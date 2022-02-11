New Incorporation and LLC filings
Wolfsbridge Development LLC, Buck Gibson, 100 N. Spring St. in Searcy, filed Jan. 31, 2022.
Ed Operations LLC, Buck Gibson, 100 N. Spring St. in Searcy, filed Jan. 31, 2022.
WBL1 Operations LLC, Buck Gibson, 100 N. Spring St. in Searcy, filed Jan. 31, 2022.
Magnolia Development Phase 2 LLC, Buck Gibson, 100 N. Spring St. in Searcy, filed Feb. 1, 2022.
Diamond G Cattle Company LLC, Jeff Green, 993 Maple Drive in Judsonia, filed Feb. 1, 2022.
B&J Auto & Repairs LLC, Brandi B. Washington, 11 Apache Drive in Searcy, filed Feb. 1, 2022.
Hartgraves Homes LLC, Jonathan Allen Hartgraves, 520 Galina St. in Beebe, filed Feb. 4, 2022.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, Jan. 27
Daniel Colter Evans, 26, of Searcy and Chloe Kathryne Batten, 22, of Searcy
Joshua Don Barker, 40, of Bradford and Mary Elizabeth Bly, 44, of Bradford
Friday, Jan. 28
Edward Allen Pearson, 49, of West Memphis and Pamela Renea Hill, 36, of Searcy
Monday, Jan. 31
Richard Allen Thompson Jr., 66, of Higginson and Tammie Sue Thompson, 60, of Higginson
Joseph Franz Luna Jr., 22, of Roseberg, Texas, and Michela Joy Short, 18, of Searcy
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Grady Eugene Hamrick, 80, of Bald Knob and Mary Beth W. Dennis, 76, of Colt
James Neil Davison, 47, of Bald Knob and Holly L. Fowler, 46, of Bald Knob
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Gregory Don Hammond, 64, of Searcy and Kerry Leigh Pitt, 57, of Searcy
Dakota Lee Dawson, 28, of Bald Knob and Hailey Rose Duke, 20, of Bald Knob
Alldonn Ray Skelton, 26, of Searcy and Deavin Brooke Adcock, 29, of Searcy
Orin Connor Threat, 26, of Beebe and Evin Sloan Lerner, 20, of Beebe
Charles Jason Kirkham II, 44, of McRae and Stacey Leanne Kelly, 53, of McRae
Friday, Feb. 4
Andrew Blake Pendleton, 34, of Searcy and Kayla Renae Plank, 36, of Searcy
Monday, Feb. 7
Adam Keith Haile, 35, of Searcy and Jessica Nichole Berry, 33, of Searcy
Michael David Allison, 49, of Judsonia and Katie Jo Clawson, 39, of Judsonia
William Perry Taylor, 33, of Searcy and Chassidy Ann Beltz, 41, of Searcy
Jonathan Blaine Spivey, 30, of Searcy and Lexie Kristen Maples, 32, of Searcy
Keith Lamont Lawrence, 48, of Searcy and Amanda Joy Robertson, 39, of Alexander
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Benjamin Lucas Long, 27, of Judsonia and Tiffany Marie Morgan, 25, of Judsonia
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Plaintiff Mary Carroll and defendant Tommy Carroll; married Oct. Oct. 24, 1997; filed Aug. 24, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Ronnie Medler and defendant Kimberly Medler; married March 4, 2019; filed Aug. 27, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jessie Massey and defendant Brandy Massey of White County; married March 23, 2001; filed Sept. 2, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Herbert Joiner and defendant Nicole Joiner of White County; married Sept. 15, 2010; filed Sept. 14, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Connie Brown and defendant William Brown of White County; married June 1, 1997; filed Sept. 28, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Katherine Britt and defendant Joshua Britt; married June 1, 2013; filed Sept. 29, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Tami Price and defendant Jacob Price; married Sept. 26, 2009; filed Oct. 4, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Steven Simpson and defendant Brittany Simpson; married May 12, 2018; filed Oct. 15, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Tyler Wilson and defendant Katherine Wilson; married Aug. 22, 2015; filed Oct. 22, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
