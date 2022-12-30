New Incorporation and LLC filings
Temple Baptist Church, Searcy, Randy Strayhorn, 3007 W. Country Club Road in Searcy, filed Dec. 19, 2022. (Change of registered agent report)
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Temple Baptist Church, Searcy, Randy Strayhorn, 3007 W. Country Club Road in Searcy, filed Dec. 19, 2022. (Change of registered agent report)
Trash Taxi LLC, Michael Wayne Faircloth, 115 Tree Lakes Court in Searcy, filed Dec. 19, 2022. (Certificate of organization)
Tatanka Trading LLC, Buck Gibson, 100 N. Spring St. in Searcy, filed Dec. 19, 2022. (Certificate of organization)
J’s Classy Car Detailing LLC, Jordan Gillespie, 39 Rebecca Lane in Searcy, filed Dec. 19, 2022. (Certificate of organization)
Stuckey Roofing Company, LLC, Michael Aaron Stuckey, 227 Horseshoe Lake Road in Griffithville, filed Dec. 19, 2022. (Certificate of organization)
Rhoden Hunting Club Inc., Louetta Blount, 112 Janie Lane in Searcy, filed Dec. 20, 2022. (Tax contact update)
Wolf Pack Quality Construction LLC, Dennis Denson, 129 Deer Ridge Drive in Searcy, filed Dec. 20, 2022.(Change of registered agent report)
Rhoden Hunting Club Inc., Louetta Blount, 112 Janie Lane in Searcy, filed Dec. 20, 2022. (Tax contact update)
2 Twisted Sisters, Inc, Melisa Akens, 704 W. Iowa St. in Beebe, filed Dec. 21, 2022. (Change of registered agent report)
Gale Family Freight LLC, Matthew L. Gale, 2707 Ashley Drive in Searcy, filed Dec. 21, 2022. (Change of registered agent report)
Alliance Power Washing LLC, Caleb Wade Harness, 2986 Arkansas Highway 5 in El Paso, filed Dec. 21, 2022. (Change of registered agent report)
Soaring Eagle Enterprises LLC, Robert Fason, 4844 ArkansasHighway 36 W. in Searcy, filed Dec. 22, 2022. (Reinstatement)
Optimist Club of Searcy Inc., David Allen Goff, 121 Choctaw Drive in Searcy, filed Dec. 22, 2022. (Change of registered agent report)
Joni Foster, 147 Thurman Weir in McRae, document number 202213562, filed Dec. 21, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Carson Kemp Dycus, 22, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., and Addison Leigh Butler, 21, of Searcy
Alexander David Key, 25, of Searcy and Lauren Elizabeth Rappold, 25, of Searcy
Dallas Aaron Shockley, 28, of Judsonia and Shari Jazmine Gale Edwards, 26, of Judsonia
Daniel Christopher Terrell, 37, of Beebe and Kelia Danielle Bell, 41, of Beebe
Gary Scott Jones, 42, of Bald Knob and Hailie Briann Jackson, 23, of Bald Knob
Erick Herrera, 25, of Searcy and Isobel Dannette Martinez, 24, of Searcy
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.