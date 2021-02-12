New Incorporation and LLC filings
B&D Investments LLC, Jesse Daniel Moore, 1385 Missile Base Road in Judsonia, filed Feb. 1, 2021.
Leggett Builders LLC, Bobby Leggett, 176 Providence Road in Judsonia, filed Feb. 1, 2021.
Hilltop Acres Goat & Sheep Auction LLC, Neal Davis, 207 Arkansas Highway 321 S. in Beebe, filed Feb. 1, 2021.
Langston Farms LLC, Richard Neal Langston, 468 N. Vinity Road in Searcy, filed Feb. 1, 2021.
Redline Landscape & Design LLC, Aaron Drake Wilson, 184 Keith Road in Searcy, filed Feb. 2, 2021.
Blushing Hillside Farm LLC, Liberty Butts, 155 Donald Choate Road in Beebe, filed Feb. 3, 2021.
DMFS Investments LLC, Sohail Karani, 3097 Arkansas Highway 5 in El Paso, filed Feb. 3, 2021.
CH Dirtworks LLC, Chris Holliman, 1807 Arkansas Highway 5 S. in Romance, filed Feb. 4, 2021.
Ozark State Properties LLC, Daniel R. Adams, 122 Joy Drive in Searcy, filed Feb. 4, 2021.
Harrington House LLC, Bettye L. Harrington, 515 W. Booth Road in Searcy, filed Feb. 4, 2021.
Spearsmed Corp PA, Gregory L. Spears MD, 1604 W. Vine Ave. in Searcy, Feb. 4, 2021.
Pharm Z LLC, Zackary Kendrick, 411 S. Main St. in Beebe, filed Feb. 5, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Melanie and Lasaro Ybanez, 3798 Jackson 1 in Bradford, document number 202110330, filed Feb. 2, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Shenia L. Yancey, 605 Sandy Drive in Beebe, document number 202110360, filed Feb. 4, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Kent Pray.
Mary Lee Turney, P.O. Box 66 in Russell, document number 202110364, filed Feb. 5, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Tommy Lee and Carrie Dawn Smith, 251 Opie Road in Bald Knob, document number 202110365, filed Feb. 5, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Doug Underwood, 115 Deer Ridge Drive in Searcy, document number 202110371, filed Feb. 5, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Paul A. Schmidt.
James J. Foust, 711 Stanley Road in Bald Knob, document number 202110377, filed Feb. 5, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Plaintiff George Moore and defendant Lisa Moore; married May 30, 2020; filed Oct. 23, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Ernest Fuller and defendant Celena Fuller; married Aug. 11, 2017; filed Nov. 9, 2020; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Dillon Jones and defendant Valerie Jones; married Feb. 29, 2020; filed Nov. 9, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Rex Harrison and defendant Carla Hanks; married Sept. 14, 2019; Nov. 18, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Joshua Harrison and defendant Crystal Harrison; married Nov. 24, 1998; filed Nov. 25, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Stephen Davila and defendant Luis Davila; married May 20, 2017; filed Nov. 30, 2020; alleged cause: continuous separation.
