New Incorporation and LLC filings
Paws Inn No Kill Animal Shelter & Humane Society Inc., Mary Best, 3752 Arkansas Highway 367 in Searcy, filed Feb. 6, 2023. (Change of registered agent report)
Great Lakes Auto & Car Leasing Inc., James Tyler Swindle, 2204 S. Benton St. in Searcy, filed Feb. 6, 2023. (Articles of amendment with share exchange).
AR Installation Services LLC, Greg Price, 902 Georgia Ridge Road in Searcy, filed Feb. 7, 2023. (Reinstatement)
Mitchell’s Equipment Sales & Rental LLC, Mitchell Lee Cook, 3007 Quality Drive in Searcy, filed Feb. 7, 2023. (Articles of amendment)
Town & Country Properties LLC, Clyde A. Ferguson II, 105 Kaitlyn Lane in Beebe, filed Feb. 8, 2023. (Reinstatement)
Wynn’s Automotive Products of AR LLC, Ray Robert Sims, 165 Ranchette Village Road in Searcy, filed Feb. 8, 2023. (Change of registered agent report)
Wolf Pack Jerky LLC, Mary A. Brown, 1919 Rocky Point Road in Judsonia, filed Feb. 9, 2023. (Reinstatement)
Emerald Lake Property Owners Association, Walker Lee, 1560 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, filed Feb. 9, 2023. (Change of registered agent report)
Forty Plus Hunting Club LLC, Gary Dunavin, 711 U.S. Highway 64 E. in Bald Knob, filed Feb. 10, 2023. (Change of registered agent report)
Carolyn Cares LLC, Debra Hollomon, 225 S. Washburn Road in Searcy, filed Feb. 10, 2023. (Certificate of organization)
Bankruptcy filings
Grace Cooperwood, 2100 Jonathan Lane in Searcy, document number 202310327, filed Feb. 8, 2023, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Kimberly Mullen, 1317 W. Union St. in Bald Knob, document number 202310341, filed Feb. 8, 2023, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Christy Lea Cook, 508 E. Mississippi St. in Beebe, document number 202310358, filed Feb. 9, 2023, Chapter 7, attorney: Michael E. Crawley Jr.
Leo Turner and Patricia Joan Turner, 914 S. Fir St. in Beebe, document number 202310363, filed Feb. 10, 2023, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, Feb. 9
Bailey Cole Edwards, 22, of Searcy and Carrigan Paige Moore, 21, of Searcy
Friday, Feb. 10
Brandon Keith Chancellor, 32, of Pangburn and Tori Lashell Edwards-Stocks, 27, of Pangburn
Adrian Alexander Kesler, 24, of Augusta and Alisha Marie Reed, 21, of Augusta
Darin Brett Price, 49, of Searcy and Hannah Michelle Spencer, 19, of Searcy
Jesse Franklin Drown, 29, of Letona and Mary Amber Pruitt, 28, of Letona
Colton Michael Lee Fuller, 29, of Judsonia and Marla Rena Young, 34, of Judsonia
Dustin Kyle Gillham, 35, of Searcy and Corrie Ann Colwick, 34, of Mesquite, Texas
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Nicky Shane Pulsifer, 36, of Rose Bud and Samanthalynn Treat-Hollo, 28, of Rose Bud
William Harold Harper, 85, of Searcy and Rebecca Ann Gravette, 59, of Searcy
Seth Matthew Evans, 29, of Judsonia and Sommer Michelle Halsey, 26, of Judsonia
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Michael Don McSpadden, 54, of Bradford and Regina Kay Gray, 51, of Searcy
Timothy Craig Smith Jr., 41, of Beebe and Regina Elisa Patterson, 39, of Beebe
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Thursday, Feb. 2
Plaintiff Christopher Donnell and defendant Gina Donnell; married Aug. 20, 2022; filed Dec. 2, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Rickey Porter and defendant Stephanie Porter; married April 18, 2000; filed Dec. 5, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Ginger Cohea and defendant James Cohea; married Sept. 22, 2017; filed Dec. 5, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Renee Cordell and defendant Christopher Cordell; married June 22, 2014; filed Dec. 6, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Geoffrey Carlley and defendant Shannon Bokker; unknown marriage date; filed Dec. 7, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jamie Reeves and defendant David Reeves; married Feb. 26, 2013; filed Dec. 9, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Darnel Scruggs and defendant Shellae Scruggs; married Dec. 30, 2016; filed Dec. 13, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Melissa Lindsey and defendant John Lindsey; married Dec. 31, 2009; filed Dec. 14, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Caitlin Hurley and defendant Tyler Hurley; unknown marriage date; filed Dec. 21, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Code Enforcement
The January 2023 permit reports for the Searcy Inspection Department are now available online at www.thedailycitizen.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.