New Incorporation and LLC filings
Wicked Guinea Hauling LLC, Jeffrey P. Phillips, 188 Buck Glade Road in Beebe, filed Dec. 20, 2021.
Purple Rose Properties LLC, Louis Froud, 4053 Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia, filed Dec. 21, 2021.
Psalm 24 Properties LLC, Vance Bow, 801 W. Woodruff Ave. in Searcy, filed Dec. 21, 2021.
4D Hauling & Rental LLC, Marc Alan Dontigney Jr., 204 S. River Road in Searcy, filed Dec. 21, 2021.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Monday, Dec. 27
Brock Louis Joslin, 41, of Austin and Lindsey Marie Wiley, 38, of Russell
Spencer O’Neal Greene, 24, of Pangburn and Ashley Nicole Vaughan, 23, of Pangburn
Todd Michael Castera, 19, of Romance and Olyvia Grace Thomas, 19, of Searcy
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Zachary Dell Osborn, 27, of Letona and Briana Gail Rettig, 26, of Letona
William Delaine Brackenridge, 45, of Searcy and Amanda Louise Ulery, 40, of Searcy
Jonathan Dwayne Campbell, 42, of Searcy and Megan Lynn Jessee, 34, of Searcy
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Matthew Collins Seibert, 49, of Searcy and Rebecca Ann Sweet, 45, of Searcy
Joseph Daniel Young, 27, of Rose Bud and Emily Nicole Pinson, 25, of Searcy
Sem Cardoza, 35, of Newport and Cecilia Carrillo Castandeda, 20, of Kensett
Echo Lee Morris, 21, of Tuckerman and Kaitlin Marie Parrish, 19, of Floral
