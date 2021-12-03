New Incorporation and LLC filings
Walkerman’s Cabin LLC, 515 S. Main St. in Searcy, filed Nov. 22, 2021.
Bryant Land Leveling LLC, Ashley Kay Bryant, 1054 Arkansas Highway 385 in Griffithville, filed Nov. 22, 2021.
Christ for Czechia, Dr. Rodney Smith, 300 Riverview Road in Searcy, filed Nov. 23, 2021.
Beals Trucking & Dirt Work LLC, Bradley Thomas Beals, 533 Salem Church Road in Judsonia, filed Nov. 24, 2021.
Horseshoe Lake Lodge LLC, Michelle Davis, 214 Linda Kay Circle in Searcy, filed Nov. 24, 2021.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Willie James Young, 46, of Searcy and Morgan Lee Smithson, 28, of Searcy
Monday, Nov. 29
James E. Strohl, 51, of Morristown, Ind., and Trina Lynn Knight, 54, of Muncie, Ind.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Adrian Noe Gomez, 38, of Searcy and Sarah Elizabeth Gallardo, 38, of Searcy
Levi Benjamin Duvall, 21, of Searcy and Hadley Elizabeth McDaniel, 21, of Searcy
Thursday, Dec. 2
Terry Lee Mullinax, 33, of Benton and Kali Danielle Morgan, 31, of Bald Knob
Hershel Ray Siler, 21, of Searcy and Hannah Faith Buchanan, 18, of Searcy
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Plaintiff Illa Boyster and defendant Michael Boyster of White County; married July 11, 1998; filed Jan. 13, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Dustin Hubbard and defendant Latisha Hubbard; married Aug. 3, 2018; filed Jan. 27, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Tiffany Edwards and defendant Kendel Edwards of Lonoke County; married April 20, 2015; filed Aug. 21, 2020; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Kevine Brown and defendant Ieshia Brown; married Aug. 20, 2009; filed March 9, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Patricia Gonazalez and defendant Felipe Gonzalez; married May 1, 2007; filed May 10, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Sharon Fornelli and defendant Jay Fornelli; married July 3, 1975; filed July 2, 2021; alimony was granted; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jerry Thomas and defendant Mary Thomas; married July 15, 1990; filed July 19, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Angel Bear and defendant Joshua Rusterholtz; married Aug. 17, 2012; filed July 22, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Michelle Wallace and defendant George Wallace; married Aug. 16, 1995; filed July 28, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Code Enforcement
The following are the monthly permit reports for the Searcy Inspection Department for November 2021: (Each permit is followed by the address, value and fees.)
New single family
Lehr Construction, 505 N. Horton St., $75,000, $347.20
T & M Builders, 923 Sinclair Court, $275,000, $1,068.10
Total value: $350,000
Total fees: $1,415.30
Remodel/addition single family
Property owner, 106 Seminole Drive, $35,000, $102.50
Stevens Commercial Contractors, 57 Country Club Circle, $500,000, $1,265
Hart Construction, 107 S. Oak St., $60,000, $165
L2 Investments, 1003 Holly St., $15,000, $50
Total value: $610,000
Total fees: $1,582.50
New commercial
Jerry Joyner Construction, 701 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, $300,000, $1,071
Ideal Construction Co., 2301 E. Race Ave., $1,910,345, $6,707.20
Total value: $2,210,345
Total fees: $7,778.20
Add to commercial
Wagner General Contractors, 2223 E. Race Ave., $42,000, $120
CDI Contractors LLC, 205 S. Spring St., $12,941, $50
Total value: $54,941
Total fees: $170
Demolition/moving permits
Moyer Excavating, 510 S. Maple St., $455
Total fees: $455
Electrical permits
Clairday Electric, 1400 W. Race Ave., remodel, $50
Harding University, 124 S. Turner St., remodel, $50
Roberson Electric, 1303 Ridgefield Circle, new construction, $50
Richardson Electric, 21 Southwind Blvd., accessory building, $50
Carlton Webb Electric, 6 Edgehill Road, remodel, $50
Cin Con Electric, 129 Loblolly Road, service upgrade, $50
Clairday Electric, 106 Larkspur Drive, remodel, $100
Sunpro Solar, 6 Whippoorwill Drive, solar panels $48,174, $170.44
Seark Services, 715 Pin Oak Drive, remodel, $50
Reed Electric, 123 Covington Road, addition, $50
Reliable Electrical Solutions, 2301 E. Race Ave., new construction, $50
Bolton Electric, 909 N. James St., meter, $50
Total value: $48,174
Total fees: $770.44
Church and school
Harding University, 124 S. Turner St., $475,000, $1,202.50
Total value: $475,000
Total fees: $1,202.50
Plumbing inspections and permits
Doug James Plumbing, 104 Ponderosa Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Robbins Plumbing, 2105 Rehoboth Drive, new construction, $50
