayes Plumbing, 1016 Merritt St., new construction, $50
Hayes Plumbing, 1018 Merritt St., new construction, $50
Hayes Plumbing, 1020 Merritt St., new construction, $50
Hayes Plumbing, 1022 Merritt St., new construction, $50
Robbins Plumbing, 1005 Laurel Court, new construction, $50
Andily Plumbing, 901 N. Oak St., W/H changeout, $18
Andily Plumbing, 48 Sherwood Loop, W/H changeout, $18
Roto-Rooter, 303 Meadow Lake Circle No. 4 and No. 8, water/sewer service, $70
Roto-Rooter, 305 Meadow Lake Circle No. 6 and No. 11, water/sewer service, $70
Wesley Carter Plumbing, 308 N. Charles St., remodel, $50
Total fees: $1,006
Fence permits
Property owner, 109 Red Oak Lane, $15
Faith Fence, 2100 Daniel Drive, $15
Tri B Investments, 120 Steward Drive, $15
Total fees: $45
HVAC permits and inspections
Mohr Air Conditioning, 105 Cherokee Drive, changeout, $23
Air Care, 2910 E. Moore Ave. No. 136, changeout, $23
Hudson Heat & Air, 1100 W. Vine Ave., changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 2005 Rehoboth Circle, New Construction,$50
Bruce’s Appliance Sales & Service, 305 Rodgers Drive, changeout, $23
Cooper Heat & Air, 2100 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, changeout, $23
Cooper Heat & Air, 600 Ethel Drive, remodel, $50
Air Care, 108 Orchid Drive, changeout, $23
Noland Service, 2006 E. Park Ave., remodel, $80
Arkansas Air Flow, 1001 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway, remodel, $140
Mason Heat & Air, 1205 Skyline Drive, changeout, $23
Budget Hear & Air, 202 Navajo Drive, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 412 Oak Forrest Loop, changeout, $23
Harris Heat & Air, 33 Riveroak Trail, changeout, $23
Harris Heat & Air, 407 Jennifer Lane, changeout, $23
George Pulley Heat & Air, 15 Whippoorwill Drive, changeout, $23
Middleton Heat & Air, 103 Crestview Drive, changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 1808 W. Center Ave., changeout, $23
Harris Heat & Air, 118 Indian Trail, changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 129 Belle Meade Drive, changeout, $46
Searcy Heat & Air, 110 Stoneridge Drive, changeout, $23
Total fees: $734
Re-inspections and fines
Arnold Blevins Electric, 210 E. Vine Ave., extra inspection, $35
Total fees: $35
Storage buildings
Property owner, 124 Western Hills Drive, $4,000, $15
Property owner, 1310 Sydney St., $9,760, $39.40
Total value: $13,760
Total fees: $54.40
Signs
Seek Stars LLC, 510 S. Main St., $325, $15.81
U.S. Copy & Printing, 251 Brantley Road, $1,500, $18.75
All About Graphics, 122 W. Race Ave., $425, $16.06
Total value: $2,250
Total fees: $50.62
Total value, January 2021: $4,568,710
Total fees, January 2021: $14,363.51
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.