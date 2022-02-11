New Incorporation and LLC filings

Wolfsbridge Development LLC, Buck Gibson, 100 N. Spring St. in Searcy, filed Jan. 31, 2022.

Ed Operations LLC, Buck Gibson, 100 N. Spring St. in Searcy, filed Jan. 31, 2022.

WBL1 Operations LLC, Buck Gibson, 100 N. Spring St. in Searcy, filed Jan. 31, 2022.

Magnolia Development Phase 2 LLC, Buck Gibson, 100 N. Spring St. in Searcy, filed Feb. 1, 2022.

Diamond G Cattle Company LLC, Jeff Green, 993 Maple Drive in Judsonia, filed Feb. 1, 2022.

B&J Auto & Repairs LLC, Brandi B. Washington, 11 Apache Drive in Searcy, filed Feb. 1, 2022.

Hartgraves Homes LLC, Jonathan Allen Hartgraves, 520 Galina St. in Beebe, filed Feb. 4, 2022.

Marriages

Marriage licenses applied for through White County:

Thursday, Jan. 27

Daniel Colter Evans, 26, of Searcy and Chloe Kathryne Batten, 22, of Searcy

Joshua Don Barker, 40, of Bradford and Mary Elizabeth Bly, 44, of Bradford

Friday, Jan. 28

Edward Allen Pearson, 49, of West Memphis and Pamela Renea Hill, 36, of Searcy

Monday, Jan. 31

Richard Allen Thompson Jr., 66, of Higginson and Tammie Sue Thompson, 60, of Higginson

Joseph Franz Luna Jr., 22, of Roseberg, Texas, and Michela Joy Short, 18, of Searcy

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Grady Eugene Hamrick, 80, of Bald Knob and Mary Beth W. Dennis, 76, of Colt

James Neil Davison, 47, of Bald Knob and Holly L. Fowler, 46, of Bald Knob

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Gregory Don Hammond, 64, of Searcy and Kerry Leigh Pitt, 57, of Searcy

Dakota Lee Dawson, 28, of Bald Knob and Hailey Rose Duke, 20, of Bald Knob

Alldonn Ray Skelton, 26, of Searcy and Deavin Brooke Adcock, 29, of Searcy

Orin Connor Threat, 26, of Beebe and Evin Sloan Lerner, 20, of Beebe

Charles Jason Kirkham II, 44, of McRae and Stacey Leanne Kelly, 53, of McRae

Friday, Feb. 4

Andrew Blake Pendleton, 34, of Searcy and Kayla Renae Plank, 36, of Searcy

Monday, Feb. 7

Adam Keith Haile, 35, of Searcy and Jessica Nichole Berry, 33, of Searcy

Michael David Allison, 49, of Judsonia and Katie Jo Clawson, 39, of Judsonia

William Perry Taylor, 33, of Searcy and Chassidy Ann Beltz, 41, of Searcy

Jonathan Blaine Spivey, 30, of Searcy and Lexie Kristen Maples, 32, of Searcy

Keith Lamont Lawrence, 48, of Searcy and Amanda Joy Robertson, 39, of Alexander

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Benjamin Lucas Long, 27, of Judsonia and Tiffany Marie Morgan, 25, of Judsonia

Divorces

Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:

Plaintiff Mary Carroll and defendant Tommy Carroll; married Oct. Oct. 24, 1997; filed Aug. 24, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Ronnie Medler and defendant Kimberly Medler; married March 4, 2019; filed Aug. 27, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Jessie Massey and defendant Brandy Massey of White County; married March 23, 2001; filed Sept. 2, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Herbert Joiner and defendant Nicole Joiner of White County; married Sept. 15, 2010; filed Sept. 14, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Connie Brown and defendant William Brown of White County; married June 1, 1997; filed Sept. 28, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Katherine Britt and defendant Joshua Britt; married June 1, 2013; filed Sept. 29, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Tami Price and defendant Jacob Price; married Sept. 26, 2009; filed Oct. 4, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Steven Simpson and defendant Brittany Simpson; married May 12, 2018; filed Oct. 15, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Tyler Wilson and defendant Katherine Wilson; married Aug. 22, 2015; filed Oct. 22, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.