Hayes Plumbing, 2302 Llama Drive, remodel, $50
Harding University, 124 S. Turner St., remodel, $50
Able Plumbing, 125 N. Poplar St., gas inspection, $35
Williams Plumbing, 5 Zadie Court, W/H changeout, $18
Lindsey Plumbing, 46 Indian Trail, water/sewer service, $35
Doug James Plumbing, 410 W. Center Ave., W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 1020 Pioneer Road, W/H changeout, $18
Andily Plumbing, 908 E. River Ave., W/H changeout, $18
Andily Plumbing, 125 Charles Thomas Blvd., W/H changeout, $18
Hayes Plumbing, 701 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, new construction, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 147 Ponderosa Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Linn’s Plumbing, 1012 W. Booth Road, gas inspection, $35
Able Plumbing, 27 Southwind Blvd., new construction, $50
Able Plumbing, 1108 E. River Ave., water/sewer service, $35
Brien Black Plumbing, 715 Pin Oak Drive, remodel, $50
Brien Black Plumbing, 1508 W. Center Ave., gas inspection, $35
Property owner, 1107 W. Academy, Ave., gas inspection, $35
Lindsey Plumbing, 1509 W. Arch Ave., gas inspection, $35
Doug James Plumbing, 605 Chrisp Ave., W/H changeout, $18
Ingram’s Plumbing, 3645 Ferren Trail, gas inspection, $35
Doug James Plumbing, 608 Rodgers Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Andily Plumbing, 803 Golfview Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Lindsey Plumbing, 1306 W. Vine Ave., gas inspection, $35
B&W Plumbing, 2332 Saxony Blvd., new construction, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 16 Cottonwood Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Total fees: $863
Fence permits
Bobby’s Fence, 1401 E. Moore Ave., $15
Faith Fence, 101 S. Lucy St., $15
Chris Price Home Improvement, 1007 Laurel Court, $15
Bobby’s Fence, 614 Chesapeake Drive, $15
Bobby’s Fence, 1323 Bent Tree Lane, $15
Property Woner, 610 Pin Oak Drive, $15
Total fees: $90
Swimming pool permits
Crystal Clear Pools, 620 River Oaks Blvd., $37,000, $127.50
Total value: $37,000
Total fees: $127.50
HVAC permits and inspections
Mize Heat & Air, 2223 E. Race Ave., remodel, $65
Mize Heat & Air, 204 S. Oak St. No. 1, changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 1509 W. Arch Ave., changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 1303 Ridgefield Circle, new construction, $50
Harding University, 124 S. Turner St., remodel, $380
Michael Roberson Heat & Air, 1405 Forrest Drive, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 806 Adamson Drive, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 3226 Saddlebrook Drive, ductwork and changeout, $50
Mason Heat & Air, 6 Edgehill Road, remodel, $95
Mason Heat & Air, 2504 Brittany Lane, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 20 Cattail Road, changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 17 Silver Oak Drive, changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 51 Country Club Circle, mini split add and changeout, $73
Mize Heat & Air, 2 Ute Drive, changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 123 Brookhaven Road, changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 2221 S. Benton St., changeout, $23
Mason Heat & Air, 1508 W. Center Ave., changeout, $23
Jeff Meeds Heat & Air, 1919 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, remodel, $65
Jeff Meeds Heat & Air, 1921 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, remodel, $65
Jeff Meeds Heat & Air, 1923 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, remodel, $65
Mize Heat & Air, 511 Country Club Road, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 52 Country Club Circle, changeout, $23
Accuracy Heat & Air, 113 Black Oak Place, changeout, $23
Accuracy Heat & Air, 129 Loblolly Road, changeout, $23
Infinity Services, 103 Cloverdale Blvd., changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 9 River Oaks Trail, changeout, $23
Bruce’s Appliance Sales & Service, 102 Tara Court, changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 1505 Tulip Ave., remodel, $50
Budget Heat & Air, 1411 E. Moore Ave., changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 1410 Randall Drive, changeout, $23
Total fees: $1,418
Re-inspections and fines
Cin Con Electric, 129 Loblolly Road, re-inspection, $35
Total fees: $35
Storage/accessory buildings
Property owner, 513 Crain Drive, $12,978, $47.45
Total value: $12,978
Total fees: $47.45
Signs
All About Graphics, 507 Jimmy Carr Drive, $395, $15.99
Superior Neon Signs, 2225 E. Race Ave., $5,104, $27.76
Total value: $5,499
Total fees: $43.75
Total value, November 2021: $3,803,937
Total fees, November 2021: $15,998.64
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.