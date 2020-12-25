New Incorporation and LLC filings
Legacy Properties of Searcy LLC, Anna N. Layne, 200 W. Mulberry Ave. in Searcy, filed Dec. 14, 2020.
Habitat Commercial Leasing LLC, Chadwick S. Carger, 418 E. Booth Road in Searcy, filed Dec. 14, 2020.
Habitat Holding LLC, Chadwick S. Carger, 418 E. Booth Road in Searcy, filed Dec. 14, 2020.
Angela Drury Counseling LLC, Angela Drury, 1104 Creekstone Cove in Searcy, filed Dec. 14, 2020.
Chervonne Catron & Company LTD Co., Chervonne Catron, 2412 Cattail Road in Searcy, filed Dec. 14, 2020.
Cassidyaamz LLC, Cassidy Anglin, 404 Meadow Lake Circle No. 8 in Searcy, filed Dec. 14, 2020.
Torqueflite Aviation LLC, James Paul Maglothin Jr., 116 Countryside Drive in El Paso, filed Dec. 14, 2020.
Plaisance Holdings LLC, Timothy Plaisance, 232 Ranchette Village Loop in Searcy, filed Dec. 15, 2020.
Plaisance Automotive Group LLC, Timothy Plaisance, 232 Ranchette Village Loop in Searcy, filed Dec. 15, 2020.
Ultimate Builders LLC, Dewayne Boswell, 124 Brittany Lane in El Paso, filed Dec. 16, 2020.
Taqueria Grace Inc., Alfonso Lopez, 417 Audley Bolton Drive in Searcy, filed Dec. 16, 2020.
Brock Holdings & Construction LLC, Gregory Brock, 1287 Arkansas Highway 31 N. in Beebe, filed Dec. 16, 2020.
Waldron SNF Operations LLC, Buck Gibson, 100 N. Spring St. in Searcy, filed Dec. 17, 2020.
WHC Health Holdings LLC, Buck Gibson, 100 N. Spring St. in Searcy, filed Dec. 17, 2020.
Baker Farms Trucking LLC, Keith Baker, 200 Safley Road in Judsonia, filed Dec. 17, 2020.
Bankruptcy filings
Christina Dawn Blackwood, 227 Hastings Road in Judsonia, document number 202014561, filed Dec. 17, 2020, Chapter 7, attorney: Kathy A. Cruz.
Nancy Inez Williams, 211 Head Lane in Beebe, document number 202014569, filed Dec. 17, 2020, Chapter 7, attorney: John G. Phillips.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, Dec. 17
Vance Edward Moudy, 53, of Judsonia and Jocefina Eva Padron-Jones, 23, of Beebe
Friday, Dec. 18
Brett Robertson, 37, of McRae and Whitney Rebecca Etheridge, 36, of McRae
Taylor Anthony Boals, 31, of Searcy and Michelle Lenea Free, 39, of Searcy
Jeremy I Tyler Moser, 27, of Judsonia and Sheila Katelynn Onesti, 20, of Judsonia
James William Van Pelt, 34, of Searcy and Latasha Mathis Watson, 32, of Searcy
Monday, Dec. 21
Jonathan Lane Ausbrooks, 24, of Judsonia and Toni McKenzie Bryant, 21, of Judsonia
Juhyung Kim, 26, of Louisville, Ky., and Katarina Cristeen Wornock, 22, of Searcy
Trevor Dylan Jackson, 25, of Bald Knob and Kallie Nicole Middleton, 23, of Bald Knob
Joseph Wesley May, 46, of McRae and Rhianna Yvonne Tilley Brow, 44, of McRae
Cristian Sanchez Perez, 21, of Judsonia and Courtney Allison Ramsey, 20, of Searcy
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Samiel Allen Holland, 19, of Ward and Taylee Ann Martin, 21, of Ward
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.