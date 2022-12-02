New Incorporation and LLC filings
The following filed for a change of registered agent or office: (All LLCs and corporations are required to designate a registered agent when filing with the secretary of state and report changes.)
The Robert E. Elliott Foundation, 103 Claire Cove in Searcy, filed Nov. 14, 2022.
Spearsmed Corp. Pa, Gregory L. Spears MD, 584 Honey Hill Road in Searcy, filed Nov. 14, 2022.
White County Physician Group, Mark Amox, 3214 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, filed Nov. 15, 2022.
White County Medical Foundation, Marx Amox, 3214 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, filed Nov. 15, 2022.
Eichhorn Investments LLC, Jeanette Michele Eichhorn, 186 Deer Trail in Searcy, filed Nov. 15, 2022.
Artisan Designs LLC, Nicholas Frederick Hubach, 101 Teresa Lane in Searcy, filed Nov. 16, 2022.
Hair & Body Boutique LLC, Amy Gibson Bubbus, 271 McGraw Lake Road in Beebe, filed Nov. 18, 2022.
Frets & Strings LLC, Robert Lee Wright III, 1109 Bent Tree Lane in Searcy, filed Nov. 18, 2022.
Bankruptcy filings
William Paul Edom, 1492 Missile Base Road in Judsonia, document number 202213197, filed Nov. 15, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Charlotte A. Tsukas, 1087 Red Hill Road in Romance, document number 202213202, filed Nov. 15, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: John A. Flynn.
Robert Wilburn and Nichole Michelle Perkins, 102 Deer Ridge Drive in Searcy, document number 202213237, filed Nov. 18, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Frank Falkner.
Leslie Diane Martin, 103 Sunflower Lane in Beebe, document number 202213245, filed Nov. 18, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: John G. Phillips.
Joyce T. Smith, 2909 E. Moore Ave. in Searcy, document number 202213253, filed Nov. 18, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Scott and Stacey Dunn, 1906 Forey St. in Judsonia, document number 202213269, filed Nov. 22, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Michael E. Crawley Jr.
Deanna Lynn Hernandez, P.O. Box 603 in Rose Bud, document number 202213285, filed Nov. 23, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: William F. Godbold IV.
Tammy Wiliams, 108 Renee St. in Searcy, document number 202213286, filed Nov. 23, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Jordan Fortune, 124 Clinton Dr. in Searcy, document number 202213290, filed Nov. 23, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Brian C. Wilson.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Monday, Nov. 28
Kevin Allan Crank, 41, of Texarkana and Sarah Elizabeth Griffin, 39, of Searcy
Tre Skyler Maxwell, 23, of Searcy and Kallie Michelle Musgrave, 22, of Searcy
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Daniel Miller Watrous, 21, of Spring, Texas, and Abigail Celeste Harris, 21, of Greensboro, N.C.
Douglas Alcontin Go Jr., 25, of Heber Springs and Risty J. Sausal Olivio, 30, of Heber Springs
Devin Christopher-Hansen Creameans, 24, of Searcy and Ashton Grace Herekamp, 24, of Searcy
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Thursday, Dec. 1
Plaintiff Janelda Patrick and defendant Doyal Patrick; married June 17, 2014; filed Jan. 27, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jennifer Mashburn and defendant Bryan Mashburn; married Aug. 26, 2011; filed Feb. 7, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jennifer Eickmeyer and defendant Philip Eickmeyer; married June 5, 1998; filed May 25, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Joey McDonald and defendant Danielle McDonald; married Nov. 12, 2016; filed Dec. 2, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Brittney Wood and defendant James Wood; married July 30, 2015; filed March 3, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Ryan Adams and defendant Melanie Adams; married Oct. 30, 1998; filed March 29, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Carrie Blackburn and defendant Matthew Roberts; married May 7, 2021; filed April 6, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Deanna Cannon and defendant Willian Cannon; married Dec. 22, 2012; filed April 18, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Chas Williams and defendant Aundrey Williams; married Jan. 28, 2004; filed May 6, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Chasiti Macklin and defendant Edvon Macklin; married Dec. 5, 2017; filed June 9, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff William Sample and defendant Sheena Willis of White County; married June 3, 2016; filed June 13, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Laura Brown and defendant Bradley Brown; married Dec. 21, 2012; filed June 21, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
