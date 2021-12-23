New Incorporation and LLC filings
Studio Fit Life LLC, Jill Roberts, 704 McAfee Lane in Beebe, filed Dec. 13, 2021.
Everyday Yeti Media LLC, Daniel Chalenburg, 915 E. Market Ave. in Searcy, filed Dec. 13, 2021.
A&A Jasso Investments LLC, Alejandro T. Jasso, 145 Emerald Lake Drive in Searcy, filed Dec. 13, 2021.
Wagner Homes LLC, Mark Wagner, 511 Live Oak Drive in Searcy, filed Dec. 14, 2021.
Diamond State Camper Rental LLC, Marc Fager, 11 Ridge View Court in Searcy, filed Dec. 14, 2021.
Pepper Powder Investments, LLC, Mark Andrew Hays, 2241 Arkansas Highway 31 North in Beebe, filed Dec. 15, 2021.
Dinos & Dirty Toes, Megan D. Eddleman, 416 Morris School Road in Searcy, filed Dec. 15, 2021.
Rock City Data LLC, Tonya Cockman, 110 W. Sweet Gum Lane in Romance, filed Dec. 15, 2021.
Eden Development LLC, Buck Gibson, 100 N. Spring St. in Searcy, filed Dec. 16, 2021.
Impeccable Dispatching LLC, Victor Cummings, 116 Kell Drive in Beebe, filed Dec. 16, 2021.
Rhino Excavation LLC, Deric Dewayne Reaper, 402 Adkins St. in Bald Knob, filed Dec. 16, 2021.
Monarca Construction, LLC, Stephanie Elizabeth Bryant, 123 Robert Corder Road in Griffithville, filed Dec. 17, 2021.
Searcy Mission House, Justin Bland, 708 N. Pear St. in Searcy, filed Dec. 17, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Patsy Ann Houston, 116 Fairview Road in Searcy, document number 202113320, filed Dec. 13, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Llogan Jones, 124 Clinton Drive in Searcy, document number 202113364, filed Dec. 17, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Brian C. Wilson.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, Dec. 17
Alonzo Lee Downie Jr., 18, of Searcy and Patrica Skye Felton, 19, of Searcy
James Earl Harris, 33, of Romance and Jaqueline Leigh Papi, 31, of Romance
Monday, Dec. 20
Jason Dean Boswell, 45, of Bald Knob and Laura Ruth Lowrey, 54, of Bald Knob
Joshua Michael Patterson, 23, of Beebe and Emily Marie Gutierrez, 21 of Miami, Fla.
Dennis Lynn Webb, 66, of Searcy and Rhonda Michelle Covington, 51, of Searcy
James Mitchell Latture, 54, of McRae and Kristen Denise Cross, 47, of Batesville
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Jacob Sawyer Watts, 29, of Bald Knob and Misty Dawn Cross, 39, of Bald Knob
Michael Cole Watson, 20, of Searcy and Carissa Ruth Smith, 21, of Newark
Colton Ray Lawless, 20, of Ward and Ivy Lynn McGowan, 21, of Ward
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Kenneth Anthony Woodruff, 30, of McRae and Laura Elizabeth Williams, 36, of McRae
Darrell Dewayne Jones, 50, of Searcy and Sundie Dawn Jones, 44, of Kensett
