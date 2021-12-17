New Incorporation and LLC filings
Beebe Cylinder Head & Machine LLC, Ricky Willhite, 1199 S. Fir St. in Beebe, filed Dec. 7, 2021.
Oak Meadows Farms LLC, Buck Gibson, 100 N. Spring St. in Searcy, filed Dec. 7, 2021.
C&M Bucking Bulls, LLC, Johnny Camp, 685 Piney Creek E. Road in Rose Bud, filed Dec. 7, 2021.
Frets & Strings LLC, Robert Lee Wright III, 1109 Bent Tree Lane in Searcy, filed Dec. 8, 2021.
Hard Knock Holdings LLC, Kenneth Asher, 1800 Higginson St. in Searcy, filed Dec. 8, 2021.
AR Installation Pros LLC, Peter Charles Amplo, 355 Smith Road in Searcy, filed Dec. 8, 2021.
Famous Jesse Marketing LLC, Jesse Carroll Hathcote II, 1124 Bent Tree Lane in Searcy, filed Dec. 9, 2021.
AR Lumber & Millworks LLC, Hayden Bradford Bates, 1012 Tori Lane in Beebe, filed Dec. 9, 2021.
Retrocon LLC, Ryan Christopher Davis, 599 Whitney Lane in Kensett, filed Dec. 10, 2021.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, Dec. 10
John Caden Miller, 23, of Searcy and Anna Lisa Thomas, 22, of Searcy
Chandler Wayne Minga, 21, of Bald Knob and Kimberly Diane Gilbert, 34, of Bald Knob
James Michael McBroom, 26, of Searcy and Jacy Rebecca Ashcraft, 30, of Searcy
Nathaniel James Gilmore, 18, of Beebe and Abigail Mauree Metcalf, 18, of Beebe
Monday, Dec. 13
Abedalaziz Bassam Alotaibi, 20, of Ward and Kristin Nicole Smith, 21, of Ward
Blake Austin Stout, 21, of Searcy and Alina Rebeka Westbrook, 22, of Searcy
Zachary Taylor Tharp, 28, of Fairfield Bay and Bethany Rose Boggs, 22, of Fairfield Bay
Hunter Wayne Leonard, 25, of Judsonia and Alexadria Elizabeth Kilpatrick, 21, of Judsonia
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Justin Gage Wilson, 18, of Judsonia and Cleresa Edith Marie Warbrit, 23, of Judsonia
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Timothy Jacob Patterson, 31, of McRae and Michelle Elaine Scroggins, 37, of Conway
Dallas J. Wayne Hill, 35, of Searcy and Morgan Emily Earnest, 27, of Searcy
Thursday, Dec. 16
Colin Chase Clay, 23, of Searcy and Elizabeth Amy Paige Mitchel, 25, of Searcy
Friday, Dec. 17
Kohl Robert Blickenstaff, 26, of Searcy and Anna Caroline Bristo, 27, of Searcy
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Plaintiff Brandy Smith and defendant Phillip Smith; married July 20, 2012; filed Sept. 14, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jeanette Tumlinson and defendant Bobby Tumlinson; married Sept. 11, 2020; filed Sept. 14, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Bridgett Lee and defendant Joseph Lee; married July 30, 1994; filed Sept. 15, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Orin Yarbrough and defendant Zachary Yarbrough; married Oct. 31, 2018; filed Sept. 17, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Dustin Morris and defendant Jessica Morris; married March 18, 2016; filed Sept. 24, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Candy Chrisp and defendant Roger Chrisp; married Sept. 12, 1998; filed Sept. 28, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Christopher Jones and defendant Marisa Jones; married Nov. 2, 2012; filed Oct. 5, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Stephanie Harmon and defendant Steve Harmon; married May 22, 2020; filed Oct. 7, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Valerie Hunt and defendant Kyle Hunt; married May 1, 2004; filed Oct. 12, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Code Enforcement
The following are the monthly permit reports for the Bald Knob Inspection Department for November 2021: (Each permit is followed by the address and fees.)
HVAC
Arctic Air, 108 N. Side, $25
Mason H&A, 118 Forbes, $25
Total fees: $50
Plumbing
Lyndsey Plumbing, 103 Bald Knob Lake Road, $25
Humes Plumbing, 179 Arkansas Highway 367, $25
Total fees: $50
Storage building
Manuel Regada, 906 S. Vine St., $25
Wolford, 811 Paul St., $36
Darrell Eden, 1024 W. Union St., $60
Total fees: $121
