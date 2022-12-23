New Incorporation and LLC filings
Danny Hayes Construction Inc., Danny Hayes, 193 S. Smyrna Road in Searcy, filed Dec. 12, 2022. (Articles of dissolution)
Pallet Town Games LLC, Kanen Skinner, 913 Upchurch St. in Bald Knob, filed Dec. 12, 2022. (Certificate of organization)
Las Cabos Social Club of Morrilton, 206 N. Locust St. in Searcy, filed Dec. 12, 2022. (Application for fictitious name)
DM Metal Works LLC, David Myers, 145 Langston Lane Unit B in Beebe, filed Dec. 12, 2022. (Certificate of organization)
County Medical Equipment, LLC, Johney Gibson, 713 Marion St., Searcy filed Dec. 13, 2022. (Miscellaneous filing)
Jonathan Bell Services, LLC, Jonathan Clinton Bell, 855 Dewey Road in Pangburn, filed Dec. 13, 2022. (Certificate of organization)
Little Saints Child Development Center, Inc, 2509 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, filed Dec. 13, 2022. (Change of registered agent or office)
Reynolds Prospects LLC, Rufina Marie Reynolds, 111 Johnston Road in Searcy, filed Dec. 13, 2022. (Certificate of organization)
Nuttin Like It LLC, Lester Lee Larkin, 488 Honey Hill Road in Searcy, filed Dec. 13, 2022. (Articles of dissolution)
Pharm Z LLC, Zakary Lee Kendrick, 411 S. Main St. in Beebe, filed Dec. 14, 2022. (Articles of amendment)
Jumpin Jupiter Cabot LLC, Christopher Brian Terry, 480 Jones Road in Beebe, filed Dec. 16, 2022. (Change of registered agent or office and tax contact update and articles of amendment)
Hendrix Emporium LLC, Ethan Hendrix, 5876 Arkansas Highway 36 W. in Rose Bud, filed Dec. 16, 2022. (Change of registered agent or office)
Central AR Elite Baseball Beebe, 3413 Arkansas Highway 367 N. in Bald Knob, filed Dec. 16, 2022. (Change of registered agent or office)
Bankruptcy filings
Alex and Rebeka Riggan, P.O. Box 1935 in Searcy, document number 202213483, filed Dec. 14, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Kent Pray.
John and Ashley McGhee, 3036 Arkansas Highway 267 S. in McRae, document number 202213487, field Dec. 14, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Bennett Stuckey.
Charles J. and Stacey L. Kelly, 711 N. Grand Ave. in McRae, document number 202213495, filed Dec. 15, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Amanda C. Walker, 109 Lynn St. in Judsonia, document number 202213505, filed Dec. 15, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Yvonne and Simone Marie, 2444 Fairview Road in Pangburn, document number 202213515, filed Dec. 16, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: James O. Wyre II.
James Finley, P.O. Box 25 in Higginson, document number 202213534, filed Dec. 19, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Vanessa C. Adams.
David Stephen McCann Jr. and Tammy Jo McCann, 401 Koa Road in Searcy, document number 202213536, filed Dec. 19, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, Dec. 15
Robert Allen Delozier, 66, of Searcy and Vicky Lynn Hedger, 66, of Searcy
Rebecca Lee Gray, 43, of Searcy and Sheran Andrew Grant, 51, of Searcy
Josue Perez, 31, of Judsonia and Liliana Janeth Gamboa, 43, McRae
Rhett Hunter Roach, 23, of Bald Knob and Brylan Cassidy Williams, 23, of Bald Knob
Coleman Blake Bevill, 23, of Searcy and Faith Kimberlin Smith, Smith, 23, of Searcy
Friday, Dec. 16
Adam Michael Hellmann, 34, of Searcy and Natasha Leigh Hellmann, 32, of Searcy
Hunter Shane Helms, 24, of Judsonia and Avery Madison Tillett, 23, of Judsonia
William Scott Allen Valentine, 25, of Bald Knob and Brooklyn Paige Harrell, 22, of Bald Knob
Michael Ryan Lacy, 41, of Heber Springs and Victoria Renee Heigle, 33, of Heber Springs
Monday, Dec. 19
Matthew Louis Methvin, 24, of Searcy and Taylor Nicole Barrett, 23, of Beebe
Isaiah Anthony Salinas, 21, of Searcy and Braxton Grayce Davis, 19, of Searcy
William Henry Evans, 58, of Pangburn and Carrie Lynn Birlson, 44, of Pangburn
Matthew Britton Simpson, 51, of Beebe and Lisa Amelia Stepp, 51, of Beebe
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Charles Wade Timberlake, 54, of Bradford and Brea Ann Boydston, 39, of Bradford
Thursday, Dec. 22
Noah Lane Rowlett, 20, of Searcy and Michelle Leigh Seaton, 47, of Searcy
Richard Scott Stoner, 21, of Searcy and Whitney Rayne Varnell, 21, of Searcy
Daniel Thomas Guzman, 45, of Judsonia and Whitney Lynn Peppers, 38, of Judsonia
Code Enforcement
The monthly permit reports for the Searcy Inspection Department for November 2022 are now available online at www.thedailycitizen.com.
