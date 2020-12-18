New Incorporation and LLC filings
Bgscapes LLC, Blake Gray, 104 Sunrise Drive in Searcy, filed Dec. 7, 2020.
Jackson’s Dirt Service LLC, Michael Jackson, 3653 Arkansas Highway 13 in McRae, filed Dec. 7, 2020.
Flying Y LLC, Robert Steven Yingling Jr., 1614 Missile Base Road in Judsonia, filed Dec. 7, 2020.
First Security Payment Solutions LLC, Adam M. Rutledge, 314 N. Spring St. in Searcy, filed Dec. 8, 2020.
BPS Aspen Holdings LLC, Reynie Rutledge, 314 N. Spring St. in Searcy, filed Dec. 8, 2020.
Finmo Card Co. LLC, Scott Finley, 409 Llama Drive in Searcy, filed Dec. 8, 2020.
Bull Creek Outdoors LLC, William Dismang, 550 El Paso Road in El Paso, filed Dec. 9, 2020.
Josh Turner Construction LLC, Joshua Turner, 607 W. Arch Ave. in Searcy, filed Dec. 10, 2020.
Arla Services LLC, Phillip S. Seger, 122 Pinon Drive in Searcy, filed Dec. 11, 2020.
Bankruptcy filings
Bryan Lee Brown, 802 Skyline Dr. in Searcy, document numbers 202014493 and 202014494, filed Dec. 10, 2020, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, Dec. 10
Michael Douglas Lercher, 63, of McRae and Eva Gail Hodges, 67, of Searcy
Friday, Dec. 11
Dennis Wayne Harmon, 64, of Bradford and Edna Marie Miller, 51, of Searcy
Richard Wayne English, 58, of Searcy and Cynthia Lee Armstrong, 57, of Searcy
Michael Robert Degroat, 35, of Searcy and Hannah Chantiel Thomas, 26, of Pangburn
Nicholas Scott Gianferante, 21, of Searcy and Morgan Blair Richardson, 22, of Searcy
Steven Cecil Chandler Jr., 31, of Searcy and Jane Carrier Vanderburgh, 26, of Searcy
Monday, Dec. 14
Trevor Lee Kidd, 27, of Kensett and Bethany Abigail Graves, 25, of Kensett
Weiyang Wang, 30, of Searcy and Shelby Cristeen Shackleford, 27, of Searcy
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Paul Allen Weatherford, 19, of Searcy and Emily Dawn Davis, 19, of Searcy
Jason Paul Levi Novak, 33, of Bald Knob and Tonya Lea Posey, 39, of Bradford
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Anthony Wayne Belford, 36, of Searcy and Theresa I. Pierce, 37, of Searcy
Joseph Lee Wyrick, 47, of Beebe and Cassidy Nicole Bennett, 33, of Cabot
Thursday, Dec. 17
Eddy Dewane Simmons, 70, of Beebe and Pamela Kaye McConnell, 69, of Searcy
Joseph Gregory Pyle, 23, of Searcy and Mackenzi Ellen Pike, 22, of Cordova, Tenn.
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Plaintiff Norman McElyea and defendant Christina McElyea; married June 1, 2018; filed Sept. 15, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Erica Brown and defendant Jacob Brown; married March 31, 2007; filed Sept. 24, 2020; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Sharol Saylor and defendant Randy Saylor; married Oct. 30, 1999; filed Sept. 29, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Paiton Higgs and defendant Kennah Whitaker; married May 27, 2020; filed Oct. 2, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Heather Mariner and defendant Blade Mathews; married March 7, 2020; filed Oct. 2, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Justin Pelletier and defendant Kia Pelletier; married May 21, 2010; filed Oct. 2, 2020; two children affected; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Amy Durfee and defendant Earnie Durfee; married Feb. 2, 2011; filed Oct. 5, 2020; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Wade Palmer and defendant Dorothy Palmer of White County; married Oct. 31, 1986; filed Oct. 6, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Julia Wilbanks and defendant Jonathan Wilbanks of White County; married Oct. 13, 2018; filed Oct. 15, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Dillon Graham and defendant Ricki Graham of White County; married Nov. 15, 2012; filed Oct. 19, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Tim Adams and defendant Tina Adams; married Sept. 10, 2011; filed Oct. 19, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Christina Paige and defendant Michael Paige; married March 2, 2016; filed Oct. 19, 2020; two children affected; alleged cause: adultery.
Plaintiff Susan Underhill and defendant John Underhill; married Nov. 20, 2020; filed Oct. 19, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Trista Witcher and defendant Roady Witcher; married Jan. 1, 2019; filed Oct. 22, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Dustin Frizzell and defendant Paula Frizzell; married April 4, 2018; filed Oct. 26, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Dee Swann and defendant Stephen Swann; married Oct. 27, 1992; filed Nov. 3, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Gary Marshall and defendant Karen Marshall; married Oct. 27, 2001; filed Nov. 3, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
