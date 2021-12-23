New Incorporation and LLC filings

Studio Fit Life LLC, Jill Roberts, 704 McAfee Lane in Beebe, filed Dec. 13, 2021.

Everyday Yeti Media LLC, Daniel Chalenburg, 915 E. Market Ave. in Searcy, filed Dec. 13, 2021.

A&A Jasso Investments LLC, Alejandro T. Jasso, 145 Emerald Lake Drive in Searcy, filed Dec. 13, 2021.

Wagner Homes LLC, Mark Wagner, 511 Live Oak Drive in Searcy, filed Dec. 14, 2021.

Diamond State Camper Rental LLC, Marc Fager, 11 Ridge View Court in Searcy, filed Dec. 14, 2021.

Pepper Powder Investments, LLC, Mark Andrew Hays, 2241 Arkansas Highway 31 North in Beebe, filed Dec. 15, 2021.

Dinos & Dirty Toes, Megan D. Eddleman, 416 Morris School Road in Searcy, filed Dec. 15, 2021.

Rock City Data LLC, Tonya Cockman, 110 W. Sweet Gum Lane in Romance, filed Dec. 15, 2021.

Eden Development LLC, Buck Gibson, 100 N. Spring St. in Searcy, filed Dec. 16, 2021.

Impeccable Dispatching LLC, Victor Cummings, 116 Kell Drive in Beebe, filed Dec. 16, 2021.

Rhino Excavation LLC, Deric Dewayne Reaper, 402 Adkins St. in Bald Knob, filed Dec. 16, 2021.

Monarca Construction, LLC, Stephanie Elizabeth Bryant, 123 Robert Corder Road in Griffithville, filed Dec. 17, 2021.

Searcy Mission House, Justin Bland, 708 N. Pear St. in Searcy, filed Dec. 17, 2021.

Bankruptcy filings

Patsy Ann Houston, 116 Fairview Road in Searcy, document number 202113320, filed Dec. 13, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.

Llogan Jones, 124 Clinton Drive in Searcy, document number 202113364, filed Dec. 17, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Brian C. Wilson.

Marriages

Marriage licenses applied for through White County:

Friday, Dec. 17

Alonzo Lee Downie Jr., 18, of Searcy and Patrica Skye Felton, 19, of Searcy

James Earl Harris, 33, of Romance and Jaqueline Leigh Papi, 31, of Romance

Monday, Dec. 20

Jason Dean Boswell, 45, of Bald Knob and Laura Ruth Lowrey, 54, of Bald Knob

Joshua Michael Patterson, 23, of Beebe and Emily Marie Gutierrez, 21 of Miami, Fla.

Dennis Lynn Webb, 66, of Searcy and Rhonda Michelle Covington, 51, of Searcy

James Mitchell Latture, 54, of McRae and Kristen Denise Cross, 47, of Batesville

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Jacob Sawyer Watts, 29, of Bald Knob and Misty Dawn Cross, 39, of Bald Knob

Michael Cole Watson, 20, of Searcy and Carissa Ruth Smith, 21, of Newark

Colton Ray Lawless, 20, of Ward and Ivy Lynn McGowan, 21, of Ward

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Kenneth Anthony Woodruff, 30, of McRae and Laura Elizabeth Williams, 36, of McRae

Darrell Dewayne Jones, 50, of Searcy and Sundie Dawn Jones, 44, of Kensett

