New Incorporation and LLC filings
2 B Butchered Mobile Slaughter LLC, Brain Nicholas Smith, 2414 Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, filed Nov. 23, 2020.
Flying C Management LLC, Daniel Cossey, 23 SE Searcy Municipal Airport in Searcy, filed Nov. 23, 2020.
Friday Property Management LLC, Jenna Friday, 4 Burr Oak Court in Searcy, filed Nov. 23, 2020.
Rocky Top Enterprises LLC, Kristi Spurlin, 120 Muscadine Lane in Searcy, filed Nov. 24, 2020.
Rxeagle LLC, Justin Duane Piker, 232 W. Main St. in Bradford, filed Nov. 25, 2020.
Bankruptcy filings
Brandon J. Smith, 909 Holmes Road Apt. 28 in Searcy, document number 202014343, filed Nov. 24, 2020, Chapter 7, attorney: Chris Foster.
Sharon L. Hanna, 402 Country Squire Lane in Searcy, document number 202014382, filed Nov. 30, 2020, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Brenda L. Myers, P.O. Box 88 in Judsonia, document number 202014408, Dec. 1, 2020, Chapter 7, attorney: Kent Pray.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Jason Ray Cates, 41, of Beebe and Cassidy Lerae Christenson, 31, of Beebe
Garrett Lane Holloway, 19, of Pleasant Plains and Emily Ann Sheppard, 18, of Searcy
Shelton R. Jones, 33, of Searcy and Mackenzie Alexandra Clayton, 27, of Searcy
Joshua Taylor White, 29, of Beebe and Breanna Elyse McCrystal, 27, of Beebe
Monday, Nov. 30
Michael Christopher Davis, 29, of Beebe and Danielle Erin Croy, 24, of Enola
Zachary T. Cross, 37, of Judsonia and Randie Maryian Ollis, 26, of Judsonia
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Bobby Joe Moon Jr., 60, of Beebe and Bernadette Lorene Cox, 61, of Bald Knob
Gary W. Owens, 47, of Beebe and Kimberley Ann Snodgrass, 44, of Bald Knob
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Derrek Wayne Goff, 31, of Beebe and Kali Racheal McCoy, 23, of Searcy
Thursday, Dec. 3
Jeremy W. Mingues, 39, of Beebe and Karlye Marie Coffman, 35, of Beebe
Brett A. McEuen, 38, of McRae and Christina F. Pinner, 37, of McRae
