New Incorporation and LLC filings
AWS Tower Construction LLC, Caleb Douglass Davidson, 822 Swinging Bridge Road in Beebe, filed Jan. 30, 2023. (Certificate of organization)
Sunward Equipment Sales & Rental LLC, Mitchell Lee Cook, 3007 Quality Drive in Searcy, filed Jan. 30, 2023. (Certificate of organization)
Yellow Rose Land & Cattle Company, LLC, Christopher Edwin Kauffman, 101 Tamara Lane in Searcy, filed Jan. 30, 2023. (Certificate of organization)
Tipsy Design LLC, Tama Eades, 107 Northstar Lane in Searcy, filed Jan. 31, 2023. (Change of registered agent or office)
Johnston Remodeling Services LLC, Terry Johnston, 341 Louie Pruitt Road in Beebe, filed Jan. 31, 2023. (Certificate of organization)
Flight Maintenance Inc., Anthony B. McConnaughhay, 2609 S. Main St. Hangar SW 1 in Searcy, filed Feb. 1, 2023. (Articles of dissolution)
Randi Dulaney Agency LLC, Randi Dulaney, 710 Dewitt Henry Drive E. in Beebe, filed Feb. 2, 2023. (Reinstatement)
Bruce’s Appliance Sales & Service Inc, Bruce Edward Branscum, 141 Emerald Lake Road in Searcy, filed Feb. 2, 2023. (Change of registered agent or office)
Bankruptcy filings
Rebecca Jackson, 113 Mountside in Pangburn, document number 202310271, filed Jan. 31, 2023, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Richard G. and Jennifer K. Bernard, 154 Graham Road in Judsonia, document number 202310289, filed Feb. 3, 2023, Chapter 13, attorney: Kent Pray.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, Feb. 2
Colt Christian Williams, 22, of The Colony, Texas, and Sophie Claire Latimore, 23, of The Colony, Texas
Friday, Feb. 3
Daniel Edward Ferren, 40, of Searcy and Charlotte Lynn Barkley, 37, of Beebe
Branden William Jones, 39, of Searcy and Shilah Marie Demaree, 35, of Searcy
Monday, Feb. 6
Kent Norman Commuso, 58, of Bald Knob and Bonnie Todd Hale, 58, of Bald Knob
Charles Phillip Hamilton, 64, of Bald Knob and Regina Leeann Parrett, 476, of Bald Knob
Jerrell Deshone Brown, 38, of Searcy and Ce’Jae Jalisa Hodge, 27, of Searcy
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Aaron David Young, 38, of Searcy and Samantha Jo Pinner, 34, of Searcy
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Ismael Del Toro Jr., 36, of Searcy and Angela De-Shay Smith, 40, of Searcy
Breshawn Antonio Joseff, 18, of Beebe and Anna Joy Elizabeth Kidd, 20, of Beebe
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Thursday, Feb. 2
Plaintiff Christina Haile and defendant Noah Haile; married March 27, 2020; filed Nov. 7, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jeremy Dyer and defendant Heather Doran; unknown marriage date; filed Nov. 14, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Demya Burton and defendant Devarius Burton; married Oct. 30, 2020; filed Nov. 14, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Kayla Palacios and defendant Kenneth Palacios; married July 11, 2022; filed Nov. 16, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Madison Little and defendant Walker Little; married Dec. 12, 2020; filed Nov. 18, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Alexis Woody and defendant Jackson Woody; married Dec. 14, 2019; filed Nov. 22, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Lisa Saxton and defendant Anthony Saxton; married March 25, 2018; filed Nov. 22, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Kathy Lowrey Smith and defendant Vernon Smith; married Sept. 20, 2019; filed Nov. 23, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Amanda Hardwick and defendant Kenneth Hardwick; married Feb. 13, 2014; filed Nov. 28, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
