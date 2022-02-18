New Incorporation and LLC filings
Natural State Ice LLC, David Lutrell, 257 Nicholson Road in Searcy, filed Feb. 7, 2022.
ANP LLC, Willie Smith, 160 Snowden Road in Pangburn, filed Feb. 7, 2022.
Sew Ivey LLC, Kloey Madden, 120 Billy Moon Road in Romance, filed Feb. 7, 2022.
A-Team Commercial Clean Up LLC, Alissa Childress, 154 Head Lane in El Paso, filed Feb. 7, 2022.
Sherwood Forest & Land Management Company LLC, Edwin Duane Sherwood, 1446 Missile Base Road in Judsonia, filed Feb. 8, 2022.
Shady Aviation LLC, Lucas Graham Thomas, 1550 Arkansas Highway 31 N. in Beebe, filed Feb. 8, 2022.
KBS Drain Services LLC, Kyle Shirley, 141 Parrott Lane in Searcy, filed Feb. 9, 2022.
Lena Rath LLC, Lena Jo Rath, 200 W. Mulberry Ave. in Searcy, filed Feb. 9, 2022.
J&L Fitcher Roofing Inc., Jaydon K. Fitcher, 304 Baker St. in Beebe, filed Feb. 9, 2022.
Bankruptcy filings
Cody Robertson, 102 Farmer Lane in Searcy, document number 202210335, filed Feb. 8, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Brandon M. Haubert.
Douglas Sandefur, 196 Fairview Road Unit 4 in Searcy, document number 202210361, filed Feb. 10, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Casandra Lois Tackett, 7727 Arkansas Highway 13 in Searcy, document number 202210362, filed Feb. 10, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Amanda Elaine Foust, 212 Woodlawn Road in Judsonia, document number 202210367, filed Feb. 10, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: John G. Phillips.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, Feb. 10
Dalton Wayne McCosh, 19, of Rose Bud and Joanna Marie Rodriguez, 18, of Rose Bud
Jason Matthew Duncan, 40, of Mountville, S.C., and Anna Elyse Templeton, 28, of Gilbert, S.C.
Steven Don Hendrickson, 42, of Romance and Cara Suzanne Head, 49, of Romance
Friday, Feb. 11
Jacob Wayne Smith, 30, of Searcy and Ashley Nicole Ernzen, 27, of Searcy
Todd William Lawrence, 44, of Searcy and Victoria Noel Tuning, 32, of Searcy
Dustin Lee Strayhorn, 27, of Searcy and Maria Alicia Barrios, 21, of Searcy
Thomas Scott Hackworth, 23, of Searcy and Abigail Nicole Curl, 22, of Searcy
Monday, Feb. 14
Barry Wayne Brown, 51, of Searcy and Lori Lynn Davis, 50, of Searcy
Micheal Scott Coots, 55, of Trumann and Mary Sue Beck, 56, of McRae
Christopher Scott-Thomas Brock, 23, of Pleasant Plains and Madison Lorine Lynn Howart, 23, of Pleasant Plains
Christopher G. Bingham, 35, of Bradford and Elizabeth Brooke Sullivan, 25, of Bradford
Brandyn James Miller, 31, of Bald Knob and Michaella Danielle Marine, 32, of Bald Knob
George Edward Warren Wilson, 29, of Searcy and Brianna Caroline Lindsey, 29, of Searcy
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Daniel William Money, 21, of Bald Knob and Sallie Ann Clark, 18, of Heber Springs
Daniel James Jude Eidt, 44, of Searcy and Brandy Lea Malone, 42, of Searcy
James Anderson Midgett, 50, of Searcy and Jenalyn Lamer Legaspi, 31, of Searcy
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Jonathan Hugh Bowers, 38, of Searcy and Breana Nikole Mangan, 26, of Searcy
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Plaintiff Crystal Gulley and defendant Christopher Gulley; married Sept. 17, 2016; filed Oct. 25, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Connie Cooper and defendant Robert Cooper; married Aug. 31, 1997; filed Oct. 29, 2021; alimony granted; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jacob Peterson and defendant Katherine Peterson; married Sept. 4, 2016; filed Nov. 3, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Leanna Rhoads and defendant Charles Kirkham; married April 13, 2019; filed Nov. 9, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Taya Vick and defendant Darryl Vick; married May 18, 2018; filed Nov. 9, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Nathan Holland and defendant Sara Holland; married Oct. 6, 2003; filed Nov. 9, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Lauren White and defendant Terry White; married May 17, 2019; filed Nov. 12, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Amber Crutchfield and defendant Jonathan Crutchfield; married Oct. 9, 2014; filed Nov. 15, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Fred Curtis and defendant Brenda Curtis; married Aug. 30, 2013; filed Dec. 1, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
